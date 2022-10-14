ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago leaders ask for winter clothing donations to help more than 3,000 migrants who've arrived from Texas

By CBS Chicago Team
 2 days ago

Chicago leaders ask for winter clothing donations to help more than 3,000 migrants arriving from Texas 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 3,000 migrants have been bused to the city of Chicago from the Texas border in just over six weeks.

Now, officials are asking for help to get them ready for winter. The city created websites with ways you can donate coats, clothes and other items.

Click here or go to Chicago.gov/support . You can buy items from an Amazon wish list or take new clothing to one of several drop-off locations.

Denise Todd
1d ago

When you decide to move here you should already have a job lined up and secured lodging...not come with your hand out waiting for us to take care of you.

T (that's it)
22h ago

If the state's "leaders" have been raking in $ as a sanctuary city and state, why don't they empty their closets (bigger than many bedrooms of the taxpayers) and open their houses (notice the plural)?!?! JS

NewsWeak
2d ago

Sure thing I'll send them flip flops shorts and t shirts!They'll be waiting on the porch at Lori Lightfoot's house!

CBS Chicago

