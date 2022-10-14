ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Grove, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NOLA.com

Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity

A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
FOLSOM, LA
wbrz.com

Police responding after car shot on Monarch Avenue crashed into home

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating on Monarch Avenue after a car was shot and crashed into a home Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Officers said shots were fired at a car, hitting the vehicle and an occupant. After the shooting, the car crashed into a home near the corner of Monarch and Winchester avenues.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

White Castle man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking along highway

BELLE ROSE - A man walking along a Louisiana highway was hit and killed early Sunday morning, but his body was not found until hours after the crash. According to State Police, 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle was walking along LA-998 when he was hit by a car around 1:30 a.m. Troopers were notified of the body around 8 a.m.
WHITE CASTLE, LA
wbrz.com

One dead after stabbing on Airline Highway early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was killed in a stabbing that happened early Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. One person was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

15-year-old arrested; allegedly shot 19-year-old girl to death

LAPLACE - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday and is accused of killing a 19-year-old girl and leaving her to die in the front yard of a home. According to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, Yasmine Halum was found around 3 p.m. Oct. 9, laying in the front yard of a home on Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace, unresponsive and bleeding from a gunshot wound to her torso.
LAPLACE, LA
wbrz.com

Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail

WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

St. Gabriel man arrested on multiple rape charges

ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – As of Sunday, October 16 a south Louisiana man is behind bars on multiple rape charges, authorities say. According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, Ronald E. Hardy Jr. was arrested after a victim told police Hardy forced her to engage in sexual acts.
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
WAFB

BRPD: One killed in stabbing on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. They added that the male victim died from his injuries at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
BATON ROUGE, LA

