Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
theperrynews.com
Tim Vodenik of Ogden
A Celebration of Life for Tim Vodenik, 65, of Ogden will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1-3 p.m. at the The Well at 341 W. Walnut St. in Ogden. Tim passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at his home in Ogden, Iowa. Timothy Jay Vodenik was born June 25,...
theperrynews.com
Postseason volleyball begins
WOODWARD, IA — Playoff volleyball begins tonight with small schools across Iowa taking to their respective courts. Perry will travel to Ballard Tuesday for a Class 4A Region 5 contest. The winners will visit DC-G Thursday. W-G hosts Ogden Monday in Class 2A Region 4 action, with a win...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' DeJean: 'How can he do all this stuff?'
IOWA CITY — As the Iowa football team worked through its bye week, the Hawkeyes were looking for more than answers on offense. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker had a few questions of his own, including how to duplicate what Cooper DeJean is bringing to the Iowa defense. Midway through...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game
The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
Advocates, politicians discuss legalizing recreational marijuana in Iowa
The journey to legalize marijuana in Iowa continues, and an advocacy group based in Des Moines is taking the issue to the state house.
iheart.com
Central Iowa woman wins $100,000 lottery prize
(Clive, IA) -- A central Iowa woman is $100,000 richer after buying a scratch ticket. 51-year-old Kristi Doss of Carlisle bought a "Power 10X" scratch ticket at Casey's, 206 S. First Street in Grimes. "I was on my way to work with my boss," Doss, a house cleaner, told Iowa...
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
theperrynews.com
Perry wraps regular season with pair of road dates
NEVADA, IA — A Thursday trip to Nevada followed a Tuesday visit to Jewell as Perry volleyball concluded their regular season. Perry (9-27, 2-5 in HOIAC play) started the week with a 3-0 loss to South Hamilton (13-18, 3-4) on scores of 25-17, 25-17, and 25-19, with Nevada (22-13, 7-0) winning 3-0 with finals of 25-8, 25-13, and 25-10.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
theperrynews.com
W-G netters host McCune Invite, play in WCAC tourney
WOODWARD, IA — The regular season ended with a flurry for the Woodward-Granger volleyball team, as the Hawk netters played in a combined eight matches last week. W-G played Tuesday and Thursday at the WCAC tournament, then hosted a large field Saturday for the annual Norm McCune Memorial Invitational.
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
KCCI.com
MercyOne receives confirmation of a cyberattack
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's what had been suspected since CommonSpirit announced an IT incident last week. The MercyOne health care system has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack. It affected MercyOne in Central Iowa. KCCI spoke with a cybersecurity expert who did not want to...
Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal
An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
cbs2iowa.com
Some IA childcare centers opt out of new law, allowing an increase of kids to adult ratio
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some childcare centers around Iowa, are choosing to opt out of one of the new laws passed during the 2022 legislative session. Hoping to create more opportunities for families to get their children into childcare, state lawmakers passed a bill last session increasing the ratio of kids to adults.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 14
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Robert Reese of Redington Shores, Florida, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Interstate 80 at the 118 mile marker and towing a trailer when the trailer became disconnected from the truck, entered the ditch and struck a light pole. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $8,000. Reese was issued a citation for failure to use required towing equipment and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to network outage at Iowa hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after it’s information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care. Kelley Parsi said she checked her son Jay into MercyOne in Des Moines for dehydration […]
