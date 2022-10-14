Read full article on original website
Related
Newt Gingrich stepped in to defend Herschel Walker. It didn't go well.
In the wake of the bombshell report that Herschel Walker allegedly paid for a woman's abortion after the two conceived a child while they were dating in 2009 and his son's online condemnation of his father's behavior, Republicans rushed to defend the Georgia Senate nominee.
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
'He's gonna show up and embarrass me': Herschel Walker predicts he will lose debate
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker openly predicted that he would lose in a debate with his Democratic opponent, saying Sen. Raphael Warnock will "show up and embarrass" him, as he is "not that smart."
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker’s ‘baggage’ is becoming too ‘unbearable,’ Georgia lieutenant governor says
Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor criticized Herschel Walker for recent reports made against him, calling the latest allegations that the GOP Senate candidate paid for a woman’s abortion part of Walker’s “baggage” that is becoming “unbearable” for the party. In an interview with CNN...
'Come on, man': Carville pushes back on GOP commentator's reaction to Walker
Democratic strategist James Carville says he was “totally flummoxed” by CNN political commentator Scott Jennings’ reaction to reports about Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
New Georgia Senate poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains
Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed. The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The surveye showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.
Fact check: What was true, false in Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock's Savannah debate?
Friday night's much anticipated debate between Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker was a fast-paced affair, and many claims were thrown out by both candidates. Walker largely managed to avoid the gaffes he has become known for on the campaign trail thus far, and Warnock dodged many of the questions posed by the moderators, though remained composed throughout. ...
Georgia Senate contender Herschel Walker fails to show for key debate – live
Walker declines to debate Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock during key election campaign – follow all the latest
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Herschel Walker news – live: Walker insists Georgia debate sheriff badge is ‘legit’ despite mockery
Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has insisted that a sheriff’s badge he flashed onstage at a debate on Friday is ‘legit’ after being ridiculed for falsely claiming to have held official law enforcement powers.Mr Walker made the claim in an NBC News interview that saw him once again deny paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. He told the interviewer that he saw no reason to reach out to his accuser – who is also the mother of his child.Mr Walker’s remarks come the day after he skipped a debate with his opponents, leaving Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock free to ridicule...
Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’
The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
Who Is Christian Walker, Son of Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker?
Christian Walker has been a vocal supporter of his father, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker — until now. Following a Daily Beast report on Monday alleging that Herschel Walker once paid a woman to have an abortion, Christian, 23 — an aspiring right-wing social media star — took to Twitter to accuse his dad of being an absentee father and a perpetual liar.
Trump defends Herschel Walker after abortion report
Former President Trump on Tuesday backed Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s denial of a Daily Beast report suggesting he paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 after they conceived a child. “Hershel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,”...
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker skips out on second Senate debate against Warnock
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker opted not to appear at a second debate against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) Sunday. This second debate comes two days after his first, which he attended. The Atlanta Press Club's Loudermilk-Young Debate Series hosted the second debate and will also host a subsequent debate on Monday and another on Tuesday for candidates for other offices. It is the protocol of the series to invite all candidates to participate, an invitation Warnock and libertarian Chase Oliver accepted, but also represent absent candidates via an empty podium.
NPR
Georgia Senate Debate, Saudi Arabia Feud, China's Communist Party Congress
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia faced off last night against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a highly anticipated debate. The U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia took a plunge this week - largely over oil. And in China, tomorrow marks the start of a political event with deep significance for the country's leadership.
Herschel Walker defends use of 'honorary' sheriff's badge in Georgia Senate debate
(CNN) -- Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker defended pulling out a sheriff's badge during Friday's closely watched debate in Georgia, telling NBC in an interview that aired on Sunday it was "a legit," but honorary badge from his hometown sheriff's department. Walker had pulled out the badge during a discussion over support for police -- in a move that was admonished by the debate moderators and led to widespread mockery from Democrats. "This is from my hometown. This is from Johnson County from the sheriff from Johnson County, which is a legit badge," Walker told NBC's Kristen Welker in a...
Georgia's Senate candidates to face off in their first debate
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock will face his Republican challenger Herschel Walker Friday night in their first and only debate. It comes on the heels of controversy after Walker was accused by an ex-girlfriend of paying for her to have an abortion, something Walker denies. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports from outside the debate hall in Savannah, Georgia, on what voters say is most important.
Comments / 0