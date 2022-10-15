Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Related
Feds tell El Paso officials to expect 60,000 migrants in October
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Despite concerns about slow federal government reimbursements and a chance El Paso might be left holding the bag for a portion of the costs, the City Council on Tuesday extended an emergency ordinance allowing the use of local resources to manage the ongoing migrant crisis. The 9-0 vote green […]
KFOX 14
Border Patrol agents say they encounter 2K migrants a day with 1K of those from Venezuela
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol officials said they are encountering more than 2,000 migrants a day in the El Paso region with about 1,000 of those migrants being from Venezuela. KFOX14 got access to the bridge where migrants are turning themselves in. They are doing...
KFOX 14
El Paso Congresswoman fires back claims by Republican colleague over FEMA reimbursements
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar said she'll make sure El Paso gets reimbursed for its help in providing services to migrants. "We will make sure that we are going to work hard to help support the city's efforts to receive those reimbursements," Escobar said. El Paso...
A couple used the empty Florida mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks of almost $10 million, report says
Carlos Castañeda and Genesis Martusciello fled Venezuela for Miami and set up a scheme that netted them millions, The Wall Street Journal reported.
A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago
One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source also told NBC News that the FBI obtained security video showing people moving boxes...
Steve Bannon says 'We're going to destroy the Democrat Party as a national political institution' - as judge sets his trial for 'We Build the Wall fraud' for November 2023
Steve Bannon arrived in New York court on Tuesday morning declaring he planned to destroy the Democratic Party, before being told he will stand trial for fraud late next year. Donald Trump's former adviser previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud related to his 'We Build the Wall' not-for-profit scheme.
Secret Service agents were denied when they tried to learn what Jan. 6 info was seized from their personal cellphones
WASHINGTON — Secret Service agents asked the agency for a record of all of the communications seized from their personal cellphones as part of investigations into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, but were rebuffed, according to a document reviewed by NBC News. The Secret Service’s office that handles...
Trump personally packed a stash of documents returned from Mar-a-Lago, report says. He kept hundreds more until the FBI seized them.
Trump personally packed 15 boxes of material returned to NARA in January, The Washington Post said. He tried but failed to get a lawyer to claim those were all the documents he had, it added. Many secret and classified records were later found in an August FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.
The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.
The House Jan. 6 committee obtained hundreds of thousands of internal Secret Service emails. The messages paint a damning portrait of the president and of fears of violence before January 6. This is not the first time the agency has found itself revealing disturbing details about a president. The House...
Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general
A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
Secret Service Met With Oath Keepers Before Capitol Riot, Report Says
Prior to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Secret Service agents reached out to—and even met with—members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, according to any agency official. A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Oath Keeper members sometimes reached out to the agency with questions about rallies. “We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” the spokesperson said, adding that the outreach was standard practice for the agency to maintain intelligence on groups that plan to demonstrate. The Washington Post previously reported multiple contacts between the group and the agency. Several Oath Keepers, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, are on trial for seditious conspiracy for their role in the riots. Last week, a former member of the militia group testified that Rhodes suggested he had been in touch with Secret Service agents.Read it at CNN
‘Suspicion & Confusion:’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands in HV, New York
Officials want to know what is going on after a plane full of "allegedly illegal (teen) immigrants" landed in the Hudson Valley. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed he got a call Friday night that a bus of "allegedly illegal immigrants" landed at the Orange County Airport. Plane Full of...
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
Reports: Trump aide seen moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago before, after FBI search
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A longtime aide of former President Donald Trump was captured on security cameras moving boxes out of a storage area at Mar-a-Lago before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents, according to reports. CBS News, The New York...
FBI reportedly probing whether Trump stashed classified documents at his New York or New Jersey homes
FBI special agents have reportedly interviewed multiple witnesses regarding whether former president Donald Trump has hidden classified or sensitive government documents at his Trump Tower home and office or the Bedminster, New Jersey golf club where he has spent most summers since 2017. According to Rolling Stone, agents have also...
WTVC
Tennessee DACA recipients among thousands in legal limbo following federal decision
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — DACA was established a decade ago, protecting undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children from deportation. But now, their advocates are concerned a federal decision could put their legal status back in question once again. A federal court's decision last Wednesday affirmed a Texas...
Secret Service documents handed over to January 6 committee show law enforcement discussed Capitol threats
Documents provided to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection by the US Secret Service show that the agency and its law enforcement partners were aware of social media posts that contained violent language and threats aimed at lawmakers prior to the US Capitol attack.
Two former Trump administration officials seen at federal courthouse where Jan. 6 grand jury meets
CNN — Two former Trump administration officials were seen Thursday at the Washington, DC, federal courthouse where the grand jury investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack meets. Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, was compelled to testify to the January 6 grand...
Oath Keepers leader was in touch with US Secret Service in late 2020, former Oath Keeper testifies
A former North Carolina leader of the Oath Keepers testified Thursday that he believed Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the organization, was in touch with a Secret Service agent in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election.
Judge keeps DACA immigration program alive for current recipients — for now
A federal judge in Texas on Friday said he would, for now, allow nearly 600,000 immigrant "Dreamers" enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to continue renewing their two-year protections from deportation and work permits while the court case over the Obama-era policy proceeds. At the same time,...
Comments / 0