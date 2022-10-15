Downing Street has insisted that Liz Truss remains in charge of the government, amid speculation that chancellor Jeremy Hunt has become the true power behind the throne.The statement came amid growing calls from her own MPs for Ms Truss to stand down as prime minister, as well as behind-the-scenes discussions on how to force her out if she will not go voluntarily.The prime minister’s official spokesperson denied suggestions that Ms Truss had been “forced” by her chancellor to accept the reversal of the bulk of her mini-Budget, insisting the decision was made jointly by the pair in discussions over the...

POLITICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO