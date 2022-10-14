ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,500 students to receive back-to-school kits thanks to Chicago volunteers and Back 2 School America

By CBS Chicago Team
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students across Illinois will soon get new school supplies and inspirational notes, thanks to volunteers.

On Friday, the Chicago-based nonprofit Back 2 School America teamed up with the Center on Halsted to build school supply kits for 1,500 students.

Each kit includes around 30 items. There are also different kits for different grades.

"Ultimately, if we want kids to become happy and productive members of society, they need to get a first rate education and that starts with having school supplies," said Back 2 School America CEO Matthew Kurtzman.

Organizers now plan to hand the supplies off to five other organizations, which will distribute them to families in need.

