A Weeki Wachee woman was critically injured when the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer truck in Brooksville. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that at 7:30 a.m., on Oct. 12, the 39-year-old Weeki Wachee woman was driving her SUV eastbound on County Road 476 – Lake Lindsey Road – approaching the intersection of US 98 – Ponce De Leon Boulevard while a tractor-trailer truck driven by a 67-year-old man from Floral City was traveling southbound on US 98, approaching the intersection of County Road 476.

BROOKSVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO