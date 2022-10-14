ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot to death in Desert Hot Springs; suspect shot by officer during arrest

By Paul Albani-Burgio and James B. Cutchin, Palm Springs Desert Sun
Hours after the shooting death of a man in Desert Hot Springs on Friday morning, a member of the Riverside District Attorney's Gang Impact Team shot a suspect while attempting to arrest him.

The suspect sustained non-critical injuries and was taken into custody just after noon in Sky Valley.

Deputy Chief Steven Shaw of the Desert Hot Springs police said the shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 13-500 block of Mountain View Road.*

According to a news release, officers arrived and attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was approximately 40 years old, according to Shaw.

An investigation identified Oscar Ernesto Canas, 42, of Desert Hot Springs, as a suspect, according to police. Desert Hot Springs police located Canas in Sky Valley with the assistance of the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Gang Impact Team.

A member of the Gang Impact Team shot Canas while attempting to arrest him, according to police. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being returned to Desert Hot Springs pending booking into the Riverside County jail in Indio on murder charges.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

*Correction: Police mistakenly originally indicated that the shooting took place in the 15-300 block of Mountain View Road, but later clarified the address.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man shot to death in Desert Hot Springs; suspect shot by officer during arrest

