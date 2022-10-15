ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Maya Devi

The mysterious village where all babies born are girls

The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.
The Guardian

What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell

Zoé Champion was 19 when she had an abortion. She was 26 when she realized it was an abortion. Champion, who was sitting her high school exams in France at the time, had developed a pregnancy outside the uterus, threatening to rupture her fallopian tubes – a condition medically known as an ectopic pregnancy. The doctors intervened immediately, ending the pregnancy and saving her life.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Behavioural changes could be among ‘first’ signs someone has dementia

Dementia is an ongoing medical challenge. Levelling up diagnosis, however, could reduce the burden of the disease as it opens the door to timely treatment. In the minds of many, symptoms of dementia relate primarily to memory loss. Behavioural shifts are sometimes the first sign someone has the disease, however.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours linked to increase risk

New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

Best Sleeping Positions to Improve Sleep Apnea

The occasional insomniac knows the torture of a missed night of sleep. Now imagine if every morning you woke up groggy and exhausted. For the up to 1 in 3 adults estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea – a condition in which the person momentarily stops breathing at intervals during the night – daytime sleepiness and brain fog is a constant reminder that, even though you might be going to sleep and spending an appropriate amount of time in bed, you aren't getting good quality rest. And it's all because those with sleep apnea struggle to breathe properly while asleep.
HEALTH
SheKnows

What Exactly Is the Difference Between Perimenopause, Menopause & Post-menopause?

We all remember being right on the cusp of puberty — and even a few years before — and being sat down by one of the adults in our lives (or a weird VHS in a health class) that gave you the talk about the exciting, natural and inevitable changes that were happening in your body as you grow. Unfortunately, that same kind of talk is not given to us when we continue to grow as adults and hit the stages of perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WebMD

For Many, Long COVID's Impacts Go On And On, Major Study Says

Oct. 12, 2022 – About 1 in 20 people with long COVID continue to live with symptoms at 18 months, and another 42% reported only some improvement in their health and wellbeing in the same time frame, a large study out of Scotland found. Multiple studies are evaluating people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Exposures to Poverty and Crime in Pregnancy

A team from Washington University, St. Louis, has reported results from two studies involving mother-child pairs that are part of a larger project to trace the fetal origins of health and disease. The two studies focused on whether a mother’s exposure to adversity in the prenatal period had any detectable effects on infant brain development as measured immediately following birth.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
macaronikid.com

Every Woman Goes Through Menopause at Some Point, Know How to Manage

Hot flashes, missed periods, and night sweats are part of my life now at 51. It is expected to experience these symptoms at my age. When you are in your 30s you don’t expect to have any of these symptoms but some women do. Luckily menopause is no longer a topic that is taboo among women and we are open to discussing symptoms with our doctors. Atrium Health offers some tips for speaking to your physician about any symptoms you may be experiencing.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

You're 50, And Your Body Is Changing: Time For The Talk

Perimenopause, the period of transition to menopause, is still a largely misunderstood chapter of reproductive life. It brings about both physical and mental health changes that patients might not hear about from their doctors. Emily talks with health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee about perimenopause, and how to advocate for yourself as you're going through it.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Black Hills Pioneer

Median Stigma Score 31.7 for Hispanic Persons With HIV

THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hispanic persons with HIV have a median stigma score of 31.7, and almost one-quarter report experiencing health care discrimination, according to research published in the Oct. 14 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Mabel...
HEALTH

