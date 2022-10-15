Read full article on original website
All eyes on you! Cate Blanchett wears quirky white suit with huge orange pupil for the world premiere of her latest new movie Pinocchio at the BFI London Film Festival
She never fails to make a glamorously chic appearance on the red carpet. And this occasion was no different for Cate Blanchett who wore a quirky white suit with a huge orange pupil on it as she promotes her new film Pinnochio. The 53-year-old Australian actress, who plays Sprezzatura in...
Russell Crowe Denies Rumor Of Embarrassing Audition With Julia Roberts: 'Pure Imagination'
“My Best Friend’s Wedding” director P.J. Hogan claimed in an excerpt from Scott Meslow’s book, “From Hollywood With Love: The Rise and Fall (and Rise Again) of the Romantic Comedy,” that Russell Crowe auditioned for the film — with “one of the worst table reads” ever.
Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
'Pinocchio' star Cate Blanchett and director Guillermo del Toro posed with a tiny figurine of the character at the London premiere
The "Pinocchio" cast carried the mini statue on Saturday while walking the red carpet at the London Film Festival.
'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo Says New Boyfriend Won't Appear on Camera: 'Relationships Are Hard Enough'
Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo has a new man in her life!. On Friday at BravoCon 2022, the 30-year-old announced she has a new boyfriend. However, Olindo will be keeping quiet on the identity of her mystery flame, revealing exclusively to PEOPLE that it's due to her previous public relationships. "I...
Jamie Lee Curtis says she wants Lindsay Lohan to be a 'hot grandma' in a 'Freaky Friday' sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis shared her vision for a potential "Freaky Friday" sequel on "The View." Curtis said that she wants her costar Lindsay Lohan to play a "hot grandma." She added that she would like to be a "helicopter parent" to Lohan's children in the movie.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Ella Travolta Shares Heart-Wrenching Video on Late Mom Kelly Preston's Birthday: 'We Love You'
The 22-year-old shared a video montage with photos of her and her late mother Kelly Preston, who would've celebrated her 60th birthday on Thursday Ella Travolta is thinking of her late mother Kelly Preston on her birthday. The 22-year-old daughter of John Travolta and Preston paid tribute to the late actress, who would have turned 60 on Thursday, with a sweet video on Instagram. Ella's heart-wrenching video montage included photos of her with Preston throughout her childhood, set to the emotional song "Can't Help Falling in Love." "Happy Birthday, Mamma🤍,"...
Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Split Their Time Between The Glamour Of Hollywood And A Farm In Connecticut
Kevin Bacon and Kyra SedgwickDIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / WIREIMAGE. The Footloose star Kevin Bacon has talked about the Connecticut farm he shares with his wife, Actress Kyra Sedgwick formerly of the TV show The Closer.
Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at 'Halloween Ends' Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
In Just A Week, Ana De Armas’ Blonde Has Already Been Kicked Off Netflix’s Top 10 By A Mila Kunis Movie And More
Ana de Armas' Blonde is already off Netflix's Top 10 list, thanks to a Mila Kunis flick and more.
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis reflects on an incident involving alcohol during the filming of Forgetting Sarah Marshall that got her "in trouble."
Christopher Meloni Shares His Wife and Kids' Reaction to His Zaddy Title: 'It's All Fun'
Christopher Meloni is clearly loving being called a zaddy, but what does his family think about it?. The actor, 61, claims his wife of 27 years, artist Sherman Williams, and their children, daughter Sophia, 21, and son Dante, 18, get a kick out if it as well. "My wife, she's...
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Video Montage of the 'Magic' Summer Spent with Their 2 Kids
Bruce Willis and his family had the most magical summer together. On Sunday, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video montage on Instagram documenting the family's favorite moments from this summer, set to Maren Morris' 2019 hit, "Bones." "We don't believe in perfection over here but...
Kyle Richards Was 'Very Nervous' About Husband Mauricio and Daughters Doing Netflix Reality Show
Kyle Richards admitted she had reservations about her family starring in the upcoming Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills. During a panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, revealed that she was concerned for her husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters — Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky — to take part in the show.
RHOBH Panel Nearly Canceled at BravoCon 2022 After Screaming Attendees Rushed Toward the Stage
Unruly Bravo fans rushed into the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel Friday at BravoCon 2022, causing event organizers to threaten canceling the event The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills caused a stir on Friday at the second annual BravoCon convention — before they ever hit the stage. Approximately 20 minutes before Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke hit the stage for their planned Thrills in Beverly Hills panel, presented by Tresemmé, eager fans abandoned their places in...
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time
As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
'Knives Out' Director Confirms Daniel Craig's Character Is Queer In 'Glass Onion' Sequel
The hotly anticipated follow-up to Rian Johnson's murder mystery arrives in theaters next month.
Charlie Hunnam Plays a Real-Life Outlaw in ‘Shantaram’
In Charlie Hunnam’s new Apple TV+ series ‘Shantaram’ he portrays a real-life outlaw named Gregory David Roberts.
James Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals Next 007 Will Be a "30-Something" Actor
As the buzz continues to hum around who will inherit the license to kill from the outgoing 007 agent Daniel Craig, James Bond producer, Michael G. Wilson has revealed key details about who the next spy will be. Speaking to the audience at a British Film Institute panel held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the spy franchise, Wilson explained, via Deadline why they were not looking to cast a young actor in the iconic role of James Bond and why an older industry veteran will be more fitting.
