Specific Spirit Statistics: Ghosts in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Earlier this week, KX News relayed a study performed by Porch.com about ghost encounters throughout the United States. But like the spirits themselves, no tale of ethereal encounters stays finished for long. KX has received more focused data from Porch’s study over the past week, shedding some more light on the […]
Lets Begin. Origins of 150 North Dakota City Names (Part 1 of 11)
They'll keep coming...keep checking back, you'll be surprised to learn something in your backyard that you never really knew before...
What is the Miniwashitu? North Dakota’s little-known river monster
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With Halloween on the horizon, plenty of people find this as the perfect opportunity to tell scary stories. Tales of the paranormal are always at the front and center around this time of year — but why tell tales of ghosts when there could be real-life beasts of terror nearby? The […]
South Dakota counties most concerned about climate change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors...
See how many dinosaur fossils are in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals […]
North Dakota Outdoors: fish surveys
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fish reproduction and stocking success were above average on most North Dakota lakes surveyed this fall. Mike Anderson shows us what fisheries biologists did to survey Lake Sakakawea. Fisheries biologists spend a lot of time in fall surveying district lakes and the Missouri River System in...
New facility enables year-round lineworker training in North Dakota
MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives (NDAREC) and Bismarck State College (BSC) marked the grand opening of a new lineworker training facility in Mandan. The more than 26,000 square-foot facility includes an indoor training area with 44-foot ceiling clearance to enable year-round...
A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”
The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
Noem goes out of state for a social studies curriculum. Why won’t she trust our educators here in South Dakota?
Gov. Kristi Noem goes out of state for a social studieslcurriculum. Why won’t she trust our educators right here in South Dakota?. We have education experts here in South Dakota—many of them. In fact, South Dakota has 22 higher education institutions. But Kristi Noem doesn’t trust South Dakotans to determine what our students learn.
Out-of-State Money Fuels North Dakota Term Limits Campaign
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A campaign over whether to impose term limits on North Dakota lawmakers and the governor is a mismatch so far – at least financially. Washington, D.C.-based U.S. Term Limits, has contributed more than $810,000 in the past two years to get the ballot proposal before voters.
North Dakota term limit foes lack cash to mount opposition
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A campaign over whether to impose term limits on North Dakota lawmakers and the governor is a mismatch so far — at least financially. U.S. Term Limits, a Washington, D.C.-based group, has contributed more than $810,000 in the past two years to get the ballot proposal before voters, while lawmakers and opponents complain they can’t keep up with out-of-state interests. “We have no money,” said Bismarck Republican Rep. Mike Nathe, who is leading a loosely organized group of GOP lawmakers and others who oppose the measure. They call it an “attack” on voters’ rights to choose the candidate they want, and argue that it diminishes institutional knowledge and shifts power to lobbyists, agencies and the governor. Supporters say term limits bring in new blood and increase voter participation.
Here’s North Dakota’s & The Midwest’s Favorite Curse Words
Have you ever wondered which ones we're letting slip the most?
Financial impact of North Dakota's $294 million clean energy investment unclear
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's Clean Sustainable Energy Authority has awarded $294.2 million in grants and loans, but the impact on the economy may not be fully known for years, according to CSEA's director. CSEA was established by the legislature in 2021 through House Bill 1452 to support research,...
Why North Dakota doctors worry about this year’s flu season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Local doctors are encouraging North Dakotans to get their flu shot before Halloween. Doctors worry that this year’s flu season is going to be tougher than usual. That’s because Australia is experiencing its worst flu season in five years. To predict each flu season, the doctors in the United States usually […]
Two ND towns rank among the “coziest” in the US. One might surprise you.
When the data was crunched and ranked, North Dakota had two communities in the top 170 towns across America, including one town in the top 10.
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
Kristi Noem Mug Shot: Who Is That Masked Woman?
Dang, I thought freedom-fighter Noem was against masks. Radke put more detail on the horse’s face than on Kristi’s. Hmmm… maybe Noem is planning to put on a new face for the 2024 campaign and didn’t want her mugs to become obsolete?. Support South Dakota’s best...
