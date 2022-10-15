Read full article on original website
Related
BEAT OF HAWAII
Maui Visitors and Residents Square Off Starting Here
Maui has great resorts and many of them. It also has a large and much-improved airport, and the Valley Isle succeeded in attracting the most flights (including widebody) to Hawaii of any airport other than Honolulu. But now it has clearly become too much of a good thing. So what happens next and will there ever be a way to make everyone happy?
thisweekhawaii.com
Stars, Beards & Diamonds
Hawaii’s Food and Wine Festival is presenting their Stars, Beards and Diamonds event at the Royal Lahaina Resort on October 23, 2022 from 6-9pm at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows! Proceeds from the event will. Michelin Stars. James Beard Awards. AAA Diamonds. These three awards are the Oscars, Emmys...
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
mauinow.com
Maui lane closures for Oct. 15-21
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sparks fly in contentious debate as Maui mayoral candidates vie for votes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s race for mayor is turning into the most contentious in the state. In a debate Saturday night organized by Akaku Maui Community Media, incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino defended his record while retired Judge Richard Bissen accused Victorino of being a passive mayor. “I’ve been...
mauinow.com
Kahului Walmart donates $10,000 during reopening celebration following remodel
The Kahului Walmart held a reopening celebration on Friday that honored 38 associates who have worked at the store since it opened 21 years ago, promoted four employees to team leads and featured a traditional Hawaiian Blessing and Maile Lei untying. The store provided $10,250 in grants to four local...
mauinow.com
Pulelehua developer to prioritize affordable units in first phase of West Maui project
Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that the Maui County Council is in receipt of Bill 152, that will help to subsidize shovel-ready development of 100 affordable units in Pulelehua, planned for West Maui. “I am excited to share this good news for West Maui working families,” said Mayor Victorino in...
natureworldnews.com
Maui Curbs Light Pollution with New Bill Restricting Use of Outdoor Lighting at Night
On Monday, the Maui County Council passed a new bill that will limit the amount of blue light pollution produced by the island's outdoor lighting fixtures during the night. The objective is to reduce the amount of artificial light that every year causes harm or even death to tens of thousands of sea turtles, migratory birds, and other wildlife.
Pay to park: Maui officials will discuss bill to rollout program
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui’s paid parking system is shaping up to being next year. The Maui County Council is taking steps to finalize the rollout. South Maui will be the first to test out the Park Maui program, a paid parking program that charges tourists in busy areas. “It’s starting with Lahaina, Wailuku, South Maui […]
AZ officials believe impairment is factor in crash that killed Hawaii woman
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an outpour of support for the Maui family who lost their daughter in a wrong-way crash in Arizona. Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula died yesterday after Arizona authorities said she and her two college roommates were in a vehicle and that was struck by an SUV traveling in the wrong […]
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
Chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms remain
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Localized heavy showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible along a dissipating frontal boundary stalling over Maui County tonight through Monday. Although most of this activity will favor windward areas with moderate to breezy northeast winds filling in, some showers will make it into leeward areas periodically. As drier and more stable […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
When a shark bite victim needed help, this 12-year-old jumped in with life-saving treatment
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sept. 3 was a normal Saturday for Emma-lee McCord, 12, who was hanging out with friends at Paia Youth and Cultural Center. And then suddenly, everything changed. “This girl ran over there screaming, ‘Help! Help! We need first aid!’” Emma said. A visitor from...
Comments / 0