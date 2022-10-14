Read full article on original website
Seriously spooktacular Halloween family fun in the QCA
The Halloween season is upon us, and you can take the whole gang to some of these frightfully ghoulish events for family fun!. 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).
Family trunk or treat set for Halloween
Trunk-or-Treat will take place 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on 9th Street between 7th and 6th Avenues in Rock Island. Hosted by 1st Ward Alderman Moses Robinson, the event will feature free candy, treats and music. Costumes aren’t necessary, but encouraged, a news release says.
YouthHope will reveal new mural Tuesday
YouthHope and Rotary Club of Rock Island will hold a grand reveal for the new “There is Hope” mural at the Rock Island Youth Center. The event will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at the YouthHope Rock Island Youth Center, 2707 11th St., Rock Island. The mural is an...
Find Fun Fall Events In Illinois And Iowa With Our FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Two Remain | Quad City Symphony Orchestra
We sat down with Ernesto Estigarribia to preview the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s latest performance that is part of a community wide project called Out of the Darkness.
QC Goth band is back from the grave at Rozz-Tox
Just in time for Halloween, the Quad Cities Goth band Pitch Black Manor is playing its first live show in 27 years on Oct. 22. It will be at 8 p.m. at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Pitch Black Manor, the QC’s first and only Goth band, is back...
One of her favorite places
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Across a crowded lobby, I recognize Iowa’s one-time state architectural historian who married a candidate for Congress. It’s one of the opening events at the spectacular new Stanley Museum of Art. She is serving as a greeter.
Concert series continues Tuesday with a cappella group from NYC
Monmouth’s 2022-23 Maple Leaf Community Concert Series will continue Oct. 18 with a pair of performances at Monmouth College by Backtrack, a five-person a cappella group based in New York City. Backtrack will sing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a special matinee performance in Dahl Chapel and...
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson's Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City's downtown.
Veterans Network celebrates four years of job connections
The Quad Cities Veteran Network, in partnership with IowaWORKS, will celebrate its fourth anniversary of connecting veterans to local jobs. The celebration will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. The celebration includes food and cake for all veterans. The networking...
Pizza Talk With Local Happy Joe’s New Owner
Happy Joe’s Pizza went through some changes with some of their company owned stores of late. Our local Happy Joe’s was spared as the former manager became the current franchise owner. New owner Leslie Boynton joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture.
Muscatine pickleball courts now open for public use
The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has announced new pickleball courts have been completed and are ready for public use. As part of the South End Improvement Project that will eventually include a new shelter, parking lot, splash pad, new playground, new lighting and the installation of a modular restroom facility, the six courts are located at Taylor Park, located at 1803 Angle St., Muscatine. According to a release:
Augie wins diversity award for 3rd time
Augustana College’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion continues to earn recognition. For the third time, the private school has earned the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine. Augie is among 103 institutions recognized by INSIGHT for the HEED Award in 2022, according...
Changes ahead for Rock Island, thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding
Big changes are ahead for the City of Rock Island, thanks to help from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Samantha Gange, project manager for ARPA funds for Rock Island, dropped by Local 4 to tell us all about planned investments for changing the community for the better. For more...
Gaming-industry experts will speak as part of QC panel
Visit Quad-Cities will host a panel on the future of the gaming industry at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Nancy Ballenger – senior vice president and general manager, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf/Caesars Entertainment. Travis Hankins – vice president and general...
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
Moline’s Wild Cherry Spoon Co. Featured In Wall Street Journal
Local company Wild Cherry Spoon Co. was recently featured in last Saturday’s Wall Street Journal – Off Duty, part of the Wall Street Journal Weekend edition. The article featured a kitchen utensil known as a Spurtle, which is a utensil used for porridge/flat oatcakes in Scotland. CEO, Tim...
Scott County reminds voters of early voting
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that there are early-voting options available to them, and that the deadline to return absentee ballots is on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Early Voting Options. In-person voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Auditor’s Office, Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th...
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
