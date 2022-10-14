Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
wmfe.org
More than two weeks after Hurricane Ian, this central Florida neighborhood remains almost inaccessible because of flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River is impassable...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian swamped cars in Florida, what to do if yours was flooded
APOPKA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged cars, along with Florida homes and businesses. Mechanic Steve Alfieri, from Russell Automotive, said water and cars don't mix. "It can be catastrophic or it can be minimal. The biggest problem is if the front of the car goes in too deep it can suck water into the intake."
Here’s when tolls will be reinstated on Central Florida roadways
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tolls remain suspended across Florida as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian, but the lack of toll money coming in is taking a toll on a Central Florida roadway agency. With no toll money coming in for more than two weeks, Central Florida Expressway Authority officials...
blackchronicle.com
Second phase of Florida D-SNAP program opens Monday for Orange and Flagler County residents
The Department of Children and Families introduced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris stated that Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties will probably be eligible to...
Florida gas prices continue to rise during tax holiday
Florida’s average gas price shot up to $3.40 per gallon on Sunday, up 7 cents from last week and 23 cents from two weeks ago, AAA reports.
mynews13.com
Officials say Central Florida Expressway Authority lost out on approximately $25M due to toll suspensions
The tolls are coming back to most Florida roads this Saturday after they were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian. But in the weeks since the decision was made, officials say the move has cost about $25 million in lost toll revenue just in Central Florida.
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on resources for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Related video above:FEMA mobile intake registration centers open in Seminole County. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Punta Gorda on hurricane recovery efforts Saturday. While he was there, he announced that he made the request of federal disaster declaration for fisheries, which DeSantis said is a...
850wftl.com
Officials urge Florida residents, visitors to avoid contact with bats
(ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL) – Officials in St. Lucie County are urging residents to dodge contact with bats after they say a bat-related incident took places at The Landings in Tradition. The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County is currently providing treatment to individuals who have been...
blackchronicle.com
Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis
Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
New documents show Florida spent nearly $1 million for two more sets of planned migrant flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
DeSantis requests fishing disaster declaration for Punta Gorda, areas hit by Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Punta Gorda with other state officials Saturday after several stops in hurricane-hit areas this week.
TwistedSifter
This Webcam Footage Shows Just How Devastating Hurricane Ian’s Storm Surge Really Was
Though almost everyone knows that hurricanes are extremely destructive, it can be tough to imagine what it’s like to experience one firsthand unless you’ve been unfortunate enough to actually see it. That said, modern technology like webcam footage can go a long way toward making the rest of...
Jenison man dies while helping with Hurricane Ian recovery
A Jenison man recently died from a deadly bacteria while trying to help a friend in Florida after Hurricane Ian.
Records show bad odor in Mount Dora neighborhood linked to treatment plant
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The community of Mount Dora is getting a better idea of what’s behind the awful smell that they have been complaining about for years. Earlier this week, the city blamed a private landfill and recycling business for the smell. Channel 9 learned that the...
Tampa woman, 81, killed after car hits tree in Land O’Lakes
An 81-year-old woman was killed after the car she was riding in collided with a tree in Land O'Lakes.
Comments / 0