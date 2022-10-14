Read full article on original website
KHOU
ALCS schedule: When and where will the Astros play?
HOUSTON — With the Astros’ sweep of the Mariners, Houston will advance to their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series. And while the team waits to find out if they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians or the New York Yankees, we don’t have to wait to find out which days the games will be played and where.
Sporting News
What channel is Yankees vs. Guardians on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 ALDS Game 5
The Yankees and Guardians are heading back to the Bronx. After splitting the first two games of their ALDS at Yankee Stadium and then doing the same in Games 3 and 4 at Progressive Field, the clubs will play a deciding Game 5 in New York on Monday. It will be the fourth game in as many days between the teams because of a rainout Thursday.
FOX Sports
Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our...
MLB playoffs: Phillies reach NLCS, Astros gain ALCS and Guardians get edge on Yankees
Philadelphia routed Atlanta to reach the NLCS, while Houston won 1-0 in 18 innings at Seattle to clinch an ALCS spot. Cleveland rallied for a 2-1 ALDS lead.
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game 4: Watch American League Division Series live for free (10/16/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians can end the American League Division Series and advance to the ALCS to face the Astros if they beat the Yankees on Sunday night in Game 4. First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu +...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule with Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 on Monday night
The New York Yankees kept their season going Sunday night with a road win in Game 4 of their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. The two teams will play Game 5 for a spot in the ALCS against the Astros on Monday night in New York. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros closed out the Dodgers, Braves and Mariners in the LDS round on Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner in the ALCS.
ALDS Game 3: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to advance to the ALCS with a victory. Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless...
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Sporting News
MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALCS, NLCS
One of the most shocking MLB postseasons in recent memory continues with an unexpected championship series matchup. The Padres and Phillies entered their wild-card series against the Mets and Cardinals as underdogs and won. They faced the Dodgers and Braves as underdogs in the NLDS and won. Now, the No. 5 team on the National League side is the higher seed in the NLCS as San Diego will open the championship series as the host against Philadelphia.
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame pitcher and Cy Young winner, dies at 69
Sutter, the full-bearded closer who pioneered the split-fingered fastball that came to dominate big league hitters for decades, died Thursday. He was 69.
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for October 17, 2022
Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter remains optimistic about Daniel Lynch. On an xERA and xFIP end, Lynch saw 1.24-point and 0.92-point improvements in 2022, which are both significant gains. There wasn’t a huge difference in the point difference in the area of FIP (19 points), but his FIP was under five, and at 4.63, it was the second-best mark of those four categories of metrics as well.
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5; Astros await
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians. This time, it’s Game 5 at Yankee Stadium to decide their American League Division Series after New York staved off elimination Sunday, tying the series 2-all with a 4-2 victory in Cleveland behind $324 million ace Gerrit Cole. Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) starts for the Guardians, his first career postseason appearance. Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91) goes for the Yankees after taking the Game 2 loss in a playoff debut that marked his first major league relief outing. Taillon allowed two runs and three hits without getting an out. Civale hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5, but he’s won his last three starts with a 3.18 ERA. The right-hander was on the injured list three times this season.
ALDS Game 4: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians odds, picks and predictions
The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians meet in Game 4 of an AL Division Series at Progressive Field Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET (TBS). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Guardians odds with MLB picks and predictions. Best-of-5 series:...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “He knows how we feel”
“He knows how we feel,” Billy Eppler said about Jacob deGrom regarding his pending free agency. He twice referred to deGrom as a Hall of Famer and said he has had conversations with deGrom regarding his contract. The Mets are planning to be big spenders again in 2023, writes...
Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart - Georgia Tech
See updates on several injured Cavaliers as well as the depth chart for UVA's game against Georgia Tech
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Daddy
Always loyal to the NL East, Keith Hernandez is throwing his support behind the Phillies for as long as they last in the playoffs. In other Mets broadcaster news, Ron Darling found out about SpongeBob’s living conditions thanks to Bob Costas. These Mets may be dead, but These Mets...
