Network security today is clouded in more complexity than ever. Only a few years ago, a network security engineer moving from one organisation to another could rely on being faced with a relatively similar challenge in their new post as they had faced in their previous one. Networks, no matter how multi-layered or how diverse the equipment, were still primarily a collection of trusted subnets shielded from the untrusted wider internet by firewalls and DMZ servers. These days, we hear talk of the post-perimeter world, cloud architecture, zero trust networking, microsegmentation and, of course, the ‘Internet of Things’, aka IoT. In this article, we explore these concepts and look at the challenges and solutions for organisations trying to cope with this seismic shift in enterprise networking.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 HOURS AGO