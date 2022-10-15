Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football Playoff Qualifiers Released, Pairings TBA
(Area) The Iowa High School Athletic Association has posted the list of playoff qualifiers for 8-Player, Class A, Class 1A, and Class 2A. Lenox and West Harrison are district champions from the area in 8-Player. #2 seeds Fremont-Mills and CAM will each be hosting first round games next Friday night. Other 8-Player qualifiers from the area include SE Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys, Bedford, East Mills, and Audubon.
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 10-14-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We climb the ladder as district play is in full swing. Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break down Week 9 powerhouse 4A and 5A matchups in high school football. Final. Bowling Green 35. Greenwood 7. Final. Warren East 40. Allen County-Scottsville 26. Final. South Warren...
High school football scores for Week 9: Vote for your Player of the Week
The Friday Frenzy crew will be in Northern Kentucky for Highlands at Covington Catholic, but there will be plenty of coverage for other teams across the Tri-State.
Here are Iowa high school football's first-round playoff pairings for Class 2A, 1A, A, 8-Player
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings for Class 2A, 1A, A, and 8-Player on Saturday morning. The first round is set for Friday, Oct. 21. All games will begin at 7 p.m. All winners advance to the second round, where the IHSAA will group the advancing teams together into...
8-Player, Class A, 1A, and 2A Playoff Pairings
(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association released first round playoff football matchups on Saturday morning. The postseason will get started Friday, October 21st. Iowa Falls-Alden at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Union LaPorte City at Greene County. Central Lee at Monticello. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Osage. Sheldon at Spirit Lake. New Hampton at...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
unioncountydailydigital.com
High School Football Week Nine Is Here
UNION COUNTY – It hardly seems possible, but Week Nine of the Ohio High School Football season is upon us, with just one regular season game left after tonight before the OHSAA Tournament begins a mere two weeks from today. As the OHSAA expanded the tournament to include the...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
wissports.net
Tomorrow River School District files for temporary restraining order to get Amherst football team into WIAA playoffs
The Tomorrow River School District has filed for a temporary restraining order to restore wins by the district's Amherst High School Football team that were declared vacant by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for use of an ineligible player. Last week, the WIAA was alerted to the possible use of...
Wyoming High School Football Standings: Oct. 16, 2022
The prep football season in Wyoming has finished seven weeks of the 2022 season. These are the standings for all the games that have been played through Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Teams are listed by their conference record, then their overall record. Tied teams are listed alphabetically unless a head-to-head...
Iowa Football: Position-by-position grades for the Hawkeyes' through six games
It's the bye week for Iowa football, but the news and analysis never stops. It's been a frustrating season for Hawkeye fans, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Iowa is entering the bye week with a 3-3 record and will face-off against Ohio State. Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media on Wednesday to answer the media's questions about the offense and give some of his analysis.
WOWT
High school football Week 8: Grand Island halts Omaha North’s 6 game wins streak
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Vikings lost their first game since week one, bringing to an end one of the hottest win streaks in the Metro. Here are the highlights from the rest of the Week 8 high school football action. Creighton Prep vs. Papio. Bryan vs. Lincoln Southeast. Roncalli...
WOWT
Greg McDermott inducted into Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Greg McDermott was back home for a special night in Cascade Iowa. His alma mater recently started an Athletic Hall of Fame and inducted its second class this week. Mac along with Kerry (Greenwood) Winkel, Jim O’Meara, the late John Sullivan, and Marty Sutherland made up the 2022 class of the Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place at the Knights of Columbus in Cascade.
WRBI Radio
East Central Football
1 Josh Ringer 5 yard TD RUN; PAT is NO GOOD 8:20 6-0 1 Roncalli Interception Return TD; PAT is GOOD 4:38 6-7 3 Ryan Brotherton 6 yard TD RUN; 2pt attempt is NO GOOD 5:44 12-14 3 Roncalli 12 yard TD pass; PAT is GOOD 0:48 12-21 4 Josh...
Comments / 0