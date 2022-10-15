ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Records show bad odor in Mount Dora neighborhood linked to treatment plant

By Jeff Deal, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPtUe_0iZfNkjC00

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The community of Mount Dora is getting a better idea of what’s behind the awful smell that they have been complaining about for years.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Earlier this week, the city blamed a private landfill and recycling business for the smell.

Channel 9 learned that the state believes a city facility is also part of the problem.

Records from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection show an odor has been coming from the landfill the city mentioned.

However, the records also show that the city was given notice about a month ago that a collection system for this wastewater reclamation plant was also causing the smell of sewage.

In the Sullivan Ranch community, residents said there is something in the air.

“We don’t know where exactly it’s coming from. All we know is that we don’t know what we’re breathing in,” said resident Meisha Santagata.

Santagata described the smell as a foul, sewage-like smell that residents have been dealing with for years that has only gotten worse in recent months.

The city of Mount Dora pointed the finger at the nearby private landfill run by Mid Florida Materials.

The city even sent the following statement from the mayor:

“The city of Mount Dora is working with the owner of the landfill to mitigate the smell, however only the FDEP (Florida Department of Environmental Protection) would be able to take further action.”

FDEP records show it recently sent that facility a “warning letter” about odors and that the facility was “attempting to cover the odor sources.”

But the records also show this city-owned wastewater reclamation facility could be to blame as well.

The city of Mount Dora received a “compliance assistance offer” letter on Sept. 15 related to a sewer collection system in Sullivan Ranch for the city facility. The letter said it was releasing sewer odors into the neighborhood.

The city was given 30 days to respond in writing about how it’s being addressed or to arrange for a case manager to visit the facility.

People who live in the area are left wondering if the smell will ever really go away.

FDEP records show there was a complaint filed here filed about a “rotten” odor as far back as 2011.

At the time, the city said it had nothing going on that would cause abnormal odor, and the complaint was closed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

The 2022 Fall Festival Season

Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
OCALA, FL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
115K+
Followers
131K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy