12+ gunshots fired in same Raleigh neighborhood where mass shooting happened; no injuries reported, police say
More than a dozen gunshots were fired Sunday night in a Raleigh neighborhood where a mass shooting took place less than four days ago.
Families shaken after shots fired inside Hedingham home close to mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said residents were in tears Sunday night after shots were fired inside a home in the same neighborhood where a mass shooting took place only days ago. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the home in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way, in...
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after a large fight broke out inside a downtown Rocky Mount bar early Saturday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police at Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount police said in a news release Sunday.
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 person in custody: Police
The person who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
Wake County DA will seek to try teenage mass shooting suspect as an adult
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said the teen suspect in the mass shooting deaths of 5 people could be tried as an adult. He remains at a hospital in critical condition.
EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: The barn where baby-faced gunman Austin Thompson, 15, was holed up as cops closed in on him after he shot dead his older brother and four others in rampage across Raleigh
Set in a thicket of dense woodland, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh shooter Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a 'protracted stand-off' with law enforcement that left him in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
2-year-old shot, killed in Benson
Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old was shot and killed Sunday.
15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News. The 15-year-old was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries following a standoff...
Chapel Hill Police Arrest Teenager Over Stolen Vehicle, Gun
The Chapel Hill Police Department aided in finding a stolen vehicle from Battleboro, North Carolina, on early Sunday morning. A release from the department said at around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop over a report of someone “pulling on a vehicle’s door handle.” Upon arriving to the road, which is part of the Sagebrook of Chapel Hill apartment community, they found and detained a suspect at the scene.
Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Selma nightclub, officers say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police said they responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At...
Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
15-year-old Austin Thompson identified as Raliegh Mass Shooter
(RALEIGH, North Carolina)– Austin Thompson was identified as the 15-year-old shooting suspect who police say shot five people to death in Raleigh, North Carolina. Wearing camouflage and carrying a shotgun, Thompson roamed around neighborhoods near Neuse River Greenway, a trail, and a golf course during the deadly shooting spree in east Raleigh that began around 5 p.m. Thursday.
'Unfortunate accident': 2-year-old in Johnston County finds loaded gun in dad's truck, kills himself
A 2-year-old in Johnston County got his hands on a gun and accidentally killed himself, according to investigators.
‘Didn’t deserve anything like this.’ Raleigh victim’s husband speaks out
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday afternoon we saw the suspect’s home on Sahalee Way taped off and an officer on the back side of the house investigating. President Biden calls for passing of assault weapons ban after Raleigh mass shooting Raleigh Police say last night the 15-year-old shot and killed five people: 52-year-old […]
Goldsboro Police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was...
Neighbor remembers Nicole Connors as a 'great lady'
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s hard to put years of friendship into words when you no longer have that person in your life. A neighbor of one of the Hedingham shooting victims gave it her best shot. Robyn Miller said she has lived in the Hedingham neighborhood for 23...
