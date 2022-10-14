ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson man pleads guilty to COVID relief fund scam

By Mitch Kelly
 2 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A Henderson man pleaded guilty Friday to fraudulently obtaining over $500,000 in loans under the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, and then laundering the funds through family and friends to buy a house.

According to court documents and admissions made in court, Brandon Casutt submitted fraudulent PPP loan applications to federally insured banks and EIDL applications to the SBA. The SBA guarantees the loans for COVID-19 relief through the PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The CARES Act also authorizes the SBA to provide an EIDL of up to $2 million to eligible small businesses experiencing financial disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From April 2020 through July 2020, Casutt submitted at least 11 fraudulent PPP and EIDL loan applications, intending to obtain more than $5.7 million, on behalf of two entities he controlled.  Two of these fraudulent applications actually received funding: (1) a PPP loan for approximately $350,000 in the name of a business called Sky DeSign; and (2) an EIDL for approximately $150,000 in the name of a charity called Skyler’s C.F. Foundation. The loan applications indicated that each entity had numerous employees, significant payroll expenses, and substantial revenue; however, the entities had few if any employees, paid little or no wages, and had little if any revenues.

After receiving the PPP funds, Casutt then laundered the proceeds by writing a series of fictitious payroll checks. From approximately May 18, 2020, to June 18, 2020, the Casutt wrote dozens of checks, each in the amount of $8,330, from the bank account holding the PPP loan to himself, family members, and friends. On many of the checks, he falsely wrote “pandemic pay” or “back pay” in the check memo.

These fictitious paychecks were cashed or deposited, and then, within days, Casutt had the funds diverted to a bank account in the name of Skyler’s C.F.
Foundation.  Casutt then used the PPP funds, along with the EIDL funds, to purchase a $400,000 house in Henderson, into which he and his family moved in June 2020.

Casutt faces a total maximum of 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced in January.

