10 Best Breweries in Massachusetts
If you’re tired of the same old beers, you actually just might be in luck. Across our great state of Massachusetts, there are over 130 breweries. Many of these craft breweries popped up in an effort to add to the craft beer revolution. When it comes to trying something...
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Tufts Daily
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts
On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.
Turkey, deer hunting season begins in western Massachusetts
Two of the biggest hunting seasons begin Monday in western Massachusetts, deer and wild turkey season.
This Place Has the Most Creepy Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
Toys ‘R’ Us is back in Southern New England, here’s where
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you're in luck just ahead of the holiday season.
Attaboy, Bay State! New Study Ranks Massachusetts 2nd Fittest State In The Country
Way to go, all you fitness fans, ultimate work-outers, and health nuts! A recent study places Massachusetts at #2 for healthiest states. I was just telling one of my co-workers that I wouldn't have thought that a state that tends to be fairly cold for at least one-third of the year would have ranked so high. Nevertheless, I'm glad to be wrong and proud as hell!
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won Friday
One lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player saw their wealth grow by several hundred-thousand dollars Friday. The $1 million award from the lottery game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” was won off a ticket bought at Daou’s Convenience in Southbridge. The winnings for the substantial prize amount to $650,000 before taxes. The award is the second-highest prize that can be won in the game, next to the $2 million one.
As pandemic fatigue sets in, COVID numbers are inching back up in Massachusetts
BOSTON - No one wants to hear it, but it's a fact. Samples from Boston's wastewater treatment plant show COVID levels rising again. Dover mom Tindley Gilbert said, like many, she worries about it less often. "I do think, especially with my kids, it's nice to have them protected so that we can move on with their regular activities, getting educated, playing activities and being active," Gilbert said. But numbers released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health this week show the virus is on the rise again. There were 7,865 new COVID cases reported. Sixty people died...
fallriverreporter.com
Handful of Massachusetts lawmakers join bid to redistribute tax relief
BOSTON – The day after progressive Democrats introduced a bill to limit the size of tax refunds set this fall to flow back in the largest amounts to the highest earners, bill sponsors say five legislators have so far signed on but there’s “no indication” that top House or Senate Democrats are on board.
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
bunewsservice.com
Changing liquor license laws are on the ballot this Midterm in Massachusetts. What does this mean?
A silent battle has been ensuing between major grocery corporations and local liquor organizations in the Massachusetts legislature over the past few years. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, arms were dropped. But the time for confrontation is approaching. On Nov. 8, Massachusetts voters will flock to their local polling places...
This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
Yikes! This is the Number One Fear of Massachusetts Residents
It's spooky season in Massachusetts but according to new reports, residents' biggest fear has nothing to do with ghosts and goblins. Analytics company Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure COVID-19, and things relating to that would take the cake, even in 2021, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
newbedfordguide.com
22-year old Massachusetts woman studying law in Tennessee perishes in tornado winds
The Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) in Tennessee has announced that a Massachusetts woman has died during the severe storms moving through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. 22-year-old Laurel Flaherty from Pembroke was in Tennessee to study law at Belmont University. Flaherty was at a horse farm to ride her horse...
Massachusetts Residents Would Get $6,500 From New Proposal
You and your loved one could be feeling financial burdens at every turn. Many resources, such as gas, food, and energy, have become more expensive. It also means you and other residents pay more taxes. Massachusetts wants to return more of the excess collected to you and other locals.
nbcboston.com
Plenty of Sun Before Arrival of Rain on Monday
The high pressure protecting us today has brought a gorgeous Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sun. Now, more clouds are starting to march into western New England and bring humidity with it; setting up the stage for showers Monday. We’ll see light to moderate showers...
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
