Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has been playing with a broken wrist since facing Fulham in August with interim manager Steve Davis saying that it 'shows his character'

 2 days ago

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has been playing with a broken wrist for almost the entire season.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury in the second game of the campaign against Fulham in August.

He saved Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty in the 0-0 draw against the Cottagers and has played on with the problem to aid Wolves' fight against the drop.

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has been playing with a broken wrist for most of the season so far

Third-bottom Wolves host second-bottom Nottingham Forest at Molineux on Saturday and Sa has earned praise from interim boss Steve Davis.

He said: 'It shows his character. As a goalkeeper you are always in the firing line because you are that last line.

'For him to do that and get on with it shows the courage he has got. It's always a good example to others to say 'you might have this or that' but we need you.

Sa suffered the injury after saving a penalty from Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic
Wolves interim boss Steve Davis says Sa's decision to continue playing shows his character

'It's important to know there are different pain elements to that, there are different bones which are less likely to be a problem. The medical staff, coach and player will sit down and make a decision over whether the player can carry on.'

Sa has played all nine of Wolves' Premier League games so far this season, conceding 12 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

He hasn't managed a shutout in any of Wolves' last three games - defeats to Manchester City, West Ham and Chelsea.

25-year-old Matija Sarkic, who has yet to make a Premier League appearance, is Wolves' main backup option for Sa.

Wolves are still on the lookout for a new permanent manager after sacking Bruno Lage last month.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been linked with a return to Molineux but faces an uphill battle to secure the job.

