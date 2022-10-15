Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 killed, 2 juveniles injured in car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening. According to police, one person was found dead on the scene. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries. The two juveniles that were transported to...
actionnews5.com
1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police. According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. One male was transported to the hospital non-critical. Police are investigating the scene.
actionnews5.com
Man in critical condition after suspected domestic violence incident in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a suspected domestic violence incident that left one person in critical condition Monday. Investigators say they received a “shots fired” call just before 2 a.m. Monday on Helmwood Street. They were notified that one of the people involved had...
actionnews5.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Kirby High School leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash near Kirby High School. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Raines Road at 10 a.m. One person died on the scene and five...
actionnews5.com
Man tries to run over child during fight with wife, affidavit says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of trying to run over a child during a fight with his wife Friday night and is now facing charges. Officers were called to a home on Wingate Street in Frayser where 27-year-old Ferlandos Wirt’s wife told officers she was assaulted.
actionnews5.com
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
actionnews5.com
2 MPD officers relieved of duty after fatal crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Police officers are off the job after a fatal crash Friday morning. One person was killed and five others were injured in the crash, which came as MPD was attempting to stop a Dodge Avenger. Police laid down stop sticks to disable the Avenger,...
actionnews5.com
Trial set to begin for man charged with shooting death of 2-year-old in 2017 road rage incident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with shooting and killing a 2-year-old in a road rage incident more than five years ago will begin his trial Monday. Tylan McCray, 25, remains in Shelby County Jail without bond on seven charges, including first-degree murder. This incident happened in June 2017.
actionnews5.com
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - One Ole Miss student has died and another is in critical condition after police received a 911 call reporting two people were injured in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning. Officials have confirmed that the two students were hit by a vehicle.
actionnews5.com
Suspect in 10-year-old’s murder given $2M bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 21-year-old charged in the murder of a 10-year-old and an adult is being held on a $2 million bond. Allante McAbee is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. According to a police affidavit, McAbee told police he got into an argument with a woman...
actionnews5.com
New road permanently replaces old road in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett road will close permanently, and a new road will take its place starting soon. Bartlett Police Department notified residents about Old Brownsville Road from SR-14 to Kirby Whitten Road closing. Starting Oct. 19, New Brownsville Road will open permanently as the East/West corridor to...
actionnews5.com
MBI investigates Southaven shooting at Red Hook
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting involving Drew Police Department. It is unclear how DPD is connected to the shooting. SPD said it happened Friday night at a local restaurant called Red Hook around 10:53 p.m. One person...
actionnews5.com
Arrest made in string of Midtown robberies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police made an arrest in a string of robberies in Midtown. The first happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Young Avenue. Victims told police four men pulled up in a white SUV with guns, robbing two people. The victims say they were ordered to get on...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Animal Services encourages dog fostering with new challenge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Animal Services is encouraging people in the Mid-South to foster dogs with its “Fall Foster Challenge.”. The challenge began Friday and ends Monday, Oct. 25. For every week someone fosters a dog, they can receive a $25 Kroger gift card, for up to four weeks.
actionnews5.com
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
actionnews5.com
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The day honors the lives lost to miscarriage. According to the CDC, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women. Every year, about 90,000 infants die before the age of one. Needless to say, as those numbers suggest, infant loss affects many people, including some Mid-South women.
actionnews5.com
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital warn parents of RSV cases on the rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Doctors give preventative measures to help your little one stay away from the hospital as a respiratory virus makes its rounds among children. The respiratory syncytial virus is a seasonal illness that usually occurs in the winter months. But its recent spike has doctors concerned ahead of the typical flu season.
actionnews5.com
Peach Cobbler Factory to open in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A new dessert shop is opening its first location in the Mid-South. Peach Cobbler Factory is set to open at noon Saturday in Collierville. It will be located on Poplar Avenue, near Academy Sports + Outdoors and Hobby Lobby. Peach Cobbler Factory opened its first location...
actionnews5.com
County mayor urges for Wanda Halbert’s cooperation to open new clerk’s office on time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says Clerk Wanda Halbert isn’t cooperating with the county’s Information Technology (IT) department. According to a letter addressed to Halbert, it could delay the opening of the new Shelby County Clerk’s Office on Riverdale Road, which is scheduled to open on Oct. 31.
actionnews5.com
Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Cancer Society, screening mammograms miss about 1 in 8 breast cancers, and women with dense breasts are more likely to get false-negative results. That’s why a year ago, Audrey Tauxe thought she was “all clear” until further testing detected the disease....
Comments / 0