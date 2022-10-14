Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity
A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
wbrz.com
Woman shot by girlfriend's teenage son early Monday morning off Greenwell Springs Rd.
BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting early Monday morning at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road. Sources say the shooting happened near 11300 Greenwell Springs Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday, at the Mallard Crossing apartment complex. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot by her girlfriend's 17-year-old son.
wbrz.com
Police responding after car shot on Monarch Avenue crashed into home
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating on Monarch Avenue after a car was shot and crashed into a home Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Officers said shots were fired at a car, hitting the vehicle and an occupant. After the shooting, the car crashed into a home near the corner of Monarch and Winchester avenues.
wbrz.com
Man left truck behind after crashing into apartment building, tried to say it was stolen
BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a man tried to lie about crashing his truck into a building, even though his shoes were found at the scene and he was still covered in blood and debris when investigators went to talk to him. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported that...
wbrz.com
Man driving UTV on road hit, killed Saturday afternoon
FOLSOM - A man driving a UTV was hit and killed by a truck while trying to do a U-turn on a paved road. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the man was driving the UTV along Willie Road near Richard's Road when he was hit by a truck.
EBRSO: Female allegedly shot by girlfriend’s 17-year-old son
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person badly injured on Monday, Oct. 17, just before 12:30 a.m. The shooting happened at an apartment complex just off Greenwell Springs Road near the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch...
wbrz.com
White Castle man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking along highway
BELLE ROSE - A man walking along a Louisiana highway was hit and killed early Sunday morning, but his body was not found until hours after the crash. According to State Police, 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle was walking along LA-998 when he was hit by a car around 1:30 a.m. Troopers were notified of the body around 8 a.m.
Person slams car into house after being shot in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6 p.m., Sunday. According to police, they say shots were being fired at the vehicle, and as a result, the car crashed into the home. The victim...
UTV driver killed in St. Tammany crash
Emergency crews airlifted the side-by-side’s driver to an area hospital where he later died. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.
wbrz.com
One dead after stabbing on Airline Highway early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was killed in a stabbing that happened early Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. One person was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to police.
wbrz.com
15-year-old arrested; allegedly shot 19-year-old girl to death
LAPLACE - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday and is accused of killing a 19-year-old girl and leaving her to die in the front yard of a home. According to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, Yasmine Halum was found around 3 p.m. Oct. 9, laying in the front yard of a home on Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace, unresponsive and bleeding from a gunshot wound to her torso.
wbrz.com
Man allegedly rammed his vehicle into patrol unit twice while fleeing Livingston deputies
WATSON - A man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a sheriff's office patrol unit twice while fleeing from Livingston deputies overnight. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Scott McGowan, 52, fled from deputies in his vehicle while they were approaching him on Old Live Oak Drive in Watson.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting in Lower Ninth Ward that left 1 man injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the Lower Ninth Ward around 1:58 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, a man was shot on the 1200 block of Delery Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private...
wbrz.com
Reckless driving damages 130-year-old cemetery in Zachary for the fourth time
ZACHARY - A reckless driver left significant damage at a 130-year-old cemetery Wednesday, and the pastor of the affiliated church says this isn't the first time it's happened. More than 100 feet of fence were taken down at the Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery after a careless driver took it out.
wbrz.com
Police still investigating Allie Rice's killing; loved ones hoping for answers
BATON ROUGE - Weeks after LSU Student Allie Rice was shot and killed on Government Street, very little information on a suspect has been revealed. Many who know her, from friends and family to coworkers at The Shed, are still grieving her loss. "It's been an emotional month. We're keeping...
wbrz.com
Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail
WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
brproud.com
WATCH: One person transported to hospital after vehicle fire closes I-12 West entrance ramp
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a vehicle fire on I-12 West at S Sherwood Forest Blvd. The fire was seen around 9 a.m. and according to @BRTraffic, “The entrance ramp from Sherwood Forest Boulevard to I-12 West is now open. Congestion is minimal.”
brproud.com
St. Gabriel man arrested on multiple rape charges
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – As of Sunday, October 16 a south Louisiana man is behind bars on multiple rape charges, authorities say. According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, Ronald E. Hardy Jr. was arrested after a victim told police Hardy forced her to engage in sexual acts.
BRPD: One killed in stabbing on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. They added that the male victim died from his injuries at...
Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
