Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Village Overlook condominiums on Christopher Ave in Gaithersburg around 4pm on Sunday, October 16. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire was located on the third floor, in the bedroom of one of the building’s units. The fire has been extinguished and did not extend to other parts of the building.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO