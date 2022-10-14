ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

1 stabbed at Lubbock apartment complex overnight, serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police responded around 12:40 p.m. to a stabbing at an apartment complex near Avenue S. and 13th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, Noris Davidson, 40, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At the time, no arrests had been made, LPD said.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Less cotton means less money for West Texas gins

WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The drought early in the cotton season left several fields bare. Texas Star Co-Op Gin in Wilson reports it may not have much to process this season. The manager of the Texas Star Co-Op, Cary Eubanks, says the gin has received 64 modules and ginned a total of 750 bales. He says this is close to what they’ve usually ginned at this point, but what comes next scares him because of the drought.
WILSON, TX
KFDA

Woman accused of using fake identity to secure auto loan through City Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amarillo resident Haley Shawn Benedetti has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of obtaining an auto loan through a City Bank branch in Lubbock by using someone else’s information. According to the indictment, on December 20, 2021, Benedetti applied and received approximately $61,182.62...
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Levelland in mourning after fatal crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday morning a call about a deceased dog in the roadway brought Levelland Animal Control to Highway 385. Officers Crystal Goforth and her partner Jonathan Corder parked facing north on the shoulder. As they were working, a pickup struck their vehicle from behind. The crash killed officer Goforth and critically injured officer Corder. Doctors treated and released the other driver.
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Levelland animal control officer dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Five people are dead and two others injured after a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina. Police say the teenage gunman opened fired along a walking trail before being arrested. Details here: Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting. Cruz gets...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Birch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Birch, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a nine-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for more than two months. Birch is a sweet, gentle boy who is very smart and does well on a leash. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy