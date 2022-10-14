Read full article on original website
1 man dead, 1 man flown to hospital after crash in Clinton County
CHESTER TWP. — A man has died and another was flown to the hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle accident in Clinton County Sunday afternoon. >>1 person hospitalized following ‘ultra-light plane’ crash in Perry Twp.; FAA investigating. The crash happened on State Route 380 south of...
Fox 19
Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
Man killed in Clinton County crash
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chester Township, Clinton County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SR-380 near New Burlington Road at approximately 2:35 p.m. According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Devin Jones, […]
Fox 19
Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Chester Township
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Chester Township. It happened around 2:35 p.m. when a driver, identified as Devin Jones, 45, was traveling northbound on State Route 380 south of New Burlington Road. Police said Jones' vehicle traveled left of center, hitting another vehicle traveling southbound causing his car to travel off the roadway and hit a guardrail.
WKRC
1 person dead following Clermont County fire
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
hometownstations.com
A motorcyclist dies from injuries from a Saturday afternoon crash in Mercer Co.
Mercer Co., OH (WLIO) -A motorcyclist was killed after his bike drove off a curve in rural Mercer County. 22-year-old Austin Bussell of Maineville, Ohio died from injuries he sustained in a crash that happened on SR 119 near the Indiana state line just before 2:30 pm on Saturday. According to deputies, Bussell was heading east when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and ran off the south side of the roadway. He was transported to Mercer Health in Coldwater, where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.
sciotopost.com
Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning
OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Single Rollover Crash with Entrapment in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 1:30 pm on Sunday. According to early reports, one vehicle has rolled over and at least one person inside is entrapped. The man inside is awake. Emergency crews will most likely shut down the roadway...
One dead after multi-vehicle crash on SR 4 in Riverside
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, State Route 4 was closed from I-75 to just before Harshman Rd. They got the call around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue on the report of a shooting victim around 1:35 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 taken to hospital after...
iheart.com
Woman and Child Seriously Injured in Two-vehicle Crash in Adams County
The Highway Patrol is reporting a two-vehicle serious-injury crash in Adams County. About 5:42pm Friday, 23-year-old Autumn Hersmam of Portsmouth was southbound on Portsmouth Road in Franklin Township in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix. She failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the centerline. 62-year-old Randall A. Keller of Wheelersburg struck the car with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.
Crews respond to house fire in Kettering
KETTERING — Kettering crews responded house fire on Berwin Avenue Sunday afternoon, Kettering Dispatch told News Center 7. >>4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say. Crews were sent to 1500 Berwin Avenue at around 12:42 p.m. The fire reportedly started on the first floor, according...
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 dead after off-road vehicle crashes into creek in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Clay Township on Saturday, according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post. It happened around 12:08 a.m. when OSP said a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was driving through a field off Pansing Road when it drove into a creek on the property.
Fox 19
Driver sentenced to 4-6 years for deadly Westwood crash
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man will spend four to six years in jail after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide for a deadly 2021 crash in Westwood. Raymond Chambers, 33, was driving east on Harrison Avenue on Feb. 2 when he lost control of his car while speeding and crossed the center line, striking a westbound car driven by 31-year-old Ahlisa Carter, police say.
WLWT 5
Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home
BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
WKRC
"I appreciate it:" Middletown officer reunited with crash victim he saved
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is alive and recovering after losing his leg in a motorcycle crash. Tim Jones of Middletown is out of the hospital and got to meet the officer who he says saved his life. Aug. 12 is a day Jones says he’ll never forget....
WLWT 5
Police identify victim fatally shot in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Millvale Friday. According to police, around 3:49 p.m. officers along with Cincinnati Fire responded to reports of a shooting in 3100 block of Beekman Street. When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
wnewsj.com
Blanchester man gets lifetime driving suspension for fatal accident
WILMINGTON — A local man charged in a fatal accident had his driver’s license taken away for life in a plea deal. On Friday, Thomas Watkins pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. A stipulation in this plea deal is...
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
