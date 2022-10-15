Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
Related
blackchronicle.com
Another Texas, Oklahoma Cold Snap Has Arrived, But It Won’t Be As Awful As Last February’s Record-Smasher
A spherical of snow, sleet, freezing rain and chilly will affect the Southern Plains. Cold climate after the storm will linger into a minimum of early subsequent week. This wintry siege will not be near the magnitude of the historic chilly wave final February. Snow, ice, and a blast of...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State
After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma football is in free fall under Brent Venables
Forty names, video games, groups and trivia making news in school football (pointless, game-losing throws into the tip zone bought individually in Tallahassee):. MORE DASH: Loaded Weekend | Heisman Race | Interim Cases. SECOND QUARTER. RED RIVER REVERBERATIONS. We’ll get to Texas, and an intriguing situation, in a second. But...
Yardbarker
Watch: Oklahoma's C.J. Coldon with one of the best interceptions of the season
That is simply an incredible play and display of athleticism. To be able to get up, get a hand on that ball, and haul it in off of the deflection with one hand is a true highlight reel play. Oklahoma had a 21-14 lead at the time and was able...
blackchronicle.com
Heavy Snow is on the Way
This is an archived article and the information in the article could also be outdated. Please take a look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was final up to date. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues via Friday for many of the state. The principal spherical of winter climate arrives this afternoon, beginning south and spreading northeast. Temperatures will drop to the low 20s this afternoon with single digit wind chills. Heavy snow will transfer into central Oklahoma by late afternoon and proceed via the night. OKC may see as much as a half of a foot of snow.
blackchronicle.com
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
blackchronicle.com
Social media reacts to the Sooners loss to Wildcats
At this point, it’s hard to argue that Kansas State and coach Chris Kleiman don’t have Oklahoma’s number after the Wildcats’ 41-34 win over the sixth-ranked Sooners. Kansas State has won three of the last four matchups and has a winning record at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium over the last decade.
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas football dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both teams traded a pair of scores in the first quarter before Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was next to score and the Sooners didn't look back from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 points in the game but KU continued to fight to stay in the game.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma’s D.J. Graham Switches from Cornerback to Receiver
There have been some rumors floating around that Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham had made the switch from defensive back to wide receiver, with Sooner Sports Daily making the initial report on Wednesday. Graham retweeted several tweets this week that had details about his making the switch to wide receiver, all...
kosu.org
Oklahoma, NOAA researchers: Climate change will cause extreme flooding to become more widespread, frequent, unpredictable
With extreme floods all over the world filling headlines, researchers at the University of Oklahoma predict things will only get worse. OU researchers partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration used computer modeling to predict just how much climate change will affect extreme flooding — and the outlook is wet.
blackchronicle.com
Several Oklahoma counties included in winter weather watch
FRIDAY. I DO NOT THINK FOLKS WILL WANT TO LEAVE THE HOUSE BY THE TIME WE GET TO LATER IN THE WEEK. GORGEOUS WEATHER FOR TOD.AY GET OUTSIDE AND ENJOY IT IF YOU CAN. SUNSHINE FOR TODAY. TAKE A LOOK AT TUESDAY, TEMPERATURE START TO DROP A LITTLE BIT MORE. WE START TO GET A COLD FRONT ROLLING IN. WEDNESDAY, TEMPERATURES PLUMMETING EVEN MORE. HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE 30’S. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT SNOW, SLEET, ICE. OUTSIDE FOR TODAY, IT IS QUIET. WE ARE LOOKING AT 59 IN OKC. WISND ARE ABOUT 50 MILES PER HOUR. THESE TEMPERATURES ARE WARMING UP. WE ARE LOOKING AT LOW 50’S IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA. A LOT OF FOLKS CREEPING INTO THE 60’S RIGHT NOW. HIGHS TODAY IS ROUGHLY GOING TO BE 20 DEGREES WARMER. I THINK EVEN SOME FOLKS IN THE 70’S FOR TODAY. AS HER HEAD OVERNIGHT TONIG, HTA LOOFT FOLKS WILING INTO THE 40’S AND 50’S OUT THERE. TOMORROW IS WHEN WE WILL GET THE COLD FRONT ROLLING IN. GOING TO BE A WIDE RANGE OF TEMPERATURESOO T. IT FOR YOUR HIGH TEMPERATURE IN THE AFTERNOON. OKC, ONLY IN THE UPPER 50’S. AFTER WEET G TOWARDS TOMORROW AFTERNOON, IT IS WHEN WE WILL ACTUALLY START WATCHING FOR THE WIERNT STORM POTENTIAL HE ROLLING IN. IF THIS STORM WATCH IS FOR ALL OFHE TSE COUNTIES IN BLUE. IT STARTS TOMORROW NIGHT. ALL THROUGHOUT ETH DAY ON WEDNESDAY, EVENTUALLY MOVES ON OUT HEREN OTHURSDAY NIGHT. A DECENT AMOUNT OF TIME WE WILL BE DEALING WITH IMPACTS. EAR TALKING ABOUT SNOW, SLEET FREEZING RAIN GOOD AT A LOT OF THOSE WILL CAUSE DFEIFRENT IMPACTS THUGROHOUT THE STATE. WHEN WE TALK ABOUT SNOW, SLEET, ATTH WILL MAKE THE ROADS, BRIDGES PRETTY SLICK. NO MATTER WHERE YOU AREN ITHE STATE, EXPECT THE ROADS TO BE A LITTLE BIT MESSY ON WEDNESDAY. WIND CHILL ALSO GOING TO BE A PROBLEM. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT BELOW ZERO WIND CHILLS THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA, EVEN INTO CENTRAL OKLAHOMA HAVE A POTENTIAL FOR FREEZING RAIN. WE HAVE A POTENTIAL FOR POW OUTAGES AS WELL. AS A GO THROUGHOUT YOUR TUESDAY, MAINLY JUST ON WET ROADS IN OKC TO THE EARLY PART OF YOUR WEDNESDAY MORNING. WE START TO SEE A LITTLE BIT OF A TRANSITION WILL RESTART TO GET FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET IN THEY ARE. AS THEY AFTERNO,ON I THINK IT IS GOING TO BE THE MESSY IS IF YOU’RE TRAVELING AROUND CENTRAL AT THIS POINT, WE HAVE SNOW IN THE NORTHWEST. FREEZING RAIN TOWARDS THE SOUTH. AS WE TRANSITNIO LATE WEDNESDAY, WE START TO GET IN A AREA OFUR O FREENGZI RAIN IN MCALESTER DOWN STORES THE I-75 CORE DOOR. WEIL WL START TO SEE ACCUMULATION RIGHT OVER OKC FOR THE LATE PART OF YOUR WEDNESDAY. NOT MUCH SNOW IN OKC FOR YOUR WEDNESDAY. THURSDAY WE TGE ANOTHER WAVINE THE SYSTEM. LOOKING AT SOME NEAT SLEET ACCUMULATION HERE. HERE ARE LOOKING AT CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND EAST GETTING THE GREASTTE AMOUNT OR EVEN JUST ABOUT A HALF INCH OF THAT SLEET COULD CAUSE SLICK SPOTS ON THE ROADWAYS, WHERE IT IS VERY HARD TO BREAK AND GET TRACTION. WHEN WE TALK ABOUT FREEZING RAIN, THIS WILL BE AN IMPACT TO POWER WHERE IT IS ACCUMULATING ON THE COLDER SERVICES ON YOUR POWER LINES AND CALLS A POTENTIAL POWER OUTAGES. I GUESS IS GOING TO BE IN EASTERN OKLAHOMA. SNOWFALL OVERALL, NOT A TON ON WEDNESDAY. WE WILL BE SEEING REMO ON THURSDAY. I THINK OKC HAVE SEEN ROUGHLY AROUNDNE O TO TWO INCHES. WHEN WE TAKE A LOOK AT THOSE TEMPERATURES, IT IS NOT SHOWING UP ON THE AMOUNT NASH ON THE MAP RFO FEELS LIKE TEMPERATURES. THE MORNING LOWS ARE GOING TO BE SINGLE DIGITS. WIND CHILL’S WILL BE BELOW ZERO THURSDAY AND FRI.
blackchronicle.com
Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
Postgame Notes: TCU 43, Oklahoma State 40 (2OT)
Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. NO. 13 TCU 43, No. 8 Oklahoma State (2OT) Oct. 15, 2022 | Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, Texas | Attendance:49,594. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 5-1, 2-1 Big 12 | TCU 6-0, 3-0 Big 12.
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
Community Rallies Around Local Restaurant Owners After Viral TikTok
A viral video is helping a local family during a health scare that forced them to temporarily close their restaurant. Daniel and his wife opened Tokyo Moon in Oklahoma City six years ago, never expecting to have to close until suddenly their son was at OU Children’s fighting for his life.
KTUL
'They're being secretive': UCO students react to impending program, major evaluations
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Classes at the University of Central Oklahoma could soon look very different. It all depends on how program evaluations go next week. A staff member, who wants to remain anonymous, sent Fox 25 an email from school leaders. The email says there could be plans to combine, or remove certain programs and majors:
blackchronicle.com
Police: Fast-food issue leads to dangerous encounter
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after an encounter at a fast-food restaurant took a dangerous turn. Around 7:30 p.m. on March 19, a man went to Church’s Chicken near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane and ordered through the drive-thru. At some point, investigators say the suspect became...
After Three Straight Losses, Leadership is More Important Than Ever for Oklahoma
Players expressed their thoughts about this week's leadership council meeting and how vital strong leadership is in hard times like this.
visitokc.com
A Day in Midtown
Located just north of downtown, OKC’s Midtown District is loaded with a wide variety of tantalizing restaurants, entertaining attractions and trendy shops. With such a massive selection of businesses populating the area, it’s impossible to tackle all that Midtown has to offer in just one day. We’ve rounded up a few ideas to help guide you through an eventful day in one of the Modern Frontier’s popular districts.
Oklahoma baby in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
An Oklahoma family is on a mission to save their baby girl's life, but they need your help.
Comments / 0