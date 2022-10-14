Read full article on original website
63-Year-Old Timothy Lee Harr Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday. The crash happened near FM 2641 and FM 1264 at around 4 p.m. According to the Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck went across the road and struck the victim.
fox34.com
2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
everythinglubbock.com
1 stabbed at Lubbock apartment complex overnight, serious injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police responded around 12:40 p.m. to a stabbing at an apartment complex near Avenue S. and 13th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, Noris Davidson, 40, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At the time, no arrests had been made, LPD said.
City says carved pumpkins needed for annual trail
Lubbock Parks and Recreation said carved pumpkins and volunteers are needed for the 14th Annual Pumpkin Trail, October 2022.
School bus crash north of Brownfield, Seagraves ISD offers update
Emergency crews responded to a school bus crash north of Brownfield Saturday afternoon. No kids were seriously hurt. However, one person was seriously injured.
KCBD
Less cotton means less money for West Texas gins
WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The drought early in the cotton season left several fields bare. Texas Star Co-Op Gin in Wilson reports it may not have much to process this season. The manager of the Texas Star Co-Op, Cary Eubanks, says the gin has received 64 modules and ginned a total of 750 bales. He says this is close to what they’ve usually ginned at this point, but what comes next scares him because of the drought.
Woman accused of obtaining $60k+ car loan in Lubbock with someone else’s information
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was federally indicted Wednesday and accused of obtaining a car loan worth over $60,000 with someone else’s information, according to court documents. Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, was arrested in Randall County on July 12. Court documents said in December 2021, Benedetti applied for a car loan at a City Bank […]
KFDA
Lane closure Monday at 4th Street and Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will begin street construction along 4th Street at Quaker Avenue on Monday (October 17). Two eastbound lanes of 4th Street will be closed at Quaker Avenue. “Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction,” the city said.
Lubbock woman ends 16 years of being another ‘nightmare on 19th street’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman went all out to decorate her house for Halloween for the last 16 years but is now selling all her decorations. Dee Paone has created her own “Nightmare before Christmas” since 2006. “This is a creation that has happened over the last 16 years,” Paone said. She said this […]
fox34.com
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person found in a field. The area is southeast of Ransom Canyon, east of FM 400 on East County Road 7300. Upon arrival, deputies...
KCBD
Levelland in mourning after fatal crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday morning a call about a deceased dog in the roadway brought Levelland Animal Control to Highway 385. Officers Crystal Goforth and her partner Jonathan Corder parked facing north on the shoulder. As they were working, a pickup struck their vehicle from behind. The crash killed officer Goforth and critically injured officer Corder. Doctors treated and released the other driver.
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Levelland animal control officer dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Five people are dead and two others injured after a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina. Police say the teenage gunman opened fired along a walking trail before being arrested. Details here: Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting. Cruz gets...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Birch
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Birch, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a nine-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for more than two months. Birch is a sweet, gentle boy who is very smart and does well on a leash. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
fox34.com
KCBD
One killed after pickup truck hit man fixing tractor tire north of Lubbock, DPS says
One person was killed after a crash between a tractor and a pickup truck north of Lubbock on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Levelland Animal Control officer dies in crash, second officer in ICU
LEVELLAND, Texas — A Levelland Animal Control officer died and another was critically injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on US Highway 385, just a mile north of Levelland, according to the City of Levelland. The two officers — identified as Crystal Goforth and Jon Corder — responded to a call and were involved in […]
Lubbock SWAT team places second out of 30 in major competition
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department’s SWAT Team placed second out of thirty teams in the Texas Tactical Police Officers Association 2022 competition. The competition in Conroe, TX took place October 6-9. The teams responded to different situations and were tested on their communication, teamwork, gear, and response times. Members of LPD’s SWAT team […]
