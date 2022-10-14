Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Netflix’s 'Dahmer' Turned California Into Milwaukee & You Can Visit These Filming Locations
Netflix's Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has captivated audiences across the globe. The show, starring actors Evan Peters and Molly Ringwald, tells the chilling story of the infamous serial killer's life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. But despite where the actual crimes occurred, most of the new series was filmed...
hypebeast.com
'Hot Concrete: LA to HK' Major Group Presentation Set to Bring 30 West Coast Artists to Hong Kong
Featuring artists Greg Ito, Peter Shire, Mario Ayala, and Darren & Candice Romanelli, to name a few. K11 and WOAW Gallery have just announced a new upcoming group exhibition themed on Los Angeles-based artists. Bringing the West coast to Hong Kong is Hot Concrete: LA to HK, curated by LA’s Sow & Tailor and co-organized by Ouyang Art Consulting. The major showing will see 30 artists and over 55 pieces of artwork.
LA's Black-Latino tensions bared in City Council scandal over racist remarks
A shocking recording of racist comments by the Los Angeles City Council president has laid bare tensions over political power.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that you should absolutely visit if you love good food, because all of these restaurants come highly recommended.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Heather and Terry Dubrow Buy $14 Million Century City Penthouse
‘Real Housewives’ stars buy penthouse in The Century. Century City has new reality star neighbors since Heather and Terry Dubrow purchased a luxury condominium in The Century, for $14 million as reported by Mansion Global. Ms. Dubrow said, as quoted by Mansion Global, “To us, this was a time...
A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County
After rejecting a controversial proposal in Huntington Beach, the state Coastal Commission greenlights another in Dana Point. While environmentalists raised concerns, the commission calls it a well-planned project. The post A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
Classic Fashion Apparel opens first US facility, bringing hundreds of jobs to Santa Ana
Classic Fashion, an apparel company based in Jordan, is opening its first manufacturing facility in the United States right in Santa Ana.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
Saugus Café is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County
Saugus Café first opened in 1886 and it is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County.
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures after morning clouds on Monday
Southern California will see things warm up a bit over the next several days.
How much do you need to buy a California home? Raised interest rates send monthly payments through the roof
If a buyer chooses to put down the standard 20% when purchasing a $1.3 million home, the total amount of principal, interest, taxes and insurance would be approximately $7,272 per month.
Californians are happiest at this age: Study
Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
Girl power: Bella Rasmussen makes California history with two-touchdown game
Laguna Beach coach John Shanahan: "She takes a beating, never whines, never gets hurt. She’s a really tough kid.”
Leah Remini Blasts L.A. Politician Mitch O'Farrell Over Scientology Ties, Says It's 'Sick & Unacceptable' In Scathing Twitter Rant
Leah Remini called out councilmember Mitch O'Farrell for his ties to the church of Scientology in a series of scathing tweets, RadarOnline.com has discovered.The King of Queens star took to Twitter with a call to action on Thursday, noting that many of her followers may wonder "why isn't anyone doing anything about Scientology?""Here's your chance to make a difference," Remini wrote. "In this photo, on the left, you have Scientology exec Shane Woodruff who was my 'handler' when I was a Scientologist and LA City Councilman @mitchofarrell." Remini said that in the 2014 portrait she re-posted, O'Farrell was presenting a...
Surfline
Watch: October Glory (and Carnage!) at Wedge
Mostly, surfing is a participatory sport. Unlike ball and stick sports in arenas and on fields, most surfers would rather ride waves than watch other people ride waves. (Sorry, pro surfing.) There are, however, certain waves in the world that are near-impossible to ride — and nearly impossible to look away from when people are surfing ’em. The Wedge, in Newport Beach, has long been one such wave. It is a spectacle, a freak of reflection and refraction, smack in the middle North Orange County — of one of the most innocuous and populated surf zones on earth. Hit play above to watch some highlights (and lowlights and backwash) of late season south swells and the locals and visitors who tackle ’em.
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot Sauce
(Los Angeles, CA) - Tapatío is one of the most iconic hot sauces out there. Born in Los Angeles, Tapatio has been making mouths burn and eyes water since 1971, when it was first invented by Jose Luis Saavedra in Maywood, California.
newportbeachindy.com
‘The Sound of the Surf’’ at the Newport Beach Film Festival Documents the Rise of Surf Music
Ahh, the sound of the surf: waves crash, gulls screech—retro guitar riffs?. The new documentary “The Sound of The Surf” at the Newport Beach Film Festival examines the birth of surf music that started on our picturesque beaches and our own backyards. Balboa Island and Newport Beach...
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
