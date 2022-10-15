ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County Sheriff deputy fired and arrested following in drug deal

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired following his arrest after authorities found cocaine among paperwork in his vehicle, KSAT reports. Isaiah Thomas Palomo, 20, and Hollisha Janay-Lastar Nealy, 24, were arrested Friday evening, as stated in a press conferce by...
KENS 5

'This is very bizarre' | Two men arrested in attorney impersonation scheme involving migrants

SAN ANTONIO — The Department of Justice says a San Antonio man fraudulently represented migrants at least 100 times despite the fact he no longer had a law license. Jose Maria Guerrero is one of two people arrested in an attorney impersonation scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Court documents indicate Guerrero resigned from the State Bar of Texas amid disciplinary actions in 2016.
KTSA

Two San Antonio people plead guilty in SIM card swapping scheme

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man and woman could be facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing the personal information of others via Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards. In a release, the U.S. Department of Justice says 22-year-old Andrew Percy Trujillo...
parentherald.com

Fired San Antonio Cop Posts Bond After Being Charged in Shooting of Teen

A fired San Antonio cop has posted bond and been released after he was charged with shooting a teenager sitting in his vehicle eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after turning himself in on Tuesday night to face two counts of aggravated assault by a public official in the October 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who, according to his family, remained on life support.
KENS 5

Two men charged with capital murder for incident back in July

SAN ANTONIO — Two men have been charged with capital murder by a Bexar County grand jury for an incident that took place back in July. Juan Reyes and John Torres are charged with capital murder for intentionally shooting and killing Sergio Soto and Rachel Martinez, according to county authorities.
spectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. Dept. of Labor, Sysco Central Texas settle alleged hiring discrimination at New Braunfels distribution center

NEW BRAUFNELS, Texas — Following claims of hiring discrimination at Sysco Central Texas’ New Braunfels distribution warehouse, the company has agreed to go forward in an early settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor. The report asserts that Sysco’s unfair recruitment practices at that facility affected 370 female and Black applicants.
