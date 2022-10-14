ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: The barn where baby-faced gunman Austin Thompson, 15, was holed up as cops closed in on him after he shot dead his older brother and four others in rampage across Raleigh

Set in a thicket of dense woodland, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh shooter Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a 'protracted stand-off' with law enforcement that left him in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Arrest Teenager Over Stolen Vehicle, Gun

The Chapel Hill Police Department aided in finding a stolen vehicle from Battleboro, North Carolina, on early Sunday morning. A release from the department said at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop over a report of someone “pulling on a vehicle’s door handle.” Upon arriving to the road, which is part of the Sagebrook of Chapel Hill apartment community, they found and detained a suspect at the scene.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Selma nightclub, officers say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police said they responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At...
SELMA, NC
850wftl.com

15-year-old Austin Thompson identified as Raliegh Mass Shooter

(RALEIGH, North Carolina)– Austin Thompson was identified as the 15-year-old shooting suspect who police say shot five people to death in Raleigh, North Carolina. Wearing camouflage and carrying a shotgun, Thompson roamed around neighborhoods near Neuse River Greenway, a trail, and a golf course during the deadly shooting spree in east Raleigh that began around 5 p.m. Thursday.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Goldsboro Police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Neighbor remembers Nicole Connors as a 'great lady'

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s hard to put years of friendship into words when you no longer have that person in your life. A neighbor of one of the Hedingham shooting victims gave it her best shot. Robyn Miller said she has lived in the Hedingham neighborhood for 23...
RALEIGH, NC

