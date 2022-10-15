Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
The 7 Best Free Streaming Services
Cut the cord and the monthly fees with these free streaming options. There are several free streaming services with thousands of titles available, as well as live channels. Most of these services require you to watch ads during the content. Hoopla and Kanopy are accessible with a library card and...
Netflix With Ads: Price, When to Subscribe and Everything We Know so Far
Netflix released details of their Netflix Basic with Ads on Oct. 13. Here's all the info on price, launch date, and details about ad breaks and data collection that may concern customers.
Netflix says that its new ad-supported tier is 'nearly' sold out — here's everything we know about the November 3 US launch
Netflix plans to offer an ad-supported tier this year and is pitching advertisers the chance to run commercials alongside shows.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
‘Who wanted this?’: The internet reacts to Netflix launching ads
Is Netflix even Netflix anymore if some shows release episodes weekly instead of all at once, and you can also sign up for a Netflix account that includes ads?. That’s a rhetorical question, of course, but one that many people are nevertheless asking in the wake of the news that the launch of Netflix’s long-awaited ad tier — to be priced at $6.99, around half of what I’m currently paying for my Netflix account — is finally at hand. You can read more about the immediate highlights of what’s coming in our post yesterday, but this should tell you everything you need to know about what Netflix is doing here, and why:
Just 39 Of The Funniest Things I Read On The Internet This Month So Far
"I was burning sage and my mama talkin' bout, 'I can’t breathe.' I bet you can’t demon."
AdWeek
The Roku Channel Is Now Available in Mexico
The Roku Channel is now available in Mexico. “Launching The Roku Channel in Mexico represents a pivotal moment for our business as we continue to expand internationally and offer streamers free access to great entertainment and news content,” Rob Holmes, vp of programming at Roku, said in a statement. “In the U.S., The Roku Channel is a top 5 channel on the Roku platform, by both reach and streaming hour engagement and we are excited for the opportunity to build this viewership in Mexico. We provide the scale for content providers and brands to reach these critical streaming-first audiences.”
cxmtoday.com
Google Play Points Rewards Launched in India
Google said it is bringing its global rewards program – Google Play Points – to India and that it will be rolled out to users in the country in the coming week. Over the past years, Play Points has been expanded to 28 countries, and more than 100 million people have used the program, the company said.
itechpost.com
Meta Will End Support for Facebook’s Instant Articles Next Year
Facebook is retiring its Instant Articles feature, following the withdrawal of support from its parent company because of user preferences misalignment. Meta is no longer investing in fast loading articles as it pivots towards being a video sharing platform, and away from political content, Gizmodo writes. Meta Is Moving Away...
‘Fire of Love,’ ‘Good Night Oppy’ Lead 2022 Critics Choice Documentary Awards
The Critics Choice Association on Monday announced the nominees for the 2022 Critics Choice Documentary Awards, the winners of which will be announced Nov. 13 at The Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. Fire of Love led the nominations with seven nods, including nominations for best documentary feature, best director (Sara Dosa), best editing, best score, best narration, best archival documentary and best science/nature documentary.More from The Hollywood ReporterVisual Effects Society Honors: A Celebration of Community and Call for Diversity and Inclusion, Work-Life BalanceNicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" Kicked Out of Grammy Rap Category, Will Compete in Pop (Exclusive)Governor Jerry Brown Doc...
How to sign up for the Disney Bundle with ad-free Hulu
Here's what you need to know to sign up for the Disney Bundle with the ad-free version of Hulu.
5 Money Experts for Gen Z To Follow Now
Like every other generation before it, Gen Z has a unique set of circumstances that continue to shape their response to the world. They grew up in the fast-paced age of the internet, with instant...
Mario and Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review – a decent strategy game in flimsy Nintendo wrapping
With a spotlight shining upon him in a crowded LA auditorium, game developer Davide Soliani starts to sob uncontrollably. After years sworn to secrecy, Davide’s dream game is finally being unveiled to the public – and by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, no less. It’s a genuinely heartfelt and disarmingly human moment, a rarity amid the overly slick presentations that dominate E3, gaming’s annual hype event.
Kanye West has long bragged that he has the attention of 'the youth,' but his audience will be older after his move to Parler
Kanye has a fraction of the followers on Parler that he does on Twitter and Instagram, which he has been locked out of for over a week.
Were The Berkshires Ever Used As a Setting For An Episode of ‘Seinfeld’?
'Seinfeld' will go down in history as one of the benchmark sitcoms of all-time, especially during its run of nine season from 1989 through 1989. The show approached certain subject and plotlines that had never been used before in any sitcom, which would often land reviews from the audience such as 'groundbreaking comedy'. Despite a central setting that was often focused on a few main focal backdrops, the show didn't shy away from going off to different locations for settings. Given its central setting in relatively nearby New York City, did it ever come up to the Berkshires and use it for a backdrop?
Google’s 4K Chromecast gets its big Android TV 12 update
In September 2022, Google announced the $30 Chromecast with Google TV (HD). The streaming stick packs inferior specs compared to its 4K sibling but runs on Android 12. With Google TV on top, the user experience on both Chromecasts is essentially the same, but the cheaper model provides a better user experience in some aspects. Despite multiple significant updates since its release, the 4K Chromecast has continued to run on Android TV 10. That's changing now, as Google has started rolling out its Android TV 12 update.
aiexpress.io
Has Microsoft accidentally leaked what Windows 12 could look like?
Microsoft has allegedly showcased the following main model of Home windows with a person interface that incorporates a floating Taskbar alongside a translucent info bar on the high of a show. In line with Zac Bowden at Windows Central (opens in new tab), the following main launch of Home windows...
makeuseof.com
Flipboard vs Google News: Which Mobile News App Is Better?
Sometimes it seems like there are only negative stories in the news, but those are often just the biggest stories. If you want to stay up to date with everything that’s happening in the world, as well as on topics that interest you, a mobile news app is the best way.
TechRadar
Pixel 7 users get up to five years of Google One VPN for free
It was just a week ago when the big tech giant announced that its new Google Pixel 7 series comes with its Google One VPN service at no extra cost. Generally costing around $10 per month as part of the company's Premium One plan, Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are the first smartphones on the market to include an Android VPN completely free of charge.
