Soccer

Tim Weah bags two assists in five minutes as Lille thump Strasbourg

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

Tim Weah’s return from injury doesn’t seem to include a slow build back up to top form.

The U.S. men’s national team attacker, making his second appearance of the 2022-23 season after suffering an ankle issue in preseason , produced two assists in a five-minute span as Lille sprinted to a 3-0 away win over Strasbourg.

Weah made his first appearance of the season for Lille last weekend, playing 16 minutes in a 1-0 win over Lens. On Friday, he came in as a substitute in the 65th minute, with Lille ahead by a goal thanks to Jonathan David’s first half spot kick.

In short order, Weah was setting David up for a brace. A Lille attack in the 76th minute went awry inside the Strasbourg box, but the visitors kept play alive, cycling it wide right for Weah. Given enough room to serve the ball in, Weah chose to drive a low ball back into the mixer towards the Canadian national team striker, and David simply had to tap the ball home from all of four yards.

Five minutes later, Lille surged forward on the break, giving Weah a platform to pick up another assist. A nasty tackle from Gerzino Nyamsi sent Carlos Baleba sprawling, but advantage was played as the ball zipped right to Weah.

Before anyone from Strasbourg could challenge him, Weah cleverly chopped a square pass over to the onrushing Rémy Cabella, who provided a clinical finish from just inside the area.

Now with three wins in their last four games, Lille have moved up to sixth place in Ligue 1 at the moment, just one point off of the European places.

Watch Weah’s two assists for Lille

