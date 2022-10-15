Read full article on original website
Related
Cops: 25-year-old killed in NW Atlanta shooting
A man died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in the Brookwood neighborhood of northwest Atlanta, according to police.
Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute
A Clayton County man is accused of killing his partner during a dispute in their home, police said Friday....
Raleigh shooting: What we know about 15-year-old suspect and five victims killed in North Carolina
A mass shooting in Raleigh left at least five people dead and three more injured, including the 15-year-old alleged gunman. The suspect in the shooting, described as a white teen, was arrested at approximately 9.37pm on Thursday after a four-hour manhunt in North Carolina’s capital city. While the suspect has not been named due to his age, the five victims killed were identified as Nicole Connors, 5; Susan Karnatz, 49; Mary Marshall, 35, Gabriel Torres, 29; and a 16-year-old who was not named, according to ABC11. Among the three wounded are Marcel Gardner, 59, and the shooting suspect, who...
Woman says Eliza Fletcher murder suspect raped her but wasn’t properly investigated
Murder of Tennessee teacher could have been avoided had police properly investigated rape accusation, lawsuit says
Indiana mom gets 115 years over oatmeal-poisoning murder plot related to custody dispute
Indiana mother Heidi Marie Littlefield was reportedly sentenced to 115 years in prison for strangling her ex-boyfriend and poisoning his oatmeal with fentanyl.
Two fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road-rage gunfight
Two Florida fathers have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire and hitting each other’s daughters.William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, who were unknown to each other, shot at each other with semi-automatic handguns and brawled on a highway, according to police.Mr Hale’s five-year-old daughter and Mr Allison’s 14-year-old daughter were shot, with the latter left with a collapsed lung, Nassau County Sheriff’s office said.“Thankfully, no one was killed in this incident, but it could have very easily turned out that way because two people were acting stupid,” they added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Woman calls police after finding toddler abandoned in locked rental car at Florida airportFlorida’s Pine Island bridge restored after Hurricane Ian destructionRon DeSantis defends Florida evacuation orders after Hurricane Ian hit Lee Country
Alabama man accused of shooting two women, leaving their bodies inside apartment
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with shooting two women to death inside their Hoover apartment. Police have identified Daxton Elliot Keith, 21, of Alabaster as the suspect in a double homicide that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 1 at a residence in the 100 building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex.
Mo. man accused of kidnapping and raping woman found wearing dog collar with padlock around her neck
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody and faces several charges for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and holding a woman captive in his home. On Oct. 7, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said their office was assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department with an investigation on the 300 block of Old Orchard Road after a woman told police she had been "held against her will and sexually assaulted."
Debbie Collier: Murder of Georgia woman found burned in a ravine was ‘personal and targeted’
The killing of a Georgia woman whose body was found burned in a ravine was “personal and targeted”, police say.Deborah Collier’s remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day before by her daughter and husband, who last saw her at the family home in Clayton, nearly 60 miles from where her burned and partially naked body was discovered. Surveillance video obtained by authorities earlier this week shows Collier entering a Family Dollar store at 2.55pm on 10 September. She was...
Indiana Man Charged with Murdering Girlfriend’s Toddler Son Who Allegedly Suffered Cigarette Burn and ‘Severe Head Injury’
An 21-year-old man in Indiana was arrested this week for allegedly beating an 18-month-old boy to death while the baby child was in his care. Tavion Donte Cobb was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count of knowing and intentional murder and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death in the death of Nyheim Cashton Groves, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend
A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
Jury Only Needed Two Hours to Convict 84-Year-Old Millionaire of Murdering Attorney in Front of Victim’s Home
A jury in Jackson County, Missouri needed roughly two hours of deliberations to convict an 84-year-old millionaire of murdering an attorney in front of the victim’s home back in 2017. David Jungerman, born in March 1938, was found guilty of murdering Kansas City lawyer Thomas Pickert, an attorney, husband,...
Essence
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
‘It’s awful.’ Alabama grandpa charged after leaving 2-year-old in hot car for seven hours
An Alabama man is facing a reckless manslaughter charge after his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours, authorities said Wednesday. Two-year-old Ian Wiesman died Tuesday after being left inside a truck for seven hours as late summer temperatures hovered around 90 degrees (32 Celsius), authorities said. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is being charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of his grandson, authorities said.
Parents Arrested After 3-Year-Old Found in Cage 'Filled With Bugs'
In addition to the 3-year-old child, deputies also discovered a 2-year-old child walking around the home "holding a methamphetamine pipe."
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
‘He Set Her on Fire. He Tortured Her’: Illinois Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend’s Mom by Setting House Ablaze
A 40-year-old Illinois man faces felony charges for attempting to kill his girlfriend before intentionally setting fire to his girlfriend’s mother’s house last Thursday, killing 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson, authorities say. Michael E. Sloan Jr. was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder,...
Police Say Suspect Confessed To Five Killings After Being High On Meth And Four Days Without Sleep
James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested in connection to the murders of five people at a South Carolina home, which was reportedly frequented by drug users. A man arrested for the fatal shootings of five people in South Carolina allegedly told police that he had been using methamphetamines and had not slept in four days.
Former police officer involved in George Floyd killing receives three years in jail
A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for his role in the killing of George Floyd.
Comments / 0