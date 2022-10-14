On October 13, 2022, five Granada students were named as National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalists, representing the top 1 percent of scores on the PSAT/NMSQT last year. Each year over 3.5 million students take the PSAT, and 16,000 of them become National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalists. Ruman Das, Tanisha Deka, Yoav Feigenbaum, Shunsuke Sakagami, and Madeline Straus were the 2022-2023 Semi-Finalists from Granada High School.

