Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Hamden firefighters fight blaze at old Hamden Middle School
HAMDEN — A fire broke out in the old Hamden Middle School Sunday, according to officials. In a Twitter post, the Hamden Fire Department said firefighters responded to the abandoned building at 560 Newhall St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. after smoke was reported billowing out of the structure's fifth floor.
Fundraising, memorials for fallen Bristol officers continue to grow
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department continues to grow by the hour as people stop and pay their respects. They’re honoring Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Alec Iurato was also injured in the incident. […]
Eyewitness News
Police agencies step up to help Bristol police as department grieves
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around Connecticut stepped up to help the Bristol Police Department in the wake of last week’s deadly ambush on officers. Connecticut State Police cruisers became a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as troopers went in to give some Bristol officers a break.
Eyewitness News
Old middle school building fire in Hamden under investigation
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire at an old building in Hamden remained under investigation on Monday morning. The Hamden Fire Department said it responded on Sunday night to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the old Middle School building at 550 Newhall St. Firefighters arrived around...
Eyewitness News
Police departments statewide ready to support fellow officers during tragedies
(WFSB) - When tragedy hits home for police in Connecticut, the police community statewide comes together to help each other heal. Since the shooting deaths in Bristol, other police departments have been stepping up. For a long time, there’s been a thought police officers are immune to grief and other...
Eyewitness News
Nardelli's in Farmington
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 11 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
Eyewitness News
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
Eyewitness News
Avelo Airlines reduces select flights following decline in demand
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines says they are reducing the amount of flights that are being offered from New Haven to Nashville, Baltimore, Chicago, and Raleigh. Head of communications Jim Olson says flights to these locations are still new, so Avelo is analyzing how busy those flights are.
Eyewitness News
State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bristol residents asked to 'light up the city BLUE' Sunday night in support of police department
The Bristol Fire Department is asking residents to "light up the city BLUE" Sunday night after two city police officers were shot and killed, and another injured, in the line of duty last week. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed and Officer Alec Iurato, 26,...
NBC Connecticut
Light Display Pays Tribute to Fallen Bristol Officers
As Connecticut continues to process the loss of two Bristol Police officers, a family in nearby Plainville is doing their part to honor their sacrifice by incorporating blue lights temporarily into their elaborate Christmas display. “I was kind of in shock, because we don’t live that far from it and...
Eyewitness News
Three schools delayed in Colchester due to power issue
COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Three schools in Colchester were forced to delay their openings on Friday morning. Colchester Public Schools said that because of power outages and challenges with its emergency back up generator, a two hour delay was announced at the preschool, middle school, and high school. “Also, please...
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
Southwick campus will close to the public during school hours starting Monday
SOUTHWICK — Officials said that starting Monday, the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District’s campus will be completely closed to the public during school hours. STGRSD Superintendent Jennifer Willard cited student safety as the main reason for the decision to ban outsiders from the campus while classes are in session....
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
Hartford tenants call on city for help with poor living conditions
Several tenants in complexes across Hartford are calling on the city to take action, and have taken their pleas to a City Council meeting.
mycitizensnews.com
Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech
NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
Eyewitness News
Vigil for fallen Bristol officers held Friday night
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A candlelight vigil was held Friday night for two fallen Bristol police officers. Tonight, Officer Alex Hamzy was driven by his post where he worked since 2014. Unfortunately, this time a sea of broken hearts, candles, and grief welcomed him. “It’s really sad. Horrible. Really...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Comments / 0