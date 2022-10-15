ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

DA: Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooter charged

By Isaiah Varela
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The shooter officials say was involved in the death of a man at a motorcycle gathering in Fresno on Oct. 1, 33-year-old Antoine Caradine, has been charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, Caradine shot 31-year-old Darnell Johnson Jr. multiple times while at a motorcycle club meet, causing him to die later that day. Caradine fled the scene and was later booked into the Fresno County Jail following his arrest in Roseville.

On Friday, Caradine was charged with one count of murder and one count of enhancement of personal and intentional use of a firearm causing death, according to the District Attorney’s office.

If he is convicted of these charges and allegations, Caradine could face 50 years to life in prison.

Caradine’s arraignment will be 8:30 a.m. on Monday in the Fresno County Superior Court.

