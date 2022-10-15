ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaina, HI

Comments / 0

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Maui Visitors and Residents Square Off Starting Here

Maui has great resorts and many of them. It also has a large and much-improved airport, and the Valley Isle succeeded in attracting the most flights (including widebody) to Hawaii of any airport other than Honolulu. But now it has clearly become too much of a good thing. So what happens next and will there ever be a way to make everyone happy?
MAUI COUNTY, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Stars, Beards & Diamonds

Hawaii’s Food and Wine Festival is presenting their Stars, Beards and Diamonds event at the Royal Lahaina Resort on October 23, 2022 from 6-9pm at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows! Proceeds from the event will. Michelin Stars. James Beard Awards. AAA Diamonds. These three awards are the Oscars, Emmys...
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui lane closures for Oct. 15-21

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sparks fly in contentious debate as Maui mayoral candidates vie for votes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s race for mayor is turning into the most contentious in the state. In a debate Saturday night organized by Akaku Maui Community Media, incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino defended his record while retired Judge Richard Bissen accused Victorino of being a passive mayor. “I’ve been...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Pay to park: Maui officials will discuss bill to rollout program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui’s paid parking system is shaping up to being next year. The Maui County Council is taking steps to finalize the rollout. South Maui will be the first to test out the Park Maui program, a paid parking program that charges tourists in busy areas. “It’s starting with Lahaina, Wailuku, South Maui […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms remain

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Localized heavy showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible along a dissipating frontal boundary stalling over Maui County tonight through Monday. Although most of this activity will favor windward areas with moderate to breezy northeast winds filling in, some showers will make it into leeward areas periodically. As drier and more stable […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy