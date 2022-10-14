ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

KHOU

ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?

HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And while the team waits to find out if they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees, we don’t have to wait to find out which days the games will be played and where.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule with Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 on Monday night

The New York Yankees kept their season going Sunday night with a road win in Game 4 of their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. The two teams will play Game 5 for a spot in the ALCS against the Astros on Monday night in New York. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros closed out the Dodgers, Braves and Mariners in the LDS round on Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner in the ALCS.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALCS, NLCS

One of the most shocking MLB postseasons in recent memory continues with an unexpected championship series matchup. The Padres and Phillies entered their wild-card series against the Mets and Cardinals as underdogs and won. They faced the Dodgers and Braves as underdogs in the NLDS and won. Now, the No. 5 team on the National League side is the higher seed in the NLCS as San Diego will open the championship series as the host against Philadelphia.
MLB
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for October 17, 2022

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter remains optimistic about Daniel Lynch. On an xERA and xFIP end, Lynch saw 1.24-point and 0.92-point improvements in 2022, which are both significant gains. There wasn’t a huge difference in the point difference in the area of FIP (19 points), but his FIP was under five, and at 4.63, it was the second-best mark of those four categories of metrics as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await

For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it’s Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole. Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) starts for the Guardians, his first career postseason appearance. Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91) goes for the Yankees after taking the Game 2 loss in a playoff debut that marked his first major league relief outing. Taillon allowed two runs and three hits without getting an out. Civale hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5, but he’s won his last three starts with a 3.18 ERA. The right-hander was on the injured list three times this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: “He knows how we feel”

“He knows how we feel,” Billy Eppler said about Jacob deGrom regarding his pending free agency. He twice referred to deGrom as a Hall of Famer and said he has had conversations with deGrom regarding his contract. The Mets are planning to be big spenders again in 2023, writes...
QUEENS, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Daddy

Always loyal to the NL East, Keith Hernandez is throwing his support behind the Phillies for as long as they last in the playoffs. In other Mets broadcaster news, Ron Darling found out about SpongeBob’s living conditions thanks to Bob Costas. These Mets may be dead, but These Mets...
QUEENS, NY
WNCT

Hornets’ James Bouknight arrested for DWI in Charlotte￼

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight has been arrested for driving while impaired just days before the team was set to open the regular season. Bouknight was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to a police report. Bond was set at $2,500. The 22-year-old Bouknight, the team’s first-round […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

