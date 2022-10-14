Read full article on original website
Related
ffxnow.com
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Double spiral staircase, linear gas fireplace, elevator. Open: Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Mansoora Dar – Keller Williams Realty) 10010 High Hill Place, Great Falls. 7 BR/8.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Private roundabout...
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: First ever Halley Rise Fall Festival!
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. We got a sneak peek of the newest Halley Rise community in Reston and its first Fall Festival. A community event taking place...
ffxnow.com
NEW: Tysons Partnership will morph into the ‘Tysons Community Alliance’
Tysons Partnership — the nonprofit charged with implementing Fairfax County’s vision for Tysons — will be phased out in favor of a newly created Tysons Community Alliance (TCA) that will advocate for local residents, businesses and nonprofits, the partnership announced today (Monday). County government officials joined representatives...
ffxnow.com
Downtown Herndon circulator set to begin when Silver Line Phase II opens
A new circulator through the Town of Herndon is set to open when service for phase two of the Silver Line officially begins. The Herndon Circulator — run through the Fairfax Connector — will include weekday and weekend service through the Herndon Metro station, Spring Street, Downtown Herndon, Elden Street, Parcher Avenue and Worldgate Drive.
WTOP
Short-term safety improvements for US 15 ranked for Loudoun Co. supervisors
Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors is set to consider 10 prioritized short-term safety improvements that can be implemented long before U.S. Route 15 north of Leesburg, Virginia, is widened from two lanes to four. In July, the board amended its 2019 Countywide Transportation Plan to widen the picturesque, but...
ffxnow.com
Town: Comstock would lose money if paused downtown Herndon project restarted right now
Market conditions remain unfavorable for the redevelopment of Downtown Herndon, a public-private partnership that is led by developer Comstock and the town. At a Herndon Town Council meeting earlier this month, Town Manager Bill Ashton II said Comstock remains committed to pausing the development for up to two years. Currently, Comstock is unable to approve financing for the project and conditions remain economically unfavorable for the project to proceed.
WUSA
Former DC deputy mayor scheduled to be arraigned on assault charges at Arlington County District Court
In an interview with the Washington Post, Ex-D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart said he was "geo bacheloring." Geldart was staying part-time with a friend in D.C.
Fairfax Police looking for missing ‘endangered’ woman
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 19-year-old Adayanna Beeby was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 on the 6900 block of Waynewood Avenue in the Fort Hunt area of the eastern Fairfax.
fredericksburg.today
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire in Gaithersburg on Sunday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Village Overlook condominiums on Christopher Ave in Gaithersburg around 4pm on Sunday, October 16. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire was located on the third floor, in the bedroom of one of the building’s units. The fire has been extinguished and did not extend to other parts of the building.
WTOP
Little Falls Parkway in Bethesda will soon have a park
Commuters driving through Bethesda, Maryland, over the next few months will see construction on Little Falls Parkway. The project will add an actual park that will run parallel to the road for about a half a mile. This summer Montgomery County Parks and The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission...
nbc16.com
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
Funeral set for NAACP leader from Arlington murdered on Turks and Caicos
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People will gather to honor and remember an NAACP leader who was killed while on vacation on Turks and Caicos earlier this month. The celebration of life for Kent DeWayne Carter is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1601 […]
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
Fairfax County students make up for pandemic time in Saturday School
LINCOLNIA, Va. — Students in Fairfax County attended Saturday School at Glasgow Middle School, completely voluntarily. It’s part of a federal program to help students catch up after time spent remote learning during the pandemic. Even though it’s a Saturday, 8th-grader Willow Rosenthal doesn’t mind spending more time...
WSET
'Church is not just the building.' After fire, historic Arlington church worships outside
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — One of the most historic churches in Arlington, Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, didn’t let a Friday morning fire disrupt their plans for worshipping and gathering in person Sunday morning. They moved their church service outside. On this Sunday morning, you wouldn’t know by...
NBC Washington
Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police
A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
ffxnow.com
Halloween creeps up on Tysons early with mall trick-or-treating
Halloween is showing up on Tysons Corner Center’s doorstep a couple weeks early this year. The mall’s Fall Festival this weekend will include a full Halloween experience, with trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, and other activities. The festivities will mostly unfold on the Plaza, where Maniac Pumpkin Carvers founder Marc...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County Police dive team searches for cold case clues
FOX 5 is getting an exclusive behind the scenes look at the Fairfax County Police Department's dive team, as they search for clues to solve outstanding cold cases. FOX 5 photojournalist Nelson Jones has the story.
Comments / 0