Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Grizzly bear attacks, injures antler hunters in Wyoming
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers...
Post Register
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony...
Post Register
Dry conditions could come to an end this weekend
Boise, ID — A change in the weather pattern could finally be on the way. High pressure has kept conditions clear, dry and sunny for the past two weeks with little change in the forecast. That will continue for much of the work week, but models show a low pressure system building in the Gulf of Alaska that may make it's way to the gem state soon.
Post Register
Amazon faces off with union in fight for a second warehouse
NEW YORK (AP) — The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union...
Comments / 0