TUPATALK: Soar and endure

I remember the physical freedom of being young.

I remember thinking my joints were made of some durable material that would prove indestructible and incorruptible throughout my life. I took pride in lungs I fine tuned through a big chunk of lifetime of walking miles and miles, riding a bike 20 miles round-trip to get to work or all over Italian streets during my service as a church missionary, and then for my six years as a distance runner.

I envisioned my respiratory system would always function with peak efficiency. I looked with skepticism at the TV commercials that — in the process of trying to sell some kind of treatment — featured people walking very slowly and moving their bodies almost in slow motion.

My intolerant mind thought, ‘They’re just giving in. All they’ve got to do is force themselves to walk faster.’

Sometimes one only learns by personal experience. Now I understand in part, even though I’m far from ancient. I also understand the energy, the clarity, the focus and the ability to contribute can go on at a high pace.

That’s one of the reasons I celebrate the wonderful physical abilities and activities of young athletes. To me, that’s one of the greatest benefits of sports — to help young people, and even those not so young, to appreciate this miracle called the human body and it’s ability to withstand incredible demands and to bounce back so quickly.

Perhaps in no other venue than sports, or at least in a strict personal regimen, can an individual fathom the depth of the miracle of the human physical makeup and essence.

But, life consists of cycles. The inner person learns and gains wisdom and discipline — hopefully — but the physical shell, and its functions deteriorate, if an individual lives long enough. No one gets a pass from all the aches, pains and challenges of old age. They are part of the process of a whole human life experience.

That’s why it’s so important for young athletes not to take their health for granted but to cherish it, and for all those at any stage in life to be grateful for the abilities we still retain. If we walk slow, at least we can still walk. If our joints hurt, at least there is aspirin or other medication to ease the discomfort.

I think those past the turning point of life’s trek should be thankful for what they’ve gained in terms of experience, character strength, focus, faith, purpose and great memories, rather than reflect on what they’ve lost.

I’d like to share a couple of experiences I haven’t talked about much regarding one of my aunts.

Her gregarious personality and resounding laugh — which could be heard an acre away — created an favorable impact people never forgot.

She was highly competent, a gifted pianist and a dynamo of energy. She married and raised a family.

On your birthday, you could expect to receive a phone call from her, which started out with her singing the “Happy Birthday” song. She made dozens, perhaps hundreds, of such calls every year to her siblings, immediate family, cousins, nephews and nieces or any other type of relation.

I know for a fact her life was not an easy one, or one without sorrow beyond the laughs and love — I guess pretty much the way it is for all of us. But, she was a sincerely nice person and was everything her personality advertised her to be.

Her greatest fear was how old age would impact her mind. She didn't wanted to burden others.

In the middle of the night several years ago my phone rang. My aunt called in a great distress, believing she was a girl and had done something that would get her in trouble. I did my best to join her mentally where she was at and offer calm. After several minutes we hung up. That was the last time I ever talked to her.

Rather than be annoyed by that call, I felt grateful that something in her intuition told her she could trust me enough to call with her dilemma. I felt privileged to hopefully bring some peace to her in that moment.

I have another, much more important memory of her.

After our mom passed away, this aunt and her husband drove down to my sister’s house in the Salt Lake City area to visit us.

During our talk, she laughed when she noted how our mom — who was really her niece but only by a year and they were more like sisters — had gotten her back by dying on her birthday. Whenever she and mom had talked, one would say “got you” or “got you back!.” Our mom had burdened her with the greatest ‘got you’ possible.

Then, my aunt asked if we had talked to our dad, who lived in Texas. We said we had, but didn’t think he would fly in for the funeral.

Without hardly a second’s delay, she asked for the phone and our dad’s phone number. There’s not another individual on this earth that could have got our dad — with whom she and her husband had been friends with since my mom married him 35 years earlier — committed to attend but my aunt. She told him he needed to be there for my sister and me.

He flew in and the family welcomed him with loving, forgiving arms. Thanks to my aunt, he found some closure by being there, as he wept on a tree at the cemetery shortly after the service.

It was all because of this aunt. Even though old age wouldn’t spare her from her greatest fear, her presence continued to bless those around her as it had throughout her life.

I believe we need to cherish the health we have and adjust to it — and be grateful every time we see an athlete run and jump so gracefully as if they could do it all day. As if they could do it for a lifetime.

This is their time to soar — and the time of the aged to gracefully endure.