Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria just got a tiny bit sweeter as the popular cookie business, Crumble Cookies, opened its doors to the Santa Maria community.

Crumble cookies opened its first location on the Central Coast in the Enos Ranch Shopping Center on Betteravia Road on Friday morning with a line of cookie fanatics waiting outside for the doors to open.

The growing national chain specializes in baking unique, large cookies with a flavor twist on a daily basis, along with traditional favorites.

One of those cookie lovers, Sayra Garcia, said that her kids were so excited about the opening and they plan on coming every Friday morning to try the different flavored cookies.

Another Crumble Cookies is expected to open soon in Pismo Beach.

