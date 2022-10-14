ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

viatravelers.com

10 Best Breweries in Massachusetts

If you’re tired of the same old beers, you actually just might be in luck. Across our great state of Massachusetts, there are over 130 breweries. Many of these craft breweries popped up in an effort to add to the craft beer revolution. When it comes to trying something...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won Friday

One lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player saw their wealth grow by several hundred-thousand dollars Friday. The $1 million award from the lottery game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” was won off a ticket bought at Daou’s Convenience in Southbridge. The winnings for the substantial prize amount to $650,000 before taxes. The award is the second-highest prize that can be won in the game, next to the $2 million one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

As pandemic fatigue sets in, COVID numbers are inching back up in Massachusetts

BOSTON - No one wants to hear it, but it's a fact. Samples from Boston's wastewater treatment plant show COVID levels rising again. Dover mom Tindley Gilbert said, like many, she worries about it less often. "I do think, especially with my kids, it's nice to have them protected so that we can move on with their regular activities, getting educated, playing activities and being active," Gilbert said. But numbers released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week show the virus is on the rise again. There were 7,865 new COVID cases reported. Sixty people died...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Handful of Massachusetts lawmakers join bid to redistribute tax relief

BOSTON – The day after progressive Democrats introduced a bill to limit the size of tax refunds set this fall to flow back in the largest amounts to the highest earners, bill sponsors say five legislators have so far signed on but there’s “no indication” that top House or Senate Democrats are on board.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine

When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Yikes! This is the Number One Fear of Massachusetts Residents

It's spooky season in Massachusetts but according to new reports, residents' biggest fear has nothing to do with ghosts and goblins. Analytics company Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure COVID-19, and things relating to that would take the cake, even in 2021, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

22-year old Massachusetts woman studying law in Tennessee perishes in tornado winds

The Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) in Tennessee has announced that a Massachusetts woman has died during the severe storms moving through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. 22-year-old Laurel Flaherty from Pembroke was in Tennessee to study law at Belmont University. Flaherty was at a horse farm to ride her horse...
nbcboston.com

Plenty of Sun Before Arrival of Rain on Monday

The high pressure protecting us today has brought a gorgeous Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sun. Now, more clouds are starting to march into western New England and bring humidity with it; setting up the stage for showers Monday. We’ll see light to moderate showers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

