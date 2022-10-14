AUSTIN, Minn. – One-half of a duo arrested in Austin with more than two kilograms of methamphetamine has been sentenced while the other half still awaits sentencing. Marcos Darrel Brito, 35 of San Jose, California, and Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Austin, were arrested on May 5 after being pulled over on Oakland Avenue for windows that were too darkly tinted. The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force had been investigating Young as being involved with the sale and transportation of meth. Court documents state a tracker was installed in Young’s vehicle.

