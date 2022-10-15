ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD: 2 killed, 2 juveniles injured in car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening. According to police, one person was found dead on the scene. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries. The two juveniles that were transported to...
MEMPHIS, TN
1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police. According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. One male was transported to the hospital non-critical. Police are investigating the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
Multi-vehicle crash near Kirby High School leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash near Kirby High School. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Raines Road at 10 a.m. One person died on the scene and five...
MEMPHIS, TN
Man tries to run over child during fight with wife, affidavit says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of trying to run over a child during a fight with his wife Friday night and is now facing charges. Officers were called to a home on Wingate Street in Frayser where 27-year-old Ferlandos Wirt’s wife told officers she was assaulted.
MEMPHIS, TN
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
2 MPD officers relieved of duty after fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis Police officers are off the job after a fatal crash Friday morning. One person was killed and five others were injured in the crash, which came as MPD was attempting to stop a Dodge Avenger. Police laid down stop sticks to disable the Avenger,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Suspect in 10-year-old’s murder given $2M bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 21-year-old charged in the murder of a 10-year-old and an adult is being held on a $2 million bond. Allante McAbee is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. According to a police affidavit, McAbee told police he got into an argument with a woman...
MEMPHIS, TN
New road permanently replaces old road in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett road will close permanently, and a new road will take its place starting soon. Bartlett Police Department notified residents about Old Brownsville Road from SR-14 to Kirby Whitten Road closing. Starting Oct. 19, New Brownsville Road will open permanently as the East/West corridor to...
BARTLETT, TN
MBI investigates Southaven shooting at Red Hook

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting involving Drew Police Department. It is unclear how DPD is connected to the shooting. SPD said it happened Friday night at a local restaurant called Red Hook around 10:53 p.m. One person...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Arrest made in string of Midtown robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police made an arrest in a string of robberies in Midtown. The first happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Young Avenue. Victims told police four men pulled up in a white SUV with guns, robbing two people. The victims say they were ordered to get on...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Animal Services encourages dog fostering with new challenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Animal Services is encouraging people in the Mid-South to foster dogs with its “Fall Foster Challenge.”. The challenge began Friday and ends Monday, Oct. 25. For every week someone fosters a dog, they can receive a $25 Kroger gift card, for up to four weeks.
MEMPHIS, TN
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The day honors the lives lost to miscarriage. According to the CDC, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women. Every year, about 90,000 infants die before the age of one. Needless to say, as those numbers suggest, infant loss affects many people, including some Mid-South women.
MEMPHIS, TN
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital warn parents of RSV cases on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Doctors give preventative measures to help your little one stay away from the hospital as a respiratory virus makes its rounds among children. The respiratory syncytial virus is a seasonal illness that usually occurs in the winter months. But its recent spike has doctors concerned ahead of the typical flu season.
MEMPHIS, TN
Peach Cobbler Factory to open in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A new dessert shop is opening its first location in the Mid-South. Peach Cobbler Factory is set to open at noon Saturday in Collierville. It will be located on Poplar Avenue, near Academy Sports + Outdoors and Hobby Lobby. Peach Cobbler Factory opened its first location...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Cancer Society, screening mammograms miss about 1 in 8 breast cancers, and women with dense breasts are more likely to get false-negative results. That’s why a year ago, Audrey Tauxe thought she was “all clear” until further testing detected the disease....
MEMPHIS, TN

