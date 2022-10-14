Read full article on original website
Related
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Star Morfydd Clark Confirms Galadriel Believes Her Husband Celeborn is Dead — But Is He?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 “The Eye” deals with the devastating fallout of the eruption of Mount Doom. Our heroes are scattered, our villains appear to be victorious, and Galadriel is finally explaining one key part of her history. This week’s Rings of Power episode on Prime Video finally confirms that, yes, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is married to an elf named Celeborn. So where is he? Well, as Galadriel explains in a touching exchange with Theo (Tyroe Muhafin), she believes he is dead. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 opens...
‘The Rings of Power’ Prediction: Isildur Will Be Saved in a Way That Parallels Aragorn’s Story
‘The Rings of Power is pretending Isildur is dead, but he’ll probably be saved in the same way as Aragorn in ‘The Two Towers.’
The Watcher family Maria and Derek Broaddus break their silence ahead of Netflix show after years of creepy letters
THE family behind the new series The Watcher on Netflix has broken their silence after their years-long ordeal, which included receiving multiple creepy letters. All of the blinds and curtains were shut at 657 Boulevard, which was also aptly decorated for Halloween - except for one window at the very top.
Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dies After Lengthy Illness
Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise, has died at age 72, his agent confirmed on Friday.Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright confirmed to The Daily Beast that the actor died in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. She added to the BBC that Coltrane had been ill for the last two years, but she did not disclose what the illness was.“For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty, and after 40 years...
Tom Felton Distances ‘Harry Potter’ Films From J.K. Rowling: ‘She Wasn’t Part of the Filmmaking Process’ as Much as You Think
“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton distanced the film franchise from J.K. Rowling in a new interview with The Independent, although he still gave the author credit for being “responsible” for the “Harry Potter” franchise and connecting people “of all ages, of all backgrounds.” Rowling has generated backlash for years due to anti-transgender beliefs. Many of Felton’s co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have condemned Rowling. Felton stopped short of outright doing the same, but he did say he is “pro-human rights across the board.” “First of all, I don’t know enough about the specifics of what anyone said,” Felton said when the subject...
Rings of Power confirms a major character's identity with a Lord of the Rings callback
One "throwaway" line in the Prime Video series seems to suggest that The Stranger is someone we already know very well
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
SheKnows
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Ann Dowd Confesses Elisabeth Moss is the ‘Exception to the Rul
For the last few years, Ann Dowd has been terrifying audiences as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale. Off-screen, Dowd is quite the opposite. The actress sat down with SheKnows to give us the lowdown on her ultra-evil on-screen alter ego. She confessed what she loves about the dystopian drama, why Elisabeth Moss is an “exception to the rule,” if redemption is possible for Aunt Lydia (nope, it’s not), and what her rose and thorn are about playing the most evil aunty on the Gilead block. Watch the exclusive video interview above to find out if Dowd believes Aunt Lydia loves Moss’s June or hates her.
EW.com
What's the deal with the elven rings in The Rings of Power?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It took most of season 1 for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally get to the magical artifacts mentioned in its title, but in this week's season finale, the elven blacksmith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) at last fired up his forge and got to work.
Rings of Power Finale: Charlie Vickers Breaks Down That Halbrand Reveal, Those 'Definite Vibes' With Galadriel
The following contains spoilers from the Rings of Power Season 1 finale. Proceed accordingly. Finally, we know who Sauron is in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Dark Lord’s identity was revealed in Thursday’s Season 1 finale when Galadriel investigated the lineage of the true King of the Southlands. She uncovered a startling revelation in Eregion’s archives: The king’s line died a thousand years ago, and he had no heirs, meaning that Halbrand lied about who he was. When she confronted him about this, the mysterious Southlander confirmed that he was, indeed, the Sauron. While the audience only...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ star teases a new form for Sauron in season 2
As if it wasn’t already incredibly difficult to single out Sauron from The Rings of Power ensemble in the first season, the actor behind the Enemy says that he might well adopt his shape-shifting tendencies for future seasons. We all know Sauron as the great deceiver from the Second...
TechRadar
The Rings of Power star reveals when he found out he was playing Sauron
Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episode 8. The actor portraying Sauron in The Rings of Power has revealed he didn't learn of his character's real identity until he filmed the show's third episode. Ever since the high-fantasy, big-budget Prime Video series began airing on September 2, fans...
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Digital Trends
The Lord of the Rings streaming guide: How to watch The Lord of the Rings online
With fantasy stories in film and television, few projects compare to the overall scale and importance of The Lord of the Rings. Based on the fantasy series of books by J. R. R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings is an epic story of good versus evil as a hobbit undertakes a quest to destroy the One Ring and defeat the Dark Lord Sauron. This saga was famously depicted in Peter Jackson’s award-winning The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power: Istar in Lord of the Rings Explained
The Stranger stands revealed, sort of, in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season finale episode, "Alloyed." (SPOILERS for the episode follow). The mysterious Stranger, a.k.a. "Meteor Man," has been one of the question marks pondered by Lord of the Rings fans throughout The Rings of Power's debut season. While, officially, the Stranger's name still remains a secret, Sauron's minions from Rhûn, after mistaking him for their Dark Lord, call the Stranger "Istar." The Stranger then uses his power, channeled through the staff he took from the Dweller, to seemingly destroy all three travelers from Rhûn.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 8 Recap: Where the Shadows Lie to You
Change is value neutral. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. The process of adaptation from source material to new material, from one medium to another, is tricky and complex and prone to being misunderstood by just about everyone. Books are not film, books are not television, and hell, film is not television; these are distinct media with distinct strengths and weaknesses and demands. In adapting one to another, change to the origin is necessary to suit the strengths and weaknesses and demands of the destination. The passage of time and the emergence of new social norms are...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Star Wars News: ‘Andor’ dazzles with its best episode yet as a hated prequel trilogy actor threatens to expose some dark truths
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six — “The Eye” — is here, and its quality underlines that anyone who even remotely considers themselves a Star Wars fan should be watching this show. After two episodes of building up the characters and establishing the stakes, we finally saw the long-awaited heist on the Imperial base and it lived up to every single expectation we had.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
Comments / 1