James Kennedy: There are no ‘pretty girls’ on ‘Southern Charm’

By Sophia Melissa Caraballo Piñeiro, Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
 2 days ago

Maybe he could use some “Southern Charm.”

A Page Six spy overheard “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy dissing the women of “Southern Charm” after BravoCon on Friday.

The reality TV star, 30, was with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and some friends at the luxe, newly renovated Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel in New York City when they began discussing the cast of the fellow Bravo show, the spy told us.

According to the spy, Kennedy told those around him, “I never even thought a pretty girl was on ‘Southern Charm.'”

Kennedy said he didn’t think there were any “pretty” girls on the Bravo series.
Getty Images for MTV

Additionally, he commented that he “didn’t get” why “everyone thinks Shep [Rose] is cute.”

When one of his friends said it was because he was “old,” Kennedy said he himself was also old because he had just turned 30.

“Yeah, but you’re in your prime,” the friend told him. Rose is 42 years old.

A rep for Kennedy and Bravo did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

His comments came after a hectic first day of BravoCon, which, at one point, was compared to the infamous Fyre Festival.

A Twitter user, who was attending the Bravo convention, wrote, “Shame on @BravoTV. #BravoCon is the new Fyre Festival.

“Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands,” she continued. “It’s a s–t show.”

In her video, the Bravo fan showed massive crowds racing forward and ducking under barriers at the convention in New York City on Friday.

“This is Fyre Festival,” she said from behind the camera, making a reference to the disastrous 2017 music festival .

Fans of the series overheard the “Southern Charm” star and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, talking about the women on the show.
Getty Images for MTV

The network addressed the chaos in a statement, saying that the “over capacity issue” was caused by coordination confusion.

“There was an issue where we failed to clear the room after one panel ended while the audience for the ‘RHBH’ [sic] panel entered causing an over capacity issue,” Bravo said. “Security acted immediately to ensure safety for all present. We absolutely want to ensure that everyone has the weekend and experiences they came for.”

Page Six learned the chaos happened as the Ask Andy starring Andy Cohen panel ended and the Thrills in Beverly Hills panel began.

BravoCon is in its second year . It had originally kicked off in November 2019 but was forced to take a break amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 15

Kim Blackstone
2d ago

I shouldn't be saying anything about anybody's looks but he is unattractive both physically and personality wise. And his girlfriend is just plain.

Reply
11
Danuta Allen
2d ago

James needs his ears pinned back. Spend some of your money on surgery. You are not all that yourself.

Reply
19
Angela. I no longer live in california
2d ago

Has he looked in the mirror? Wonder what he sees, because attractive he isn’t.

Reply
13
 

Page Six

