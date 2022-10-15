ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’

Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
Ella Travolta Shares Heart-Wrenching Video on Late Mom Kelly Preston's Birthday: 'We Love You'

The 22-year-old shared a video montage with photos of her and her late mother Kelly Preston, who would've celebrated her 60th birthday on Thursday Ella Travolta is thinking of her late mother Kelly Preston on her birthday. The 22-year-old daughter of John Travolta and Preston paid tribute to the late actress, who would have turned 60 on Thursday, with a sweet video on Instagram. Ella's heart-wrenching video montage included photos of her with Preston throughout her childhood, set to the emotional song "Can't Help Falling in Love." "Happy Birthday, Mamma🤍,"...
Kyle Richards Was 'Very Nervous' About Husband Mauricio and Daughters Doing Netflix Reality Show

Kyle Richards admitted she had reservations about her family starring in the upcoming Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills. During a panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, revealed that she was concerned for her husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters — Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky — to take part in the show.
RHOBH Panel Nearly Canceled at BravoCon 2022 After Screaming Attendees Rushed Toward the Stage

Unruly Bravo fans rushed into the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel Friday at BravoCon 2022, causing event organizers to threaten canceling the event The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills caused a stir on Friday at the second annual BravoCon convention — before they ever hit the stage. Approximately 20 minutes before Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke hit the stage for their planned Thrills in Beverly Hills panel, presented by Tresemmé, eager fans abandoned their places in...
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time

As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
James Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals Next 007 Will Be a "30-Something" Actor

As the buzz continues to hum around who will inherit the license to kill from the outgoing 007 agent Daniel Craig, James Bond producer, Michael G. Wilson has revealed key details about who the next spy will be. Speaking to the audience at a British Film Institute panel held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the spy franchise, Wilson explained, via Deadline why they were not looking to cast a young actor in the iconic role of James Bond and why an older industry veteran will be more fitting.
