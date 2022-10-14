Read full article on original website
TechRadar
The evolution of the VPN and its importance in the age of cloud computing
Back in 1996, a Microsoft engineer by the name of Gurdeep Singh-Pall developed the Peer-to-Peer Tunneling Protocol (PPTP). The goal was to use IP addresses to switch network packets and offer employees a secure and private means of connecting to their organization’s intranet. It was a watershed moment that would instigate the advent of VPN technology.
protocol.com
Can you trust zero trust?
Good morning! Zero trust is becoming critical for businesses to keep data safe. But you shouldn’t trust just anyone who tells you their product is “zero trust.”. The cybersecurity term “zero trust” is cryptic, overused, and often misconstrued. When it’s implemented correctly, experts agree that it’s the most effective way for companies to stop modern cyberattacks. The problem is, it’s not always implemented correctly.
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft's GitHub Copilot AI Is Making Rapid Progress. Here's How Its Human Leader Thinks About It
GitHub's Copilot AI can write up to 40% of the code for programmers and is heading up to 80% within five years, says GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke. This rapid AI advance is letting coders get their work done in less than half the time it used to take and has implications across all industries where software development is now critical, Microsoft board member and venture capitalist Reid Hoffman recently told a gathering of tech executives.
Accenture Named a Leader in Data and Analytics Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named as the overall Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s report, “ PEAK Matrix® for Data and Analytics (D&A) Service Provider 2022,” for the fourth consecutive year. The company ranked highest in Market Impact and Vision & Capability out of 30 established service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005110/en/ Accenture is a Leader and star performer in data and analytics services, according to Everest Group. (Graphic: Business Wire)
How Salesforce’s Partnership With Meta Gives Rise To Conversational Commerce
Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that his technology company, Meta, now partners with software giant Salesforce might not have come as a surprise. Preceding the announcement there had been apparent indications that such a partnership was imminent. Notably, Marc Benioff, the chair and co-CEO of Salesforce, has expressed interest in social media platforms, particularly Twitter. In a short interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, Benioff disclosed his intention of buying Twitter if the ball was in his court. Indeed, in his remarks, the Chair of software giant Salesforce believes Twitter, a giant microblogging company, remains ‘the most un-monetized brand.’
Mark Zuckerberg urged Meta staff to have virtual meetings when many of them didn't have VR headsets, report says
Meta employees rushed to buy VR headsets and set them up before managers realized, a source told The New York Times.
protocol.com
How fintech got banks to come around on open banking
It’s been 12 years since Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Act, the largest Wall Street reform in American history. The effects of the bill have been far-reaching, but one key part, Section 1033, has been on hold all this time. The provision was meant to provide marching orders to banks...
TechRadar
Compromised cloud accounts costing businesses millions
Compromised cloud (opens in new tab) accounts cost organizations millions each year, a new report from cybersecurity firm Proofpoint and IT security research organization Ponemon Institute claims. Part of the problem surrounds the fact that many don’t know who is responsible for safeguarding that data. At the same time, criminals...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
New Boomi Solution Automates Revenue Recognition in AWS Marketplace
CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the launch of Boomi Disbursement for AWS Marketplace. Currently available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), this solution aims to help customers automate revenue recognition and reconciliation, shortening the time to payment for AWS Marketplace sellers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005012/en/ New Boomi Solution Automates AWS Marketplace Revenue Recognition (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNBC
Google selects Coinbase to take cloud payments with cryptocurrencies and will use its custody tool
Google will start allowing a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with digital currencies early next year. In addition, Google said it would explore using Coinbase Prime, a service for storing and trading cryptocurrencies. Coinbase will move some of its applications to Google's cloud from Amazon Web Services.
TechRadar
Businesses turn to SASE, zero trust to solve remote working challenges
Security is a key challenge for the remote workforce, and SASE and zero trust seem to be the answer. Now businesses have enabled their employees to operate remotely, their attention is shifting towards protecting them from increasingly damaging cybersecurity threats. Of all the different ways they could set about the problem, many companies are opting for either SASE or zero trust strategies.
Panchaea works with NVIDIA to power 3D internet's future via Cudo Compute
Panchaea is teaming with NVIDIA NVDA and Cudo Compute to provide a sustainable and scalable solution to the world’s growing computing needs. Panchaea has established itself as a leading hardware supplier for the data centre industry thanks to its existing relationship with NVIDIA. Panchaea provides high-end GPUs and bespoke servers needed to power bleeding-edge computing tasks such as deep learning, neural networks, and real-time 3D rendering.
Yahoo!
Microsoft CEO: Cloud tech will help businesses 'do more with less' in tough times
Runaway inflation and rising interest rates are driving economic turmoil worldwide. In this tough environment, Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella contends cloud technology can help companies "do more" with fewer resources than they once had. “Overall, we definitely see constraints in the macro environment that are leading to customers, and...
When the AI goes haywire, bring on the humans
OAKLAND, Calif., Oct 13 (Reuters) - Used by two-thirds of the world's 100 biggest banks to aid lending decisions, credit scoring giant Fair Isaac Corp (FICO.N) and its artificial intelligence software can wreak havoc if something goes wrong.
TechRadar
The demise of the perimeter and the rise of the security platform.
Network security today is clouded in more complexity than ever. Only a few years ago, a network security engineer moving from one organisation to another could rely on being faced with a relatively similar challenge in their new post as they had faced in their previous one. Networks, no matter how multi-layered or how diverse the equipment, were still primarily a collection of trusted subnets shielded from the untrusted wider internet by firewalls and DMZ servers. These days, we hear talk of the post-perimeter world, cloud architecture, zero trust networking, microsegmentation and, of course, the ‘Internet of Things’, aka IoT. In this article, we explore these concepts and look at the challenges and solutions for organisations trying to cope with this seismic shift in enterprise networking.
salestechstar.com
Retail Software Provider– Celerant Celebrates 23rd Anniversary
Today marks the company’s 23rd year of providing innovative retail software and eCommerce to independent retailers. Celerant Technology is excited to celebrate its 23rd year of serving the retail industry with innovative point of sale, ERP and eCommerce solutions. This year’s anniversary follows a year of tremendous development of new technology, integrations and services- to better serve retail clients and help them come out of the pandemic stronger than ever before.
fintechnexus.com
Chainlink and SWIFT partner at Smartcon 2022
International cross-border banking system SWIFT announced it was building integration with Chainlink. Chainlink Founder Sergey Nazarov set the stage with the news at the beginning of a Smartcon 2022 panel alongside Jonathan Ehrenfeld, Director of Strategy at SWIFT. The integration will use Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), a Chainlink native...
The COO of Block’s Bitcoin business unit explains how to get employees on board with emerging technologies
Emily Chiu, Chief Operating Officer, TBD, Block, speaks during a panel session at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on Oct. 12 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Big tech projects like digital transformation, which CFOs are increasingly steering, are major investments. Not only is it costly, but implementing the technology requires buy-in from employees and even customers. What do you do if there’s resistance?
