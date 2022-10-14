ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

theperrynews.com

Tim Vodenik of Ogden

A Celebration of Life for Tim Vodenik, 65, of Ogden will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1-3 p.m. at the The Well at 341 W. Walnut St. in Ogden. Tim passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at his home in Ogden, Iowa. Timothy Jay Vodenik was born June 25,...
OGDEN, IA
theperrynews.com

Postseason volleyball begins

WOODWARD, IA — Playoff volleyball begins tonight with small schools across Iowa taking to their respective courts. Perry will travel to Ballard Tuesday for a Class 4A Region 5 contest. The winners will visit DC-G Thursday. W-G hosts Ogden Monday in Class 2A Region 4 action, with a win...
PERRY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes' DeJean: 'How can he do all this stuff?'

IOWA CITY — As the Iowa football team worked through its bye week, the Hawkeyes were looking for more than answers on offense. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker had a few questions of his own, including how to duplicate what Cooper DeJean is bringing to the Iowa defense. Midway through...
IOWA CITY, IA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game

The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
AMES, IA
Radio Iowa

Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there

DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Central Iowa woman wins $100,000 lottery prize

(Clive, IA) -- A central Iowa woman is $100,000 richer after buying a scratch ticket. 51-year-old Kristi Doss of Carlisle bought a "Power 10X" scratch ticket at Casey's, 206 S. First Street in Grimes. "I was on my way to work with my boss," Doss, a house cleaner, told Iowa...
GRIMES, IA
KCCI.com

A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry wraps regular season with pair of road dates

NEVADA, IA — A Thursday trip to Nevada followed a Tuesday visit to Jewell as Perry volleyball concluded their regular season. Perry (9-27, 2-5 in HOIAC play) started the week with a 3-0 loss to South Hamilton (13-18, 3-4) on scores of 25-17, 25-17, and 25-19, with Nevada (22-13, 7-0) winning 3-0 with finals of 25-8, 25-13, and 25-10.
PERRY, IA
kicdam.com

Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash

Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

W-G netters host McCune Invite, play in WCAC tourney

WOODWARD, IA — The regular season ended with a flurry for the Woodward-Granger volleyball team, as the Hawk netters played in a combined eight matches last week. W-G played Tuesday and Thursday at the WCAC tournament, then hosted a large field Saturday for the annual Norm McCune Memorial Invitational.
WOODWARD, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties

A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CASS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

MercyOne receives confirmation of a cyberattack

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's what had been suspected since CommonSpirit announced an IT incident last week. The MercyOne health care system has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack. It affected MercyOne in Central Iowa. KCCI spoke with a cybersecurity expert who did not want to...
DES MOINES, IA
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal

An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
POLK COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 14

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Robert Reese of Redington Shores, Florida, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Interstate 80 at the 118 mile marker and towing a trailer when the trailer became disconnected from the truck, entered the ditch and struck a light pole. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $8,000. Reese was issued a citation for failure to use required towing equipment and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

