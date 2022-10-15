ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida deputies find human remains in burned vehicle in Marion County

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found human remains in an abandoned burned vehicle in Silver Springs. The discovery was made around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, when deputies responded to the 2000 block of NE 231st Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle that had been destroyed by fire, the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Motorcycle accident claims Alachua man

A 31-year-old Alachua man drove his motorcycle off US Highway 441 in Micanopy, struck a sign post and died on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the motorcycle left southbound US 441 inside the city limits of Micanopy near N Division Street at 9:24 a.m. and struck a sign post.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Marion County man killed after single-vehicle crash

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash this afternoon. State troopers say the 41-year-old from Reddick was driving a utility vehicle on a private driveway near N Hwy 239. Around 1:30 p.m., troopers say the vehicle veered off the road. The driver was thrown onto...
MARION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old accused of shooting another man at Lawtey gas station

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday night and accused of shooting another man in the chest at a gas station in Lawtey, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office got multiple 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. from those saying there was...
LAWTEY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County school bus involved in three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 301

A Marion County school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning that injured four adults and two students. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 8 a.m., a 76-year-old man from South Carolina was traveling northbound in a sports utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 301, just north of NE 155th Street Road in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that the SUV was in the outside northbound lane.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home

An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A family’s vehicle was struck with gunfire during a shooting altercation

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday night, Alachua city police officers responded to reports of shots fired. Those bullets landed on a vehicle with a mother and her children. Ruby Webb said she was driving after running errands with her children, and got caught in the middle of gunfire, just blocks away from her home.
ALACHUA, FL
hernandosun.com

Weeki Wachee woman critically injured in collision with tractor-trailer truck at 98 and 476

A Weeki Wachee woman was critically injured when the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer truck in Brooksville. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that at 7:30 a.m., on Oct. 12, the 39-year-old Weeki Wachee woman was driving her SUV eastbound on County Road 476 – Lake Lindsey Road – approaching the intersection of US 98 – Ponce De Leon Boulevard while a tractor-trailer truck driven by a 67-year-old man from Floral City was traveling southbound on US 98, approaching the intersection of County Road 476.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Silver Springs man accused of striking co-worker with metal pipe

A 42-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a co-worker’s back with a metal pipe. On Thursday, October 13, an MCSO corporal responded to Marion Masonry Materials located at 3855 NE 35th Street in Ocala in reference to an aggravated battery incident involving two employees.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
wfcnnews.com

One dead after falling off Inspiration Point in Union County

UNION COUNTY - One person has died after falling from a cliff late Saturday afternoon in rural Union County. Crews first responded to the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower, just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday for the report of a female that had fallen. That person later died, per...
LAKE BUTLER, FL

