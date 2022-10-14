WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The drought early in the cotton season left several fields bare. Texas Star Co-Op Gin in Wilson reports it may not have much to process this season. The manager of the Texas Star Co-Op, Cary Eubanks, says the gin has received 64 modules and ginned a total of 750 bales. He says this is close to what they’ve usually ginned at this point, but what comes next scares him because of the drought.

