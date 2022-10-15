ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 4th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week to be held in November

 2 days ago
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022--

The 4th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week will be held at Shanghai Exhibition Center from November 10th to November 14th, 2022.

The 9th ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair

Since 2019, Shanghai has held three consecutive “International Art Trade Months”. Each year it attracts more than 100 global art institutions to participate, holding more than 100 art activities in a concentrated manner and sealing over 10 billion art trade deals. The concentration, identification, and global influence of Shanghai’s art industry have been significantly enhanced as a result of such events.

The 3rd International Art Fair Month hosted a unique “Cultural Relics and Art” section of the import fair with a turnover of 760 million yuan, far exceeding the previous turnover of 2.2 million yuan achieved through their five exhibits in 2020 and becoming China’s “entrance” for international cultural relics and art. This time around, in conjunction with the art season, it will launch the “Shanghai Art Exhibition” and organize 96 art galleries in Shanghai to hold more than 140 exhibitions and a number of public education activities. “Art Shanghai” will be implemented for the first time, linking art collection with art aesthetic education.

With the theme of “GLOBAL ART IN SHANGHAI ”, this Shanghai International Art Fair will gather three major art fairs: The 1st China International Antiques and Fine Art Fair, ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair, and West Bund Art&Design, with a total of more than 200 exhibitors, 6,000 exhibits, and an estimated value of over RMB 5 billion.

At the same time, high-quality art activities such as “Shanghai Dialogue”, “Art Bund”, and “Hues of Shanghai The Fine Art Exhibition Season” will be held to create the Golden Week of Shanghai cultural relics and art trade. In the global art trade period, this November will be fixed as “SHANGHAI TIME”, which is internationally influential and recognized by the cultural relics and art industry and focuses on cultural relics and art trade.

On the afternoon of November 10th (Thursday), the opening ceremony of the 4th Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week will also be held in the Friendship Hall of Shanghai Exhibition Center.

CONTACT: Media:

Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week

Liu Xiangyu +(86)13621972328

liuxiangyu@cc-ism.net

KEYWORD: CHINA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARTS/MUSEUMS ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS TRAVEL TOURIST ATTRACTIONS

SOURCE: Shanghai International Artwork Trade Week

PUB: 10/14/2022 08:00 PM/DISC: 10/14/2022 08:02 PM

