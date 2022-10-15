Read full article on original website
2 killed after crashing into fence, tree in Hernando County
Two Hernando County residents died Sunday morning after crashing their pickup truck, troopers said.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies find human remains in burned vehicle in Marion County
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found human remains in an abandoned burned vehicle in Silver Springs. The discovery was made around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, when deputies responded to the 2000 block of NE 231st Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle that had been destroyed by fire, the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Motorcycle accident claims Alachua man
A 31-year-old Alachua man drove his motorcycle off US Highway 441 in Micanopy, struck a sign post and died on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the motorcycle left southbound US 441 inside the city limits of Micanopy near N Division Street at 9:24 a.m. and struck a sign post.
WCJB
Marion County man killed after single-vehicle crash
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash this afternoon. State troopers say the 41-year-old from Reddick was driving a utility vehicle on a private driveway near N Hwy 239. Around 1:30 p.m., troopers say the vehicle veered off the road. The driver was thrown onto...
3-year-old dies after being hit by car in Brooksville, troopers say
A 3-year-old died Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Brooksville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Pedestrian crash kills 3-year-old: FHP
A pedestrian crash in Brooksville on Sunday morning killed one child, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
News4Jax.com
19-year-old accused of shooting another man at Lawtey gas station
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday night and accused of shooting another man in the chest at a gas station in Lawtey, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office got multiple 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. from those saying there was...
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus involved in three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 301
A Marion County school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning that injured four adults and two students. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 8 a.m., a 76-year-old man from South Carolina was traveling northbound in a sports utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 301, just north of NE 155th Street Road in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that the SUV was in the outside northbound lane.
Clay County deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI for second time in 10 months
A Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence for the second time in 10 months. CCSO said Christopher Coldiron was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Friday night. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Court records show he refused...
click orlando
Troopers search for Ford truck after man injured in Marion County hit-and-run crash
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are searching for a Ford pickup truck connected to a Marion County hit-and-run crash Thursday morning that seriously injured a bicyclist. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and SE 142nd Place.
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home
An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
WCJB
VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
WCJB
A family’s vehicle was struck with gunfire during a shooting altercation
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday night, Alachua city police officers responded to reports of shots fired. Those bullets landed on a vehicle with a mother and her children. Ruby Webb said she was driving after running errands with her children, and got caught in the middle of gunfire, just blocks away from her home.
hernandosun.com
Weeki Wachee woman critically injured in collision with tractor-trailer truck at 98 and 476
A Weeki Wachee woman was critically injured when the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer truck in Brooksville. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that at 7:30 a.m., on Oct. 12, the 39-year-old Weeki Wachee woman was driving her SUV eastbound on County Road 476 – Lake Lindsey Road – approaching the intersection of US 98 – Ponce De Leon Boulevard while a tractor-trailer truck driven by a 67-year-old man from Floral City was traveling southbound on US 98, approaching the intersection of County Road 476.
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man accused of striking co-worker with metal pipe
A 42-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a co-worker’s back with a metal pipe. On Thursday, October 13, an MCSO corporal responded to Marion Masonry Materials located at 3855 NE 35th Street in Ocala in reference to an aggravated battery incident involving two employees.
blackchronicle.com
14 found living in ‘deplorable’ Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary residence after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 individuals living in deplorable situations with makeshift electrical traces powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
wfcnnews.com
One dead after falling off Inspiration Point in Union County
UNION COUNTY - One person has died after falling from a cliff late Saturday afternoon in rural Union County. Crews first responded to the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower, just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday for the report of a female that had fallen. That person later died, per...
leesburg-news.com
Broken taillights lead to habitual suspended driver’s arrest at McDonald’s
A 31-year-old St. Petersburg man who continues to drive despite having a suspended license was charged as a habitual offender during a traffic stop Thursday night at McDonald’s in Eustis. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Eustis police officers observed a white 2004 Chevy truck traveling south on Bay Street with...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
