Read full article on original website
Related
San Antonio immigration attorneys indicted for impersonation scheme
One attorney impersonated the other about 100 times.
fox7austin.com
Bexar County judge pays fine for bringing loaded handgun to San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Bexar County judge was forced to pay a fine after bringing a loaded handgun to San Antonio International Airport last month. Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez paid a close to $2,500 civil penalty after a handgun with a bullet in the chamber was found in her carry-on luggage.
KWTX
Bexar County Sheriff deputy fired and arrested following in drug deal
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired following his arrest after authorities found cocaine among paperwork in his vehicle, KSAT reports. Isaiah Thomas Palomo, 20, and Hollisha Janay-Lastar Nealy, 24, were arrested Friday evening, as stated in a press conferce by...
5th San Antonio police officer dies from suicide in last 7 months, experts weigh in: 'Stop the demonization'
Experts told Fox News Digital that the alarming uptick in police suicides in San Antonio is a reminder of the negative effects of the defund the police movement nationwide.
KENS 5
'This is very bizarre' | Two men arrested in attorney impersonation scheme involving migrants
SAN ANTONIO — The Department of Justice says a San Antonio man fraudulently represented migrants at least 100 times despite the fact he no longer had a law license. Jose Maria Guerrero is one of two people arrested in an attorney impersonation scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Court documents indicate Guerrero resigned from the State Bar of Texas amid disciplinary actions in 2016.
kgns.tv
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human...
tpr.org
Bexar County Sheriff assists in crime victim visa certification for migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard
A group of 49 migrants flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in September are considered witnesses to a crime as the Bexar County Sheriff’s office continues its investigation. Sheriff Javier Salazar has certified documentation with the federal government that would expedite the issuance of visas to allow...
'Unlawful restraint' charges possible as BCSO investigates migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar says investigators are trying to determine whether political operatives committed 'unlawful restraint' when they lured migrants at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center onto a plane bound for Martha's Vineyard. Unlawful restraint is typically a misdemeanor offense, though it can be a...
KTSA
Two San Antonio people plead guilty in SIM card swapping scheme
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man and woman could be facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing the personal information of others via Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards. In a release, the U.S. Department of Justice says 22-year-old Andrew Percy Trujillo...
KSAT 12
Family of teen shot by former SAPD officer ‘tormented with pain’ through recovery process
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, 17, continues to fight for his life in the hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a Mcdonald’s parking lot. His family released a statement Saturday to give an update on his condition. The now-former...
parentherald.com
Fired San Antonio Cop Posts Bond After Being Charged in Shooting of Teen
A fired San Antonio cop has posted bond and been released after he was charged with shooting a teenager sitting in his vehicle eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after turning himself in on Tuesday night to face two counts of aggravated assault by a public official in the October 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who, according to his family, remained on life support.
Good Samaritan shot trying to help another shooting victim at car club meeting
SAN ANTONIO — A good Samaritan is in stable condition after being shot while trying to help another victim who had been fatally shot at a meeting of a car club Sunday evening. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Dunton Street and Afcoms Way near Quintana Road on the...
KSAT 12
Facebook Marketplace sale turns armed robbery, says San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were held at gunpoint when they attempted to purchase a car from Facebook Marketplace Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a robbery in progress in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue. Police say the two victims,...
KENS 5
Two men charged with capital murder for incident back in July
SAN ANTONIO — Two men have been charged with capital murder by a Bexar County grand jury for an incident that took place back in July. Juan Reyes and John Torres are charged with capital murder for intentionally shooting and killing Sergio Soto and Rachel Martinez, according to county authorities.
KENS 5
San Antonio man sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly New Year's Day crash
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three years after his involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a father and his young daughter in the early-morning hours of New Year's Day, Cesar Gonzalez has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Two other young victims were hurt when, according to authorities,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
U.S. Dept. of Labor, Sysco Central Texas settle alleged hiring discrimination at New Braunfels distribution center
NEW BRAUFNELS, Texas — Following claims of hiring discrimination at Sysco Central Texas’ New Braunfels distribution warehouse, the company has agreed to go forward in an early settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor. The report asserts that Sysco’s unfair recruitment practices at that facility affected 370 female and Black applicants.
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
KSAT 12
Argument between neighbors ends in shooting on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot during an argument with a neighbor on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Police. At 3:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Price Avenue after receiving reports of someone shot. According to police at the...
Four teens detained after man found with ziptied wrists at San Antonio motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with his wrists ziptied at a San Antonio motel and four people have been detained, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday at a motel in the 2200 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police...
Good News Network
Texas Trucker is Named ‘Highway Angel’ for Stopping to Rescue a Police Officer Pinned in Vehicle
Truck driver Gary Wilburn was named a Highway Angel for offering aid to an injured Arkansas state trooper who was pinned inside his vehicle after a serious crash. The Truckload Carriers Association bestowed the honor and shared the ‘incredible story.’. On the afternoon of October 4, near Forrest City,...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0