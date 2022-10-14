ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Remote work spawns mini baby boom, economists say

An increase in the number of U.S. women working from home since the pandemic has contributed to a mini baby boom, according to a new study that claims the increase in births reversed two years of declining fertility.
The Independent

Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts

It took a broken air conditioner for Tom Bowling to figure out — after nearly eight months of failure — how to breed the coveted pink-yellow tropical fish known as blotched anthias. Bowling, an ornamental fish breeder based in Palau, had kept the fish in cool water, trying to replicate the temperatures the deep-water creatures are usually found in. But when the air conditioner broke the water temperature rose by a few degrees overnight -- with surprising results. “They started spawning — they went crazy, laying eggs everywhere,” said Bowling.Experts around the world tinker over water temperature, futz with...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy