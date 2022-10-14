ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Related
ffxnow.com

Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Double spiral staircase, linear gas fireplace, elevator. Open: Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Mansoora Dar – Keller Williams Realty) 10010 High Hill Place, Great Falls. 7 BR/8.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Private roundabout...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Live Fairfax: First ever Halley Rise Fall Festival!

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. We got a sneak peek of the newest Halley Rise community in Reston and its first Fall Festival. A community event taking place...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

NEW: Tysons Partnership will morph into the ‘Tysons Community Alliance’

Tysons Partnership — the nonprofit charged with implementing Fairfax County’s vision for Tysons — will be phased out in favor of a newly created Tysons Community Alliance (TCA) that will advocate for local residents, businesses and nonprofits, the partnership announced today (Monday). County government officials joined representatives...
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

Downtown Herndon circulator set to begin when Silver Line Phase II opens

A new circulator through the Town of Herndon is set to open when service for phase two of the Silver Line officially begins. The Herndon Circulator — run through the Fairfax Connector — will include weekday and weekend service through the Herndon Metro station, Spring Street, Downtown Herndon, Elden Street, Parcher Avenue and Worldgate Drive.
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Town: Comstock would lose money if paused downtown Herndon project restarted right now

Market conditions remain unfavorable for the redevelopment of Downtown Herndon, a public-private partnership that is led by developer Comstock and the town. At a Herndon Town Council meeting earlier this month, Town Manager Bill Ashton II said Comstock remains committed to pausing the development for up to two years. Currently, Comstock is unable to approve financing for the project and conditions remain economically unfavorable for the project to proceed.
HERNDON, VA
fredericksburg.today

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fire in Gaithersburg on Sunday Afternoon

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Village Overlook condominiums on Christopher Ave in Gaithersburg around 4pm on Sunday, October 16. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire was located on the third floor, in the bedroom of one of the building’s units. The fire has been extinguished and did not extend to other parts of the building.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

Little Falls Parkway in Bethesda will soon have a park

Commuters driving through Bethesda, Maryland, over the next few months will see construction on Little Falls Parkway. The project will add an actual park that will run parallel to the road for about a half a mile. This summer Montgomery County Parks and The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission...
BETHESDA, MD
nbc16.com

2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports

STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police

A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
BETHESDA, MD
ffxnow.com

Halloween creeps up on Tysons early with mall trick-or-treating

Halloween is showing up on Tysons Corner Center’s doorstep a couple weeks early this year. The mall’s Fall Festival this weekend will include a full Halloween experience, with trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, and other activities. The festivities will mostly unfold on the Plaza, where Maniac Pumpkin Carvers founder Marc...
TYSONS, VA

