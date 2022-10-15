Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
247Sports
Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft
NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF
Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
Dak Prescott confirms great news for Cowboys after loss to Eagles
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been out most of the season with a thumb injury, but he’s eyeing a return very soon. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been since suffering a thumb fracture in the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His absence has certainly been tough...
Everything Mike Tomlin said about Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett
Here is what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say about the injury to Kenny Pickett and the performance of Mitch Trubisky in the team’s Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season with a huge overtime win over the...
Seahawks social media brilliantly trolled Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals after win
Congratulations to the Seattle Seahawks’ social media team for absolutely burying Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals on Twitter after Sunday’s big divisional rivalry win. The Seattle Seahawks improved to 3-3 on the season and Kliff Kingsbury may soon be out of a job, as his Arizona Cardinals...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for October 14, 2022 | Presented by The Tunnel of Towers Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to their PS. Dolphins placed DE Porter Gustin on the injured list. Patriots re-signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their PS. Commanders elevated CB Danny Johnson and LB Khaleke Hudson. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them...
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
When Will the Eagles Lose Their First Game? (Updated Odds, Picks for Every Remaining Game, Undefeated Season)
Fresh off a 26-17 thumping of their division rival Dallas Cowboys in primetime in Philadelphia, the Eagles head into their Week 7 bye with their chests puffed out as the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL. It's only the third time in their storied franchise history where they've been...
Patriots’ Bill Belichick has made some serious history
On Sunday, Bill Belichick made some serious all-time history, tying George Halas for the second most wins in NFL history, in regular and postseason. What a time to be alive, man. Bill Belichick continues to age like fine wine on the sideline, as he notched his 324th career win against the Browns.
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama loss to Tennessee
Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media after the team’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide have had multiple close calls this season, from the 20-19 victory over the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 to their 24-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies just last week. It felt like the team should have had two losses to their record already, but they finally got their first.
The 'Fire Kliff Kingsbury Train' Gaining Steam With Cardinals Fans
Arizona Cardinals fans are fed up with Kliff Kingsbury at the helm of their team.
Yardbarker
Kliff Kingsbury Drastically Flunks in Week 6 Cardinals Report Card
Jeff Rodgers - A Cardinals special teams has been consistently pretty good under Jeff Rodgers. Today, the only touchdown scored by the Arizona Cardinals was from Rodgers' unit when a weird fake punt in the Seahawks endzone was sniffed out and Chris Banjo came up with the ball. Yes, part...
Astros social media goes absolutely savage on Mariners after ALDS sweep
It didn’t take long after an 18-inning marathon on Saturday for the Houston Astros social media account to remind the Seattle Mariners that they had been swept out of the ALDS. Shortly after Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez flied out to center for the final out of the game...
