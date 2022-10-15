Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County Commissioner candidates have different views on solar, water utility
Solar farms and water have become pointed issues recently for Yakima County Commissioners as they head into the November election. Current commissioners have enacted a moratorium on moderate to large-scale solar farms in unincorporated areas of the county until a county code siting them can be devised. They’re also exploring...
ncwlife.com
Streetside RV ordinance approved for Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Silently Bans RV Parking on City Streets
The City of Wenatchee discreetly prohibited RV parking on city streets without any discussion during their last council meeting on Thursday. The council unanimously approved two new laws pertaining RV parking, or any occupant living in their vehicle/trailer. These two ordinances include the following changes: the first now prohibits RVs...
kpq.com
Link Transit Starts Design Work for Leavenworth Roundabout Project
The City of Leavenworth has contracted with Link Transit to design a roundabout on the intersection of Icicle Road and US 2. The roundabout is projected to provide better turnaround access for Link Transit buses and provide a safe intersection for pedestrians. “This is an almost $4 million project that...
nbcrightnow.com
Campfire restrictions reduced in Okanogan-Wenatchee forest
WENATCHEE, Wash.- Fire restrictions in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest have been reduced from Stage 2 to Stage 1. According to a Forest Service news release, forest users can resume fires in developed campgrounds and can engage in recreational shooting on forest lands. Campers and forest land users are still advised...
FOX 11 and 41
Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lake Chelan, WA
Situated in Chelan, Lake Chelan is a primary attraction in Washington for its beautiful deep waters and tourist spots along its bank. The lake is uniquely structured, spanning over 50 miles long with a narrow diameter of just 1-2 miles. The lake is also one of the deepest in the...
Yakima hospital has the busiest emergency room in the state
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Hospital Association reports hospitals across the state had a net loss of $1.75 billion in the first half of the year and a survey projects if losses continue at the same rate, dozens of hospitals could be filing for bankruptcy by the end of 2023. “We’re already seeing service cuts, limits on hospital admissions,”...
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg
WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Washington
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
kpq.com
White River and Irving Peak Fire Response Team Address Residential Frustration on Smoke
The White River and Irving Peak Fire response team are addressing some of the frustrations people have been having with the smoke. Since August 11, the White River, Irving Peak, and Minnow Ridge fires have burned roughly 14,412 acres and have 10 percent contained. Recently, a Type 4 Incident Management...
Pedestrian appeared to be on drugs when he ran onto I-182 in Richland and was hit
WSP investigators are not sure why he was trying to cross the divided highway.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Playwright Heidi Schreck Reveals New Pilot on Amazon and Her Thoughts on Roe v. Wade
Tony-Award nominated playwright and Wenatchee local Heidi Schreck shares her current relationship with U.S. politics, and announces the new pilot she’s been working on for Amazon Prime. Heidi Schreck is the playwright behind the twice Tony Award-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me, which made her a Pulitzer...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee volleyball downs West Valley in Big-9 power-tilt
Wenatchee won its rematch with West Valley last night at Wenatchee High School in Big-9 volleyball. The Panthers won the first two games 25-22, 25-17 before falling in the third 22-25. Wenatchee bounced right back to take the 4th game 25-23 to even its season-series with the Rams. Eastmont claimed...
ncwlife.com
Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder
WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
ncwlife.com
Franz explains why smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire hasn't stopped
State Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz said her heart goes out to people experiencing difficulties with unhealthy air conditions from wildfire smoke, but they are currently unable to put out the fire causing much of that smoke. The Bolt Creek Fire has been burning near Skykomish since Sept. 10, with firefighters...
ncwlife.com
Devereaux earns 100th win as Wenatchee downs Davis
The Wenatchee Panthers beat Davis 43-0 Friday during its "homecoming" game in Quincy. The win marked the 100th in the career of head coach Scott Devereaux. The game had to be moved from the Apple Bowl Friday due to poor air quality in Wenatchee. As a result, Wenatchee's "homecoming" festivities were put on hold as the players boarded a bus to meet the Davis bus in Quincy. The Panthers used their ground game to control the clock and the contest, earning their second Big-9 victory of the season.
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
Yakima Herald Republic
City installs fencing along Naches Avenue in Yakima, forcing homeless people to move
The city has installed fences again around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in Yakima used by people who are homeless, and might make the fencing permanent. Yakima officials said temporary fencing went up around the medians on Naches Avenue from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street a few weeks ago because of damage to the grass and irrigation systems in the medians. People experiencing homelessness frequently gather at the spot.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee man killed when his pickup crashes into a piece of concrete
A Wenatchee man was killed Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 near Orondo after his vehicle struck a large piece of concrete that had fallen off a semi. The Washington State Patrol said Ascencion Garcia-Castillo, 44, was driving southbound at about 4:15 p.m. when his 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup struck a 15-by-30-foot, 31-ton piece of concrete that had detached from a flatbed trailer being hauled by a semi travelling in the opposite direction.
