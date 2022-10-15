Read full article on original website
Related
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
New Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Does Cause Changes to People's Menstrual Cycles
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that found a link between vaccination against COVID-19 and an average increase in menstrual cycle length. The increase, though less than one day, has been consistent across data from nearly 20,000 people in Canada, the United Kingdom...
The mysterious village where all babies born are girls
The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.
What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell
Zoé Champion was 19 when she had an abortion. She was 26 when she realized it was an abortion. Champion, who was sitting her high school exams in France at the time, had developed a pregnancy outside the uterus, threatening to rupture her fallopian tubes – a condition medically known as an ectopic pregnancy. The doctors intervened immediately, ending the pregnancy and saving her life.
Pregnant women who take Tylenol during pregnancy are a FIFTH more likely to have children with ADHD and sleep problems, study suggests
Women who take painkillers like Tylenol while pregnant are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleeping problems, a study suggests. Children were around a fifth more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorde or some form of insomnia by age three if their mothers regularly used acetaminophen. It...
After their father and grandfather died of Alzheimer's, these brothers began exploring how functional and psychedelic mushrooms can impact brain health
Chris and Joe Claussen watched their grandfather, then their father, die of Alzheimer's disease. They did genetic testing that found they're at increased risk for the disease too. They founded First Person, a company focused on the medicinal power of mushrooms.
nypressnews.com
Behavioural changes could be among ‘first’ signs someone has dementia
Dementia is an ongoing medical challenge. Levelling up diagnosis, however, could reduce the burden of the disease as it opens the door to timely treatment. In the minds of many, symptoms of dementia relate primarily to memory loss. Behavioural shifts are sometimes the first sign someone has the disease, however.
Medical News Today
Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours linked to increase risk
New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
msn.com
Best Sleeping Positions to Improve Sleep Apnea
The occasional insomniac knows the torture of a missed night of sleep. Now imagine if every morning you woke up groggy and exhausted. For the up to 1 in 3 adults estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea – a condition in which the person momentarily stops breathing at intervals during the night – daytime sleepiness and brain fog is a constant reminder that, even though you might be going to sleep and spending an appropriate amount of time in bed, you aren't getting good quality rest. And it's all because those with sleep apnea struggle to breathe properly while asleep.
What Exactly Is the Difference Between Perimenopause, Menopause & Post-menopause?
We all remember being right on the cusp of puberty — and even a few years before — and being sat down by one of the adults in our lives (or a weird VHS in a health class) that gave you the talk about the exciting, natural and inevitable changes that were happening in your body as you grow. Unfortunately, that same kind of talk is not given to us when we continue to grow as adults and hit the stages of perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause.
Is Depression A Side Effect Of Menopause?
Menopause brings on a number of changes, like adjustments to your menstrual cycle, hot flashes, and sleep troubles. Can it make you susceptible to depression?
WebMD
For Many, Long COVID's Impacts Go On And On, Major Study Says
Oct. 12, 2022 – About 1 in 20 people with long COVID continue to live with symptoms at 18 months, and another 42% reported only some improvement in their health and wellbeing in the same time frame, a large study out of Scotland found. Multiple studies are evaluating people...
psychologytoday.com
Exposures to Poverty and Crime in Pregnancy
A team from Washington University, St. Louis, has reported results from two studies involving mother-child pairs that are part of a larger project to trace the fetal origins of health and disease. The two studies focused on whether a mother’s exposure to adversity in the prenatal period had any detectable effects on infant brain development as measured immediately following birth.
Kids in foster care see dreams come true, thanks to New Jersey nonprofit One Simple Wish
One Simple Wish of New Jersey grants wishes to kids in the foster care system, and offers support into adulthood, too. Kids can ask for a needed item — and an anonymous donor can make wish a reality.
Hot topic: A whopping 80% of women are 'unprepared' for menopause... and just 17% know how to prevent symptoms, study suggests
Eight in ten women feel ‘unprepared’ for experiencing perimenopause and menopause, researchers have found. And 56 per cent say they are ‘fearful’ about what to expect – rising to 71 per cent among 18 to 39-year-olds. The survey also found that 63 per cent of...
macaronikid.com
Every Woman Goes Through Menopause at Some Point, Know How to Manage
Hot flashes, missed periods, and night sweats are part of my life now at 51. It is expected to experience these symptoms at my age. When you are in your 30s you don’t expect to have any of these symptoms but some women do. Luckily menopause is no longer a topic that is taboo among women and we are open to discussing symptoms with our doctors. Atrium Health offers some tips for speaking to your physician about any symptoms you may be experiencing.
COVID harm: Babies missed key milestones amid pandemic — 'really detrimental' to their health
Babies born right before and during the coronavirus pandemic have missed key milestones in their development because of the COVID pandemic and the lockdowns that were implemented as a result, a new study has revealed. The study, posted this past week in the peer-reviewed medical journal BMJ by researchers at...
Prevention
My Endometriosis Has Me Constantly Dealing With New, Bizarre Symptoms: It’s Lonely, but I’m Fighting
It’s not easy for me to let people in. I worry that if I really let them see how much pain I’m in or how much help I need, I’ll be a burden. So I isolate myself a lot. But it wasn’t always this way. Up...
NPR
You're 50, And Your Body Is Changing: Time For The Talk
Perimenopause, the period of transition to menopause, is still a largely misunderstood chapter of reproductive life. It brings about both physical and mental health changes that patients might not hear about from their doctors. Emily talks with health correspondent Rhitu Chatterjee about perimenopause, and how to advocate for yourself as you're going through it.
Black Hills Pioneer
Median Stigma Score 31.7 for Hispanic Persons With HIV
THURSDAY, Oct. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hispanic persons with HIV have a median stigma score of 31.7, and almost one-quarter report experiencing health care discrimination, according to research published in the Oct. 14 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Mabel...
Comments / 0