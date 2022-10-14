ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian swamped cars in Florida, what to do if yours was flooded

APOPKA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged cars, along with Florida homes and businesses. Mechanic Steve Alfieri, from Russell Automotive, said water and cars don't mix. "It can be catastrophic or it can be minimal. The biggest problem is if the front of the car goes in too deep it can suck water into the intake."
blackchronicle.com

Second phase of Florida D-SNAP program opens Monday for Orange and Flagler County residents

The Department of Children and Families introduced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris stated that Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties will probably be eligible to...
blackchronicle.com

Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis

Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
