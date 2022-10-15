ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

That’s a wrap: Friday night football in southwest IL complete with 1 game left Saturday

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

Week 8 of the 2022 high school football season is happening Friday night and Saturday afternoon at community stadiums throughout Illinois and the metro-east. All games listed are taking place Friday night unless otherwise noted.

Check out the Associated Press Week 8 football poll here , and return often as scores will be updated as they become available.

Southwestern Conference

Edwardsville 7

East St. Louis 26 FINAL

-

Alton 0

O’Fallon 52 FINAL

-

Belleville West

Belleville East 1 p.m. Saturday

South Seven Conference

Cahokia 56

Althoff 6 FINAL

Mississippi Valley Conference

Mascoutah 0

Highland 56 FINAL

-

Civic Memorial 0

Jerseyville 42 FINAL

-

Waterloo 13

Triad 28 FINAL

Cahokia Conference

Columbia 28

Breese Central 27 FINAL

-

Roxana 35

Wood River 27 FINAL

-

Freeburg 14

Salem 21 FINAL

-

Red Bud 7

Chester 12 FINAL

Independent

Champaign Centennial 14

Collinsville 15 FINAL

-

Quincy Notre Dame 48

Granite City 0 FINAL

-

Mater Dei 0

Effingham 17 FINAL

Comments / 0

Belleville, IL
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

