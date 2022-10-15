Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
SCC announces event line-up for Minnesota State Month
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC) has events lined up this week for Minnesota State Month. SCC plans to host Explore SCC sessions at both its Faribault and North Mankato campuses. These events allow for visitors and students to learn more about the college, take tours and meet with faculty.
Schell’s Brewery In New Ulm – Pictures From “Oktoberfest 2022″
Every year, people get ready for this amazing event at Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, and this year was no exception. Schell's Brewery was the first Brewery in Minnesota to produce craft beers. Schell's is the second oldest family-owned brewery in the United States and the oldest family-owned brewery in Minnesota.
KEYC
Mankato, North Mankato residents to see changes to garbage, recycling services
Babe Ruth visited Sleepy Eye to play a local baseball game 100 years ago. A University of Iowa and Minnesota State Mankato legend celebrates his 100th birthday. Mankato sees boost in revenue as marathon festivities kick off. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 13th annual Mankato Marathon is this weekend, and...
KEYC
School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the first week of September, retired senior nuns have been moving out of the School Sisters of Notre Dame to an assisted living community outside of Mankato. Sisters Lucille Matousek and Kathryn Schoolmeesters have been aiding other sisters in their move to Shakopee, and they’ll...
KEYC
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Oct. 6, two catalytic converters were stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 100 block of 4th Street South. An individual was arrested in connection to the theft. Property damage. Graffiti was spray painted...
KEYC
Martin scores lone goal to earn No. 14 MSU its 10th win
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Sunday, the No. 14 Minnesota State soccer program defeated the University of Mary by a slim 1-0 final score to up its record 10-1-4 on the season. Despite finishing with 20 shots, the Mavericks lone goal came in the 38th minute with a shot to the bottom corner from senior forward Tia Martin.
fox9.com
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
KEYC
Gov. Walz kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season
WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2022 pheasant season is upon Minnesotans. Tomorrow, Gov. Tim Walz will mark the start of the season in Worthington. The governor’s pheasant hunting opener started in 2011 with then-governor Mark Dayton. The tradition was created to highlight hunting, recreational and travel opportunities through out...
Owatonna Celebrates New Downtown Streetscape!
Well, Thursday night was a very big night in Owatonna. There was the Huskies who had a Football game (unfortunately they lost), it was Open Mic Night, and Then there was the Downtown Streetscape Ribbon cutting!. Photo of the band performing for the Downtown Streetscape. it is the band fourplay...
KEYC
Lush Cakes: Offering a recipe for a sweet Halloween season
Babe Ruth visited Sleepy Eye to play a local baseball game 100 years ago. A University of Iowa and Minnesota State Mankato legend celebrates his 100th birthday. Mankato sees boost in revenue as marathon festivities kick off. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 13th annual Mankato Marathon is this weekend, and...
KEYC
Tom Weigt runs 100th career marathon
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year’s Mankato Marathon was nothing short of spectacular. Runners of old, new and yes, even young participated in todays race. “I’m feeling good, it was a good course and a good day,” said runner Tom Weigt. For some, completing a marathon is...
KEYC
Minnesota State unleashes 43 points in win over Upper Iowa
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 5-2 Minnesota State football team put together a dominant 43-20 victory over the Upper Iowa Peacocks on Saturday. Next up, the Mavericks hit the road for late season match ups with two of the NSIC’s nationally ranked programs, Augustana and the University of Sioux Falls.
myklgr.com
Missing Nicollet man found deceased
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says Abrahamsen was found deceased in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His body will be autopsied to determine a cause of death.
KEYC
Mavericks show bursts of dominance in loss to No. 6 St. Cloud State
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 6-15 Minnesota State volleyball program fell 3-1 to the sixth-ranked St. Cloud State Huskies in Saturday’s late-season clash. The Mavericks came up short in the first two sets, but finished set three with a 24-14 win. Although, the Huskies were able to put the finishing touches on in the final set to secure the victory.
KEYC
WATCH: 1st Congressional District candidate forum
A University of Iowa and Minnesota State Mankato legend celebrates his 100th birthday. The 13th annual Mankato Marathon is this weekend, and the fun has already taken off. St. Clair 7th grader makes major donation to BENCHS. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society received a...
St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century
The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota
It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
Comments / 0