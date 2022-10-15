Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
SCC announces event line-up for Minnesota State Month
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC) has events lined up this week for Minnesota State Month. SCC plans to host Explore SCC sessions at both its Faribault and North Mankato campuses. These events allow for visitors and students to learn more about the college, take tours and meet with faculty.
KEYC
Mankato sees boost in revenue as marathon festivities kick off
Babe Ruth visited Sleepy Eye to play a local baseball game 100 years ago. A University of Iowa and Minnesota State Mankato legend celebrates his 100th birthday. St. Clair 7th grader makes major donation to BENCHS. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society received a generous...
Schell’s Brewery In New Ulm – Pictures From “Oktoberfest 2022″
Every year, people get ready for this amazing event at Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, and this year was no exception. Schell's Brewery was the first Brewery in Minnesota to produce craft beers. Schell's is the second oldest family-owned brewery in the United States and the oldest family-owned brewery in Minnesota.
KEYC
Mankato, North Mankato residents to see changes to garbage, recycling services
Babe Ruth visited Sleepy Eye to play a local baseball game 100 years ago. A University of Iowa and Minnesota State Mankato legend celebrates his 100th birthday. Mankato sees boost in revenue as marathon festivities kick off. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 13th annual Mankato Marathon is this weekend, and...
boreal.org
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
KEYC
MSU Mankato to host 200 employers for Career & Internship Expo
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato will be hosting close to 200 employers for this year’s Career & Internship Expo on Tuesday and Wednesday. Over 1,000 students are expected to participate in the two-day expo, which will feature a multitude of different career paths for students to consider post graduation.
KEYC
School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the first week of September, retired senior nuns have been moving out of the School Sisters of Notre Dame to an assisted living community outside of Mankato. Sisters Lucille Matousek and Kathryn Schoolmeesters have been aiding other sisters in their move to Shakopee, and they’ll...
KEYC
Martin scores lone goal to earn No. 14 MSU its 10th win
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Sunday, the No. 14 Minnesota State soccer program defeated the University of Mary by a slim 1-0 final score to up its record 10-1-4 on the season. Despite finishing with 20 shots, the Mavericks lone goal came in the 38th minute with a shot to the bottom corner from senior forward Tia Martin.
KEYC
WATCH: 1st Congressional District candidate forum
A University of Iowa and Minnesota State Mankato legend celebrates his 100th birthday. The 13th annual Mankato Marathon is this weekend, and the fun has already taken off. St. Clair 7th grader makes major donation to BENCHS. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society received a...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Oct. 6, two catalytic converters were stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 100 block of 4th Street South. An individual was arrested in connection to the theft. Property damage. Graffiti was spray painted...
Owatonna Celebrates New Downtown Streetscape!
Well, Thursday night was a very big night in Owatonna. There was the Huskies who had a Football game (unfortunately they lost), it was Open Mic Night, and Then there was the Downtown Streetscape Ribbon cutting!. Photo of the band performing for the Downtown Streetscape. it is the band fourplay...
KEYC
Minnesota State unleashes 43 points in win over Upper Iowa
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 5-2 Minnesota State football team put together a dominant 43-20 victory over the Upper Iowa Peacocks on Saturday. Next up, the Mavericks hit the road for late season match ups with two of the NSIC’s nationally ranked programs, Augustana and the University of Sioux Falls.
KEYC
Tom Weigt runs 100th career marathon
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year’s Mankato Marathon was nothing short of spectacular. Runners of old, new and yes, even young participated in todays race. “I’m feeling good, it was a good course and a good day,” said runner Tom Weigt. For some, completing a marathon is...
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
fox9.com
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
KEYC
Sports Extra: Fall Week 7
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sports Extra highlights from Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Several students treated for illness after attempting "One Chip Challenge" at Edina middle school
EDINA, Minn. -- Several students at an Edina middle school became sick after attempting the viral "One Chip Challenge" on Thursday.The challenge involves eating a tortilla chip made with the extremely hot Carolina reaper peppers and scorpion peppers and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking anything. Videos of people doing this challenge are then shared to TikTok and YouTube. Edina Public Schools in a statement said that students at South View Middle School were treated at the health office and others experienced eye pain after being exposed to chip dust. Several students complained of having a hard time breathing, and an ambulance was called.School health staff found no one had a severe allergic reaction or was injured as a result of the challenge.The district says that the student who brought the chips to school was disciplined, and any students who attempt the challenge at school in the future will also be disciplined.Officials urged parents to speak with children about the dangers of the challenge, which they say is "unsafe and disruptive to student learning."
St. Olaf College
St. Olaf dedicates Ole Avenue Project
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Members of the St. Olaf College campus community celebrated the completion of the Ole Avenue Project with a dedication service and ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 13. The Ole Avenue Project, which features a new residence hall and townhouses along St. Olaf Avenue, has transformed housing on...
KEYC
#6 SCSU Defeats MSU
Babe Ruth visited Sleepy Eye to play a local baseball game 100 years ago. A University of Iowa and Minnesota State Mankato legend celebrates his 100th birthday.
Ambulance called after Minnesota middle schoolers attempt TikTok's 'One Chip Challenge' that sees players eat potato chip spiced with searing peppers, then wait as long as possible before eating or drinking
Students at a Minnesota middle school were treated by paramedics Thursday after participating in the 'One Chip Challenge' made popular on TikTok. Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty breathing after being exposed to chip dust - which is comprised of powder from the Carolina reaper and scorpion pepper, some of the world's spiciest peppers.
Comments / 1