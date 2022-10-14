Read full article on original website
Related
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Latest Phone Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam involving the caller ID identifying the incoming call as the Non-Emergency Dispatch Center. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, residents have been receiving phone calls that show up...
KIMT
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson asking lawmakers to make overdose reporting mandatory
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said he is calling on lawmakers to draw up a new bill that would make fatal and non fatal overdose reporting mandatory. Torgerson said there were 30 overdose deaths in the first half of 2022, compared to 47 in 2021. "We are simply looking...
Olmsted County Sheriff Calls for Overdose Reporting Law
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is calling on state lawmakers to pass a law that would require hospitals to report receiving overdose victims. During an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today, Torgerson estimated Olmsted County had 47 deaths last year connected to either opioid or fentanyl overdose....
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty to dealing meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Cruz Torres, 38 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2023. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Torres sold meth to a confidential informant...
KAAL-TV
Austin man pleads guilty to DWI, fleeing police in drive that ended in flames
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man took a plea deal Friday after leading police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash. Melchor Barnabas, 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle–riding in the vehicle without owner’s permission.
KIMT
Rochester teen hospitalized following weekend rollover crash
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 17-year-old Rochester girl was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Oronoco Township. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 12:10 a.m. when a caller reported a vehicle on fire. Authorities said the vehicle struck a concrete barrier before it hit...
KIMT
Guilty plea for fiery truck crash in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man hurt in a fiery crash that split a vehicle in half is pleading guilty. Melchor Barnabas, 24 of Austin, pleaded guilty Friday to fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle, and DWI. Three other charges will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
KIMT
Half of Austin meth duo sent to prison, other half still facing sentencing
AUSTIN, Minn. – One-half of a duo arrested in Austin with more than two kilograms of methamphetamine has been sentenced while the other half still awaits sentencing. Marcos Darrel Brito, 35 of San Jose, California, and Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Austin, were arrested on May 5 after being pulled over on Oakland Avenue for windows that were too darkly tinted. The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force had been investigating Young as being involved with the sale and transportation of meth. Court documents state a tracker was installed in Young’s vehicle.
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea bar owners investigated for gambling; trial set for one
(ABC 6 New) – The owners of Eddie’s Bar in Albert Lea appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of gambling in their own leased property. Stacia St. Romain faces two charges of gambling–lessor of premises may not participate in lawful gambling. He was sentenced to...
Burglary Conviction Sends Former Stewartville Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Stewartville man with a history of drug and burglary convictions has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for a break-in that occurred in Rochester two years ago. 35-year-old Brandon Moore, who now has a Spring Valley address, entered a guilty...
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
Victim of Fatal Motorcycle-Deer Crash Near Hastings ID’D
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- The name of the victim of a fatal motorcycle-deer collision near Hastings earlier this week has been released. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Schmitz of Egan as the female passenger on a motorcycle that hit the deer in rural southeast Hastings Monday night. The fatal crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Polk Ave. and Ravenna Tr.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Oct. 6, two catalytic converters were stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 100 block of 4th Street South. An individual was arrested in connection to the theft. Property damage. Graffiti was spray painted...
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
KIMT
1 hospitalized following Sunday night fire at Rochester home
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was taken to St. Marys Hospital following a structure fire Sunday night. The Rochester Fire Department said it happened just before 9 p.m. at 1629 8th Ave. SE. When first responders arrived, a fire was found coming from the roof on the rear side of...
KAAL-TV
Pine Island Fire Department facing critical firefighter shortage
(ABC 6 News) – It’s no question the nation is facing a worker shortage, but the issue becomes even more concerning when, in times of crisis, there are not enough first responders. That, unfortunately, is the case with the Pine Island Fire Dep. but they are getting creative to find a solution to the problem.
KIMT
Rochester Public Utilities line workers return from Florida amid Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Line workers at Rochester Public Utilities have returned from Florida after a heroic journey to bring electricity to thousands of residents. Hurricane Ian has wreaked havoc on Florida, causing immense damage to critical infrastructure, including power lines. In an effort to provide aid to thousands of Florida...
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How To Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota hemp farmers hit brakes as the state's industry opens up
DRESBACH, MINN. - Pam Hartwell calls it her "little bonfire." Earlier this year, half her inaugural hemp crop growing near a goat pasture "went hot" - that is, tested over the state's legal limit of THC. The Winona County farmer had to raze 20 plants. "As soon as I watched...
Comments / 0