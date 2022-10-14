ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

Olmsted County Sheriff Calls for Overdose Reporting Law

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is calling on state lawmakers to pass a law that would require hospitals to report receiving overdose victims. During an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today, Torgerson estimated Olmsted County had 47 deaths last year connected to either opioid or fentanyl overdose....
KIMT

Austin man pleads guilty to dealing meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Cruz Torres, 38 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2023. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Torres sold meth to a confidential informant...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin man pleads guilty to DWI, fleeing police in drive that ended in flames

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man took a plea deal Friday after leading police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash. Melchor Barnabas, 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle–riding in the vehicle without owner’s permission.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Rochester teen hospitalized following weekend rollover crash

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 17-year-old Rochester girl was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Oronoco Township. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 12:10 a.m. when a caller reported a vehicle on fire. Authorities said the vehicle struck a concrete barrier before it hit...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Guilty plea for fiery truck crash in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man hurt in a fiery crash that split a vehicle in half is pleading guilty. Melchor Barnabas, 24 of Austin, pleaded guilty Friday to fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle, and DWI. Three other charges will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Half of Austin meth duo sent to prison, other half still facing sentencing

AUSTIN, Minn. – One-half of a duo arrested in Austin with more than two kilograms of methamphetamine has been sentenced while the other half still awaits sentencing. Marcos Darrel Brito, 35 of San Jose, California, and Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Austin, were arrested on May 5 after being pulled over on Oakland Avenue for windows that were too darkly tinted. The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force had been investigating Young as being involved with the sale and transportation of meth. Court documents state a tracker was installed in Young’s vehicle.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Victim of Fatal Motorcycle-Deer Crash Near Hastings ID’D

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- The name of the victim of a fatal motorcycle-deer collision near Hastings earlier this week has been released. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Schmitz of Egan as the female passenger on a motorcycle that hit the deer in rural southeast Hastings Monday night. The fatal crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Polk Ave. and Ravenna Tr.
HASTINGS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Oct. 6, two catalytic converters were stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 100 block of 4th Street South. An individual was arrested in connection to the theft. Property damage. Graffiti was spray painted...
CANNON FALLS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KIMT

1 hospitalized following Sunday night fire at Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was taken to St. Marys Hospital following a structure fire Sunday night. The Rochester Fire Department said it happened just before 9 p.m. at 1629 8th Ave. SE. When first responders arrived, a fire was found coming from the roof on the rear side of...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Pine Island Fire Department facing critical firefighter shortage

(ABC 6 News) – It’s no question the nation is facing a worker shortage, but the issue becomes even more concerning when, in times of crisis, there are not enough first responders. That, unfortunately, is the case with the Pine Island Fire Dep. but they are getting creative to find a solution to the problem.
PINE ISLAND, MN
KIMT

Rochester Public Utilities line workers return from Florida amid Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Line workers at Rochester Public Utilities have returned from Florida after a heroic journey to bring electricity to thousands of residents. Hurricane Ian has wreaked havoc on Florida, causing immense damage to critical infrastructure, including power lines. In an effort to provide aid to thousands of Florida...
ROCHESTER, MN

