BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
MPs remember Sir David Amess on anniversary of his murder
The Prime Minister Liz Truss and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have led tributes to Sir David Amess on the first anniversary of his murder. Sir David, who was an MP for nearly 40 years, was stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October 2021. He is...
BBC
LifeSkills colleges in Suffolk, Essex and Yorkshire in administration
A specialist education provider for 16 to 18-year-olds has gone into administration, with pupils and parents being given one day's notice of the colleges closing. LifeSkills has independent centres in Suffolk, Essex and Yorkshire, providing learning for those "not engaged by the school system". The aunt of one pupil, who...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
King Charles mutters ‘dear oh dear’ as he greets Liz Truss for weekly audience
King Charles III muttered “dear, oh dear” as he greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night. The monarch was hosting the prime minister in one of the palace’s large reception rooms after an earlier meeting with the King and Queen of Malaysia. A clip released...
Time Out Global
The Paddington Bear statue at Paddington station has been moved after a protest
If you’ve been walking around Paddington station fretting about the mysterious disappearance of the Paddington Bear statue that once sat beneath the clock arch, it’s because when the Elizabeth Line opened in May, it had to be moved for safety reasons. The statue, by Marcus Cornish, was installed in 2000 and quickly became an icon of the transport hub.
Huge fire at Grade II listed historic council building in Leeds sees dozens of people evacuated from the city centre's Millennium Square as crews battle raging inferno
A large fire has broken out at a historic Grade II listed building in Leeds city centre this evening forcing bars, pubs and restaurant to close and the evacuation of parts of the city centre. The fire, believed to be in Leeds City Council's old planning department building, is on...
BBC
Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears
A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
BBC
Paddington Bears pictured with Camilla as tributes to late Queen sent to charity
More than a thousand Paddington bears and other teddies left by the public in memory of the late Queen are to be sent to charity, Buckingham Palace says. The toys were left at royal residences such as the palace and Windsor Castle after her death in September. The bears have...
PETS・
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Clannad founder Noel Duggan dies aged 73
Noel Duggan, one of the founding members of the Irish folk band Clannad, has died. The group said it was "heartbroken" by the news, which it shared on its Twitter account. The 73-year-old "died suddenly in Donegal" on Saturday evening, according to the tweet. Clannad was formed in 1970 in...
BBC
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks dies at the age of 61
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks has died at the age of 61. "Sparksy", as he was known, was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth. Tributes began flooding into BBC Radio Devon on Sunday morning after news spread of his passing. He had presented the breakfast...
BBC
Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea
Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
BBC
Royal Marine Commando running 60 marathons in 60 days
A soldier from Devon is running 60 marathons in 60 days to raise money for The Royal Marines Charity. It is the first time L/Cpl Luke Grainger has ever taken part in any ultra marathons. The Royal Marines Commando has already completed 45 marathons consecutively, in Plymouth, Barnstaple, Land's End,...
Cumbria is ahead of the river curve
The project to allow the River Aller to spill out and create streams, pools and boggy areas is “said to be a first for the UK” (‘Like a computer reset’: Exmoor river to be liberated in pioneering project, 14 October). The second programme in Simon Reeves’ BBC TV series The Lakes features similar projects in Cumbria that are well under way, making a huge positive impact by reducing the likelihood of flooding in Carlisle.
Full-steam ahead at 100: the Flying Scotsman set for centenary UK tour
It’s looking pretty spry for a centenarian. Its body painted in mirror-finish British Rail green, its wheels and smokebox gleaming black and its name picked out in bright gold. The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, turns 100 in February, and for the past six months has been undergoing a thorough overhaul in a Lancashire workshop in preparation for a national programme of events to celebrate its birthday.
BBC
Leonardo DiCaprio praises work of East Midlands osprey team
Leonardo DiCaprio has praised the "amazing work" of an English wildlife trust for the success of its osprey breeding programme. The Titanic actor is known for his passion for conservation and is a UN climate change representative. He posted about the achievements of Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust from his...
PETS・
BBC
Battersea Power Station: Take a sneak peek inside London's new venue
Battersea Power Station, the iconic London building on the south bank of the River Thames, will open its doors on Friday after a £9bn redevelopment. The Grade II-listed building in Nine Elms, Wandsworth, now boasts thousands of new homes, as well as shops and bars. Nevertheless, Labour councillors say...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Liverpool honour bittersweet, says Lord Mayor
The Lord Mayor of Liverpool said winning Eurovision was "bittersweet" and vowed to do his utmost to honour the Ukrainian sister city. Councillor Roy Gladden has written to the Mayor of Odesa after Liverpool secured the right to host the 2023 European Song Contest last week. The city won a...
BBC
Leyland secures £25m government regeneration grant
The Lancashire town of Leyland has secured a £25m government grant for its regeneration projects. It will be used for a new market square, to refurbish the current market and redesign the main shopping street. Residences and a business hub will also be built, according to the Local Democracy...
